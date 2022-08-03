Pella Christian Top 10 Sports Stories of the 2021-2022 School Year – #3

Read on www.kniakrls.com
Pleasantville Top 10 Sports Stories of the 2021-2022 School Year – #1
The boys 4×100 meter relay team of Trevor Daggett, Blayton Nilles, Ben Wicks, and Mason Scheve claims the top spot on our countdown of the top sports moments of the 2021-2022 Pleasantville school year, as they made the most of an unlikely opportunity at the State Track and Field meet May 19th-21st.
Knoxville Top 10 Sports Stories of the 2021-2022 School Year – #1
We have reached the top sports moment for Knoxville and it happened on the links this spring. All off season and through the regular season, the goal of the Knoxville Boys Golf Squad was not just to get to state, but to place well and maybe challenge for the state title. While the state title was not in the cards, the Panthers in a tie for 5th as a team and Evan Smith took home his second All-State honor with a 4th overall finish. Smith told KNIA/KRLS after qualifying for State, who they had to beat rival Pella on its home course.
Simpson Top Ten Sports Stories of 2021-2022 School Year – #1
Counting down the top 10 moments of the Simpson College athletics year of 2021-22, continuing with number 1. For the second straight year, the Simpson Storm women’s basketball team went unblemished in American Rivers Conference play, both in the regular season and the conference tournament. After a limited schedule in 2020-21, the Storm knew they had a target on their backs the entire regular season and came out on top with a 15-0 record to win the regular season crown, then defeated Luther and Wartburg in the conference tournament to claim their second straight undefeated title.
Central Top 10 Sports Stories of 2021-2022 School Year – #2
As we look back at the Top 10 moments from the previous school year at Central College, we look back at the moment when Dutch quarterback Blaine Hawkins had his name called as the best player in Division III football, winning the prestigious Gagliardi Award. The winner was announced during...
Indianola Top Ten Sports Stories of 2021-2022 School Year – #2
Counting down the top 10 moments of the Indianola athletics year of 2021-22, continuing with number 2. A state meet record was demolished in the discus this year, as senior Walker Whalen threw a 204’9” as he broke the state record in his first throw in the championship round, then broke his own record on consecutive throws that counted as some of the best in the entire nation among high school students taking home a class 4A state championship. Whalen said after he won the championship, the work behind the scenes and the support from his teammates and the community was what pushed him forward to win.
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Alumna – Pella Christian’s Cheyanne Collins – Wednesday August 3rd
Pella Christian graduate Cheyanne Collins is currently continuing her athletic and academic careers at Ellsworth Community College. She talks about the transition from high school to college, her time at Ellsworth, and her future career goals. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Pella Hosting Several Fans for Nationals
Thousands of race fans are converging in south central Iowa for the 61st edition of the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals through next weekend. Many of those fans are making the trip to Pella to shop, eat, and stay during festivities at the Sprint Car Capital of the World. Ann Frost with Visit Pella says the two weeks of the Nationals rank just behind the holiday shopping season and Tulip Time celebration in terms of visitor traffic and impact on all local businesses and amenities in the Tulip City. She’s thankful for the welcome that stores and restaurant owners give to race fans each year.
Farrell strikes 400 gold at USATF National Championships
The track and field off-season continues to be a special one for Norwalk senior-to-be Claire Farrell. Farrell earned gold medalist honors in the 400-meter dash and took bronze in the 100 while competing at the USATF National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships, held July 25-31 in Sacramento, California. Representing...
Pine Knolls Golf Winners Announced for July
The Pine Knolls Country Club in Knoxville has released results of several tournaments they hosted in the month of July. The Sole Survivor Tournament was played July 4. Sole Survivor Open Champion was Tony Roozeboom. In the Senior Division Doug Vernon was the Champion. In the two-person portion of the tournament Andy Smith and Dave Beary were the winners.
