A fun game of Dots and Putts, front and back, was played in the Ladies Golf League at Hayward Golf Club on July 27. The results were: Front nine Low putts—Millie Merk, 14; Most Dots—Kay Moe, 8; Marlene Tremblay, 8. Back nine low putts, Michele Fleszar, 14; Sarah Burrows 14, Pat Gleason 14, Karen Giese 14; Most Dots, Mary Jo Link, 8. Each winner won a cool $10.Proxy winners: Longest putt, Nancy Nelson; closes to pin, Michelle Lambert.

If you want to join a fun group of ladies who enjoy good company and a round of golf, please give the Hayward Pro Shop a call 715 634-2760.

July 27 was a beautiful day, and 27 ladies on the Big Fish Golf League enjoyed playing the back nine. Proxy winners were Lori DeJoode with closest drive to the 150 marker on hole #10, and Jan Fryklund with the longest putt on hole #18. Linda Anderson had a chip-in on #18, and Patti Jeffords had a birdie and a chip-in on #12.

The game for the July 29 Lakeview Golf and Pizza Friday Morning Ladies Golf League was Middle Score. Jean Purtell came in first. Mary Jo Gromacki came in second and Louise Henk took third place. Mary Jo Gromacki and Louise Henk tied for the putting honors for the round.

The next outing will be at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5. The game for the day will be Reverse Score. For more information call Lakeview at 715-462-3787.