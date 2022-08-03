Hawks win two, to play in league tourney

The Hayward Hawks won the last two games of their regular season during the July 28-29 weekend, defeating the Spooner Cardinals 7-3 on Friday at Merchants Park and then topping the Brill Millers 3-1 Saturday night at Larry Somerville Field in Hayward.

The wins boosted the Hawks’ Independent League record to 8-4 as they qualified for next weekend’s league tournament in Haugen. The Hawks are 12-5 overall.

The tournament will open at 8 p.m. Friday Aug. 5, when the Haugen Hornets will play the Haugen Knights.

At noon Saturday, Aug. 6, the Hawks will play the Brill Millers. Then at 2:30 p.m., Friday night’s winner will play the top-seeded Spooner Rails.

The two Saturday winners will meet for the league championship at 5 p.m.

Independent League standings: Spooner Cardinals, 9-3; Hayward Hawks, 8-4; Brill Millers, 6-6; Haugen Knights, 6-6; Haugen Hornets, 1-11.