360 Nationals Starts Two Weeks Of Sprint Car Action In Knoxville
Two weeks of the biggest races and the most payouts gets started tonight as the 32nd Annual 360 Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank takes the green flag at the Knoxville Raceway. 110 drivers are entered into this year’s event and by Saturday night that will be paired down to 24 to race for a winner’s share of $15,000, which could double to $30,000 if the winner leads all 30 laps. But to get there, drivers have to run a preliminary night and hope to score enough points to lock into the top 20 after tomorrow night’s action. One driver that hopes to win the 360 Nationals for a second time is 2017 Champion Clint Garner. He is well aware of the financial impact of winning the 360 Nationals, and after winning it once, he would love to win it for a second time.
Izaak Walton League Open House Sunday
The Warren County Izaak Walton League Chapter House is holding an open house this weekend. Lisa McIntyre with the Izaak Walton League tells KNIA News the league is a club full of conservationists and shooting enthusiasts, and registration for membership is currently open and the open house will be a good opportunity to learn more about what they do.
Knoxville Nationals Parade Set for August 13
The McKay Group Nationals Parade presented by Knoxville Chamber of Commerce is a celebration of sprint car racing’s biggest event of the year, and the community that has embraced the sport in order to be titled the “Sprint Car Capital of the World.” Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Director Emma Skahill suggests we “make a morning of it Saturday, August 13, in downtown Knoxville by grabbing breakfast beforehand, watching the parade at 11:00 am, then staying for lunch or grabbing a drink at one of our local pubs afterward.
Nite Glow Tonight at National Balloon Classic
A Nite Glow has been rescheduled for tonight for the National Balloon Classic, after the previous Nite Glow events on Sunday and Wednesday were canceled due to high winds. The Punching Pandas will be on the TruBank stage providing live music, and balloon flights begin at 6:30pm, and the Nite Glow begins at dusk.
Pella Continues 175th Celebration Today
The celebration of Pella’s 175th anniversary started Thursday with a focus on the theme of “Together in Gezellig.” The Pella Wellness Consortium hosted a book club discussion at the Scholte Gardens featuring a packet with excerpts about the definition of gezellig. That carried over to an Intergenerational Panel at the Pella Historical Village and Scholte Church in the evening, which featured a group discussing thoughts about the community from three different generations of residents.
Historic Pella Trust Highlighting History of Pella’s Founding
Leading up to the 175th celebration of Pella’s anniversary, a local organization has been highlighting the founding of the Tulip City in series of Facebook posts. Bruce Boertje with Historic Pella Trust says they’ve been working to educate the community about how just over 900 Dutch immigrants formed the community its more than 10,000 residents now enjoy today.
Carolyn Oberhauser
Funeral Services for Carolyn Oberhauser, 71, of Oskaloosa, will be held Tuesday August 9th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Oskaloosa. Burial will be in Olivet Cemetry near Leighton. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., Monday August 8th at Langkamp Funeral Chapel. The family invites those who would like to pray the rosary with them to be at the funeral home at 4:00 p.m. Monday and they will greet visitors until 7 p.m. Langkamp Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Pella Marching Dutch Mattress Sale Returns
A popular fundraiser is returning to support the Pella band programs. Director of the Marching Dutch Dameon Place says a mattress sale will be held at the Pella High School commons on Saturday, August 20th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The program will receive a portion of funds for each mattress sold and bonuses for hitting certain thresholds, and this year, all proceeds will benefit the more than 200 students heading to Pasadena for the Rose Parade in December and January. Over the past three years, more than $30,000 has been raised to support the Pella High School bands through the event.
Crossroads of Pella to Provide School Supplies
While there are still a few weeks until school officially restarts, Crossroads of Pella is encouraging anyone in need of school supplies to start thinking about obtaining those now. Executive Director Jim Hibma says the organization has a table and closet of supplies available to families in need on the...
Parents Will Pay for School Meals This Year
School lunches will have to be paid for by parents this coming school year in Knoxville. Meals at the schools each of the past two years have been free due to COVID. The meals have been paid for by the government. Knoxville School Superintendent Cassi Pearson tells KNIA/KRLS News that that parents can apply for free and reduced meals at the August 10 registration meeting from 4-6 p.m. at the high school commons.
IN DEPTH: Queens!
What’s a saddle club, and what does it take to be a queen?. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Mahaska County Senior Queen Katherine Miller, from Ottumwa, and Mahaska County Junior Queen Caitlyn Cronin and future Queen Chloey Cronin, from Knoxville. Podcast:...
