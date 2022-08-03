Cross Examination of Sutter Dominates First Day of Waste Transfer Station Public Hearing

Read on www.vandaliaradio.com
vandaliaradio.com
City of Vandalia will look deeper into repairs for the Vandalia Lake Dam
The City of Vandalia will look deeper at starting repairs on the Vandalia Lake Dam. Near the end of Monday’s Vandalia City Council meeting, Alderman Russ Stunkel—who is also the head of the Lake Committee—says the city needs to look deeper into starting repairs on the Dam. And, Vandalia Mayor Rick Gottman was going to explore getting started sooner.
timestribunenews.com
Approved Ordinances by Glen Carbon Village Board Shuffle Property Lines throughout the Village
A major part of the Village of Glen Carbon’s regular board meeting on Wednesday, July 26 seemed to focus on the shuffling of property lines throughout the village. The first ordinance focused on the new development of Orchard Town Center. The developers requested that outparcels 4 and 5 be adjusted. A proposed purchaser for Outparcel 4, which was reportedly for the construction of an Olive Garden Restaurant, requested 22.5 additional feet of land from the adjoining lot 5. The request was approved.
advantagenews.com
Two added to November election ballot in Madison County
The Primary Election results have been certified, and now candidates will gear up for the mid-terms in November. No changes in the winners and losers in Madison County once the last of the mail-in ballots were received, but there will be a couple of additions to the county board contests.
myradiolink.com
Illinois EPA Director Seals Taylorville Kroger Grocery Store Due to Asbestos Contamination and Refers The Kroger Co. and SSI Services, LLC to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office for Enforcement
Illinois EPA Director Seals Taylorville Kroger Grocery Store Due to Asbestos Contamination and Refers The Kroger Co. and SSI Services, LLC to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office for Enforcement. SPRINGFIELD –Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim has issued a Seal Order for the Kroger grocery store located...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County Chairman Bryon Coffman Issues Legal Declaration –
The Shelby County Road and Bridge Committee met last week to discuss numerous matters. One in particular was the appointment to the position of Acting Engineer for the Shelby County Highway Department. Shelby County Board Chairman Bryon Coffman outlined the justification for appointing current Shelby County Board member Teresa Boehm...
wgel.com
Bond County Treasurer On Tax Bills
Many Bond County residents are probably wondering about their property tax bills. County Treasurer Colleen Camp told the Bond County Board on Tuesday that bills are now being printed. She said the goal is for the bills to be mailed on August 17. The first due date is September 22...
southernillinoisnow.com
Four face new felony charges in Marion County Court
New felony charges have been filed against four people in Marion County Court. 56-year-old Robbie Dabney of Howard Street of Centralia was charged with criminal trespass to a residence to a home in the 600 block of Robinet Street knowing one or more people were present. The incident occurred on June 2nd. Dabney later posted $3,600 bond and was released. The Public Defender was appointed to represent him.
Disaster proclamation issued for St. Clair and Washington counties
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A disaster proclamation was approved for St. Clair County and Washington County in Illinois by Governor JB Pritzker following the flooding in those areas. The two counties were hit hard by severe weather and flooding on July 25 and July 27. State resources will now be available to local entities and emergency […]
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis and Montrose Fire Protection Districts Respond to Semi Rollover on I-70
The Teutopolis and Montrose Fire Departments responded to a semi rollover on Interstate 70 on Thursday. The following was released by the Teutopolis Fire Department on their Facebook Page:. “On Thursday, 8/4/2022 at 11:27 hours, Teutopolis Firefughters, with auto-aid from Montrose FPD, were dispatched to a reported rollover tractor trailer...
