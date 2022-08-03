Brode Beckwith to compete in Wisconsin CrossFit Games

Brode Beckwith, 15, of Hayward is headed to Madison Aug. 3-7 to compete in the NOBULL CrossFit Games for the second year in a row.

Brode will compete in the 14-15 Teen Boys Division, as one of the top 10 athletes in the world in his age group. He is one of only four athletes from the United States, with competitors hailing from Israel, Brazil, South Africa and Jordan, among others, and all 10 boys are age 15 this year.

The CrossFit Games is the ultimate test of the “Sport of Fitness,” during which athletes age 14 to 65+ compete as individuals, including those with physical and mental disabilities, or teams of four to determine who is the Fittest on Earth.

Road to the Games

Competition began in February of this year, with three weeks of online competition called The Open. According to crossfit.com, about 295,000 athletes from 120 countries around the world, completed events in gyms (called boxes in CrossFit), garages, basements or even outdoors, and submitted their scores and videos with the hopes of making the top ten percent in one of 18 age-group or adaptive divisions. Beckwith finished tenth out of 1,442 teen boys age 14-15 who competed in the worldwide Open event. These workouts included movements such as wall walks, deadlifts, burpees, pullups and jumping.

The next stage of competition was the Age Group Quarterfinals, which took place April 21-24. Athletes completed five workouts within 72 hours, and again submitted scores and videos online from around the world. They performed exercises including lunges, cleans, muscle ups, shuttle runs and rope climbs, to name a few. Beckwith finished 15th out of 157 boys age 14-15, which qualified him for the next level of competition, reserved for the top 30 athletes in the world, during Memorial Day weekend.

This online Semifinal event was another intense 72 hours of competition, which narrowed the field from 30 to 10 athletes who would qualify for the in-person Games in August. More movements were tested including rowing, bench press, handstand walks, wall balls and heavy lifting. Beckwith finished the Semifinals with a rank of third in the world, solidifying his position to compete in Madison for a second year.

In 2021, Beckwith finished first in the Open, second in the Age Group Online Qualifier (a different format from this year) and 11th out of 20 athletes at the Games, as a 14-year-old.

Training

Beckwith trains year round in his garage and occasionally at CrossFit boxes in Rice Lake and Duluth, mostly with his parents Dustin & Salle Beckwith and a few other Hayward athletes. This season he has been following programming from Mayhem Athletes, led by CrossFit great Rich Froning.

“It’s been a wild ride thus far, and I’m excited to see what I can do in Madison this year,” Beckwith said. “I look forward to taking in the whole experience and meeting the new competitors. Training the whole year for three days of competition, knowing you might not even make it there probably seems crazy to most people,” Beckwith continued, “but it shows what can be accomplished with discipline, hard work, and perseverance.” He appreciates the experiences and opportunities that have come with competing at this level of CrossFit. “The coolest thing for me personally is who you become along the way, and building relationships with like-minded athletes,” Beckwith said. Brode also plans to play Boys Varsity soccer for Hayward High School as a sophomore this fall.

How to Watch

The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games will be live streamed on CrossFit Games YouTube, CrossFit Facebook page, Games.Crossfit.com and the CrossFit Games app. Age Group and Adaptive athletes, including Beckwith, will compete Thursday — Saturday, August 4-6, while Individual athletes (age 18-34) and Teams will compete across the five days, August 3-7.