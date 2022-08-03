ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayward Wolfpack FC advances to state tourney

Sawyer County Record
Sawyer County Record
 2 days ago

In the last game of the regular season, Hayward Wolfpack FC defeated Lobos FC in Merrill Sunday July 30, 2-1, to finish in second place in the Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League standings.

Mally Lumsden scored both goals for the Wolfpack and Finigan Huffington had one assist.

The win sends the Wolfpack to the Wisconsin Challenge Cup in Wisconsin Dells this coming Saturday and Sunday, where they will play for a state title.

WPASL teams Eau Claire Bateaux and Hayward Wolfpack FC will face off against the champion and runner-up respectively from the Milwaukee Premier League.

