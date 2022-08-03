ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness brand Row House reopens in Sylvan Park

By Sherah Ndjongo, Nashville Tennessean
 2 days ago
Fitness brand Row House recently reopened its Sylvan Park studio at 4107 Charlotte Ave.

Founded in 2014, the Irvine, California-headquartered indoor rowing concept is the largest of its kind based on its number of locations.

Exercises at the Sylvan Park site revolve around Concept2 rowing machines, also known as ergometers, for low-impact, high-energy workouts. Six different classes can be taken, including Full Row, Foundation, Intervals, Restore, Signature, and Strength. Rowing is a popular fitness choice as it uses over 85 percent of the body’s muscles, strengthening the core, maximizing calorie burn, and enhancing posture.

Owner and operator of the Sylvan Park studio Chad Ramsey also run Row House in Cool Springs. Ramsey most anticipated the grand re-opening of Row House Sylvan Park to welcome guests of all backgrounds into the inclusive space.

What are you most looking forward to once you re-open?

Ramsey: “Seeing people's lives change. It really is rewarding when members tell us their stories about how life has improved for them because they've joined Row House. I love to hear the stories about improved mental and physical health. And the ones about finding community and camaraderie. It's why we show up.”

What makes Row House stand out amongst other fitness brands?

Ramsey: “We provide an efficient and effective workout that engages 86 percent of your muscles in 45 minutes. Because the rowing machine is effort based, we welcome all shapes, sizes, and abilities. From the seasoned athlete to the beginner, everyone can row in "swing" (rowing term for in unison). When we row together, there's a lot of synergy in the room. It's very inspiring! Instead of competing with one another, we treat class as if we're all in the same boat to encourage the room. We compete with ourselves. Each member has data in our app to see their progress.”

How will Row House provide a unique fitness experience for locals?

Ramsey: “We seek to welcome, inspire and celebrate everyone who walks through our doors. We believe everyone in the "boat" has a purpose. Our crew is humble and kind and seek to leave no one behind. Members experience these unique pieces of our culture in addition to an instructor-led workout with the lights down and the music up!”

