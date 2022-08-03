ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodlettsville, TN

Goodlettsville dentist conquers sharks, waves, cold as successful open-water swimmer

By Emma Healy, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AGVqY_0h2zUf6N00

As Joanna Cooper looked out over San Francisco Bay on July 9, her husband was nowhere to be found.

She worried that he had been swallowed up by one of the massive, dark waves pounding the shore — or worse, by one of the sharks swimming below. Gray clouds hung on the horizon, and a singular white boat was visible in front of the looming silhouette of Alcatraz.

It had been just under two hours since Don Cooper dove into the waves. By Joanna's count, he should have been about three-quarters of the way through his 4-mile swim around the island prison.

Right as she launched into a prayer for Don's safe return, Joanna saw a man emerge from the water and dash through the finish-line flags. It took her a few moments to realize that it was her husband, who had arrived in record time.

Don Cooper, 65, reached the shore in one hour and 49 minutes, good for third overall, second out of all males and first in his age group. The only swimmers in front of him were a pair of teenage siblings.

"I was on the beach before (Joanna) even saw me," Cooper said, prompting a laugh from his wife.

Cooper, a dentist from Goodlettsville, trains for open-water swimming seven days a week. Whether he's swimming in Percy Priest Lake as the sun rises or counting laps at Centennial Sportsplex, Cooper never misses a day. He has competed in a few dozen open-water races across the western hemisphere, from Bermuda to San Francisco.

It doesn't matter to Cooper that the conditions he races in are rarely comparable to the glassy waters of Percy Priest. It's all just water.

"Just being strong and swimming every day is the most important thing," Cooper said.

'Breathing is highly overrated'

Cooper isn't afraid of sharks.

They're mostly bottom-feeders, he said, so sharks aren't worth worrying about.

Instead, his biggest concern heading into the Alcatraz race was the the cold. The water temperature was around 50 degrees. But his wetsuit, purchased specifically for the race, kept the cold at bay.

With those worries at ease, Cooper had another challenge ahead of him: breathing. With wind whipping over the water and swells crashing over him with every stroke, Cooper was lucky if he got a full breath even a third of the times he tried.

"Breathing is highly overrated," Cooper said.

Cooper has carried that mantra with him since he began open-water swimming about a decade ago. He learned it from his coach, Olympic gold medalist Ashley Whitney.

Her roots are in pool racing, but Whitney found a renewed love in open-water swimming as she grew older.

High school swimming:Tennessean All-Midstate boys and girls high school swimming teams for 2022

Now, Whitney encourages all of her masters swimmers — adults like Cooper looking to stay competitive — to try open-water swimming.

For former college and competitive swimmers, open water offers a change of pace. For those like Cooper, who took up competitive swimming later in life, it's a way to improve without fixating on best times.

"In open water, every day you could swim the same course or same distance in the same lake or river, but no two days are going to be alike," Whitney said. "I love the idea that there's no comparing."

'It's beautiful. It's quiet'

Whitney encouraged Cooper to try open-water swimming about eight years ago when she joined the Nashville Aquatic Club as a coach. She, Cooper and a number of his teammates often travel to races together.

At Alcatraz this year, though, Cooper was on his own. Joanna was on the shore, cheering him on, but Cooper didn't see a single other swimmer the entire time he was in the water. Each time he looked up to check his progress, all Cooper could see was the white pacing boat in front of him.

That feeling of isolation was a familiar one.

He once swam from the island of Nevis to St. Kitts in the Caribbean, and for the full 2.5 miles, he never saw another swimmer.

"You just put your head down, keep going, and enjoy the swim," Cooper said.

Open-water swimming is an entirely different beast compared to swimming in a pool. There are no flip turns, no laps to count and no walls to touch.

It's an even more individualized sport, meaning that Cooper can tailor his workouts and races to his exact interests.

"You're just out there by yourself," Cooper said. "In the mornings when I swim at Percy Priest and the sun's coming up, it's beautiful. It's quiet."

'Man, I'm not going to make it'

Joanna Cooper has been a steadfast supporter of her husband's open-water swimming career since it began. If she's not on shore for a race, it's because she's in a kayak alongside him.

But that doesn't mean she always loves watching him swim.

"I cheer him on, but really I sit and pray," Joanna said. "I get very nervous when he's swimming."

"Especially on that one," Cooper said of the Alcatraz swim, "because I really didn't know what to expect in that swim. … Several times I thought, 'Man, I'm not going to make it.'"

One or more of their six children will often join Joanna on the shore or in a kayak to cheer on their father.

"They move together and are so supportive of him," Whitney said. "It's really neat to see that family environment being so supportive like that."

Cooper's teammates are similarly supportive, and Whitney thinks they rally around him because of his leadership qualities. Plus, his smile never leaves his face, she said.