vandaliaradio.com
Fayette County had 60 new cases of COVID-19 this past week
Fayette County had 60 new cases of COVID-19 this past week. In the work week period from July 25th through July 29th, the Fayette County Health Department reports there were 60 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Fayette County. That number is down from 81 the previous week and 116 the week before that. In total, there have now been 7,689 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Fayette County during the pandemic and 101 total deaths.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison County picks new prosecutor | Elections
Madison County will be getting a new prosecuting attorney. In the race for Prosecuting Attorney, Michael James Ligons won with 1,395 votes. Incumbent M. Dwight Robbins received 349 votes. In the race for Madison County Presiding Commissioner, incumbent Jason Green won with 877 votes. Not far behind him, Jim Thompson...
vandaliaradio.com
“Festival of Lights” coming to Vandalia this December
The “Festival of Lights” will become part of the holiday experience in Vandalia this December. Vandalia City Clerk Carla Huhn talks about what will be coming this Christmas season. And, Huhn and Amber Daulbaugh say they have gotten the fundraising for the event underway. We will hear more...
CWLP responding to power outages in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — City Water, Light and Power said there are several power outages in Springfield as a result of thunderstorms moving through the area. CWLP said the outages were caused by tree branches falling on power lines and “pockets of individual trouble” in backyards. CWLP’s outage tracker indicates that there are about 800 […]
advantagenews.com
Wood River Police seek information on missing man
The Wood River Police Department is investigating the case of a missing man, last seen the afternoon of July 21. According to information provided by Police Chief Brad Wells, Law was last seen on July 21st, 2022, at 2:40 p.m., by a coworker, departing Economy Boat Store, 200 S. Amoco Rd., Wood River, IL. Vernon L. Law worked as deckhand on the river boat "Kevin Michael."
wlds.com
Macoupin County Fairgrounds Vandalized
Someone tried to ruin the Macoupin County Fair. The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for individuals who were involved in a criminal damage to property incident at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds in Carlinville. On Friday, July 29th deputies responded to the fairgrounds and determined that muliple light bulbs,...
wmay.com
Davis Not Ruling Out Future Run For Office
Congressman Rodney Davis may not be done with politics after all. Following his primary loss to GOP Congresswoman Mary Miller back in June, Davis indicated that he was through with running for office. But the Taylorville Republican tells Politico that a number of longtime supporters have told him to “never say never,” so he now says he’s keeping his options open.
wjpf.com
Two killed in pedestrian-train collision
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people were killed Wednesday when they were hit by a train in Washington County. It happened at about 12:40 a.m. in the Richview area. The Washington County Coroner’s Office says a male in his twenties or thirties and a female in her late teens to early twenties were hit by an Amtrak train.
MyWabashValley.com
Illinois Amish Heritage Center Steam Threshing Days
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Steam Threshing Days will be held on August 5 and 6, 2022 at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center near Arthur, Illinois. Hours for the event are 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5 and from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. CDT on Saturday, August 6, 2022.
Second Starbucks coming to this Metro East city
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Collinsville will get a second Starbucks as part of the redevelopment of a prime corner along Illinois Route 159. Construction started in July on a drive-thru location of the national coffee chain and a Total Access Urgent Care that will be one of the Brentwood-based urgent care chain’s first Illinois facilities.
Effingham Radio
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Clinton, Bond, Southeastern Madison, Fayette, Northwestern Washington, Southeastern Montgomery, and Northeastern St Clair Counties
The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Clinton County in south central Illinois... Bond County in south central Illinois... Southeastern Madison County in southwestern Illinois... Fayette County in south central Illinois... Northwestern Washington County in south central Illinois... Southeastern Montgomery County in south central Illinois... Northeastern St. Clair County in southwestern Illinois... * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 534 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Reno to near Lebanon, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... New Baden and Trenton around 545 PM CDT. Greenville, Aviston, Woburn and Van Burensburg around 550 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Breese, Albers, New Memphis, Germantown, Mulberry Grove, Okawville and Shobonier. This includes the following highways... Interstate 70 in Illinois between exits 24 and 68. Interstate 64 in Illinois between exits 19 and 41. This also includes Ramsey Lake State Park and Carlyle Lake Recreational Area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
