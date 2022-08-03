ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Market basket: Make your own hummus. It's easy, chick-peasy

By Tammy Algood
The Tennessean
 2 days ago

Open my refrigerator any day and you are more likely than not to find a container of homemade hummus. This is especially true during these hottest times of the year. It’s instantly refreshing with a swipe on a cracker and is also nearly instantly made.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dB9jm_0h2zUdKv00

This lovely concoction is a gift from the Middle East that has been made for literally thousands of years. Because it travels so far back, the exact origins are a bit cloudy but most food historians believe it goes back to Mesopotamia. Chickpeas, the anchor of the dish, have been a staple that grows well in the area. In fact, the word “hummus” means chickpea in Arabic.

MORE TAMMY ALGOOD:

My recipe is for those who are hummus purists. I simply puree a drained and rinsed can of chickpeas (garbanzo beans) along with some lemon juice, garlic, olive oil and salt. That’s it … nothing crazy to bump it into the “creative” category.

It then goes to the refrigerator to allow the flavors to meld for a bit and get to know each other. After that it is as apt to become a sandwich spread with a slice of tomato as it is to be smeared on toasted pita.

The addition of tahini, which is a paste made from ground sesame seeds, makes it “hummus bi tahina.” And like so many things, some have started making hummus from unusual ingredients to increase interest. These include everything from lentils, carrots, beets, eggplant, peanuts, walnuts, edamame, sweet potatoes, pistachios and even chocolate (oh please).

Refrigerator storage is a must and if you make it yourself, you can expect the shelf life to be up to a week. Mass produced hummus that is purchased at the grocery store has a longer storage time of up to 10 days. It can be frozen, but I never seem to have any excess.

You asked for it

Reggie Reed of Birmingham has a fruit salad recipe that calls for hyssop. “I have looked it up online and am wondering what I can substitute that is easier to locate,” he asks.

Reggie,

Use mint, which is in the same the family. Hyssop has a more bitter flavor but is still mint-like. It is commonly used to make Benedictine liqueur.

Tammy Algood is the author of five cookbooks and can be seen on “Volunteer Gardener” on PBS stations in Tennessee. Follow her at www.hauteflavor.com