"Everybody wants to swim in Don's lane," Whitney said.

He's got a drawer stuffed with awards from the last eight years, but he doesn't display any of them. He's not in the sport for the glory.

He's in it for his wife, his kids, his teammates and his coach.

"The swimming part of it is great," Cooper said. "But the social part of having somebody to be there with you and work out every day is even better."

Emma Healy is a sports reporting intern for The Tennessean. Contact her at ehealy@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @_EmmaHealy_.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
boropulse.com

A Look Back at the 1932 Dedication of Stones River National Battlefield

Did you know the Stones River National Battlefield Park is celebrating 80 years as a national park this month? Let’s go back to 1932, when the Stones River National Battlefield Park was dedicated with a grand ceremony. Speakers paid high tribute to fallen heroes on both sides, and there were flag-raisings. Principle speakers included Congressman Ewin Davis and General Frank Cheatham.
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goodlettsville, TN
Nashville, TN
Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WSMV

9 dogs rescued from dark, neglectful conditions in Middle Tennessee

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Animal Rescue Corps announced Thursday the rescue of nine dogs from desperate conditions at a property in Hendersonville. ARC, a national animal protection nonprofit, responded to the call after local authorities responded to complaints and said they had concerns for the animals’ welfare. As a result, the property’s residents surrendered all of the animals.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Newest Palmetto Moon store aligns ‘beautifully’ with Franklin’s charm, to open at CoolSprings Galleria

When officials with the Southern lifestyle retailer Palmetto Moon considered opening a store in Franklin, they looked beyond the numbers. Sure, the demographics lined up sufficiently, and the necessary data points were positive signs for doing business here. But according to Amber Dube, Palmetto Moon’s executive vice president and chief brand officer, Franklin held a certain vibe that couldn’t be measured through a spreadsheet.
FRANKLIN, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County. Sumner Fest Saturday, August 6, 4:00pm-9:00pm 158 Sanders Ferry Rd, Hendersonville, TN Sanders Ferry Park Sumner Fest at The City by the Lake is Sumner County’s premier hot air balloon festival. Nestled on the shoreline of Old Hickory Lake, […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Percy Priest
Person
Joanna Cooper
Person
Don Cooper
WSMV

First married couple graduates together from Metro Police Academy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Thursday, 61 men and women graduated from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Academy. Two officers, Lisa and Angel Vidrios, who graduated Thursday, are married. Metro Police say they are the first married couple to graduate from Nashville’s academy. They have three kids and just moved to Nashville from San Diego.
NASHVILLE, TN
visitfranklin.com

Butter Your Biscuit at the Best Breakfast & Brunch Spots in Franklin

Whether you’re craving a savory Southern breakfast with all the fixings, a decadent cocktail-fueled brunch, or a healthy morning meal on the go, Franklin has plenty of breakfast and brunch options to satisfy every appetite. Here are a few of our favorite spots to butter your biscuit in Franklin and Williamson County.
FRANKLIN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Open Water Swimming#Swimmer#San Francisco Bay#Competitive Swimming
luxury-houses.net

This $6.999 Million Park-like Estate is a Perfect Place to Relax and Entertain in Franklin

The Estate in Franklin is a luxurious home showcasing limitless facilities for your leisure on an intimate or grand scale now available for sale. This home located at 3115 McMillan Rd, Franklin, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 9,294 square feet of living spaces. Call Leanne Constantine – Constantine Turner Real Estate (Phone: 615 829-2552) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Franklin.
FRANKLIN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County PAWS Pet of the Week: Meet Willie

Rutherford County PAWS introduces the Pet of the Week. Meet Willie (A239055). He's a one-year old male German Shepard that loves to play fetch. He is a bit shy and skittish if he's not familiar with you, but he is family friendly. Willie is potty trained, neutered, and up to date on ALL vaccinations! He's a very sweet and gentle puppy.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Axios Nashville

5 places to get hot chicken in Nashville

Hot chicken and Music City go together like three chords and the truth. Several restaurants around town pay homage to the original Nashville delicacy. Here are five places to start your own hot chicken journey. 1. Prince'sWhy it stands out: Open for over a century, Prince's is widely recognized as Nashville's original hot chicken stop. South Nashville: 5814 Nolensville Pike Ste. 110, open Monday-Saturday 11am-10pm.Assembly Food Hall: 5055 Broadway Place, open Monday-Wednesday 10am-10pm, Thursday 10am-11pm, Friday-Saturday 10am-1am, Sunday 10am-11pm. Photo: courtesy of @hafu.eats.nyc2. Bolton's Famous Hot ChickenWhy it stands out: Bolton's gives customers the courtesy of choosing from six...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy