Milwaukee, WI

Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee helps residents gain pardons

By Edgar Mendez
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
 2 days ago
CBS 58

Milwaukee County employees are getting a raise

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County employees are getting a raise. On Thursday, Aug. 4, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley signed off on a compensation increase. Eligible workers will get a 2% pay increase, bringing their total pay raise to 4% in 2022. County correctional officers also benefit,...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wibailoutpeople.org

Fond Du Lac, WI August 6, 2022: Protest Racist, Sexist, Anti-Worker Bigot Tim Michels, Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate

Join us on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5:15 pm to help make our voices heard as Tim Michels plans a campaign event at Veterans Memorial Park in Fond du Lac WI. Tim Michels has run a campaign of division and hate in an attempt to divide the working class, including the working poor, against each other. His lies and deceit and lack of knowledge do not strengthen our communities or our state.
FOND DU LAC, WI
CBS 58

Developments in Breonna Taylor case a hopeful sign for civil rights cases against former Wauwatosa officer Mensah

NOW: Developments in Breonna Taylor case a hopeful sign for civil rights cases against former Wauwatosa officer Mensah. Four current and former Louisville, Kentucky police officers are facing federal civil rights changes for the botched raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor. A local civil rights attorney and activist said this could open the door for justice for local families.
WAUWATOSA, WI
nbc15.com

CNA shortage takes a toll on Wisconsin healthcare facilities

The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games runs August 3-7 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. UW-Madison chancellor celebrates first day on campus with ice cream social. The new University of Wisconsin-Madison chancellor was welcomed to campus with open arms Thursday afternoon. Police give out steering wheel locks to prevent car...
MADISON, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee County, WI
Society
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Milwaukee County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Society
Milwaukee, WI
Society
County
Milwaukee County, WI
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Michels goes negative in Wisconsin governor’s race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Days after saying that running negative ads is “just bad policy” and politicians who do that are “losing,” the Wisconsin Republican candidate for governor backed by Donald Trump has launched his first attack ad against his primary opponent. Trump-backed Tim Michels also...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Officials remind against cross-voting on ballots

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County executives are reminding voters that cross-voting on ballots is not allowed. With the Aug. 9 primary election ahead, officials said those voting can only vote for candidates in one political party. There are four recognized political parties: Republican, Democratic, Libertarian and Constitution. Vote only for...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Burlington teacher who attended Capitol riot resigns

BURLINGTON, Wis. — A Burlington Area School District high school teacher who attended the Capitol riot has resigned from his position. In a letter to the high school principal dated June 8, history and social studies teacher Jeff Taff said, "I am resigning my position because I am looking to take my passion, skills and talents and apply them elsewhere."
BURLINGTON, WI
Person
Tony Evers
milwaukeerecord.com

We ate all 8 of Wisconsin State Fair’s 2022 Sporkies finalists

Three words: Wisconsin State Fair. Starting yesterday and running through August 14, the annual celebration of all things Wisconsin is offering up oodles of entertainment, a variety of animals, stands to buy novelty T-shirts, rides for folks of all ages, and much more. Oh, and there’s food! Yes, a dizzying and/or worrying cornucopia of bizarre foods is once again available for purchase, satisfying even the most exotic on-a-stick taste buds.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Teacher shortages face NE Wisconsin school districts

WFRV – Teacher shortages have been impacting school districts across the country, and the same can be said for schools in northeast Wisconsin. Luxemburg-Casco Superintendent Jo-Ellen Fairbanks said interest in the education career field is dwindling. Fairbanks added, “Over time, more and more responsibilities have been placed upon teachers....
GREEN BAY, WI
#Pardons#The Legal Aid Society#Politics State
WISN

State Fair parking a big business for West Allis residents

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Every year, parking off the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds is big business for West Allis homeowners. Some tell WISN 12 News they make enough to pay for property taxes, and it's why Katrina Redding, who lives near 86th and Washington streets, is getting in the game for the first time.
WEST ALLIS, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee region sees $3.2M economic impact from lakefront fireworks, Redbull Flugtag, and Milwaukee Air & Water Show

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The return of major events to Milwaukee's lakefront parks created a signification economic boost for the Milwaukee region. The Milwaukee County Parks Department announced the July 3 fireworks show, Redbull Flugtag, and Milwaukee Air and Water Show brough in an estimated 153,000 people to the lakefront, with 37% of visitors coming from outside Milwaukee County.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Bronzeville Week is back: Here’s what to know and do

Bronzeville Week, Milwaukee’s annual celebration of our city’s Black culture, history, art and more, is back. The weeklong series of events takes place within the Bronzeville Cultural and Entertainment District, a cultural and economic zone in the Harambee neighborhood that draws inspiration from Milwaukee’s old Bronzeville neighborhood. This initiative is an effort to keep Black culture alive in and around its historical home in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Milwaukee, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

The Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service is an online source for objective, professional reporting about revitalization efforts in central city communities.

 http://milwaukeenns.org/

