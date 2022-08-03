ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Jones trying to do the impossible, or at least the unlikely | Brawner

By Steve Brawner
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IDYcz_0h2zTXxE00

Chris Jones looked about as comfortable as a man could look while stretched out on the concrete steps at the Benton Farmers Market Monday afternoon. He laughed when I told him he’s a good candidate who’s not going to win.

“Look, the impossible doesn’t become possible until it’s done,” he said.

What Jones is trying to accomplish is not impossible, but it’s highly unlikely. He’s trying to be elected governor as a Democrat in a state where no Democrat has won 40% of the vote statewide since 2014. Jones easily won his party’s nomination in the May primary, collecting 66,450 votes in a five-candidate field. But his opponent, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, collected 289,249 votes in the Republican primary.

If he wins, he’ll be the first African American statewide elected official in Arkansas history.

“We knew we were facing a behemoth. We knew we were facing a machine, and inertia,” he said.

Inertia is powerful, as Jones, a nuclear physicist, well knows. As Isaac Newton explained, it can only be altered if acted upon by an outside force.

Jones said that outside force is his visiting all 75 counties and trying to change how people are thinking and how Democrats are seen. His Benton stop was part of his current “Walk a Mile in Your Shoes” campaign. His “PB&J” platform focuses on preschool, broadband and jobs. He put forth a plan to raise teacher salaries that is similar to Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s, which lawmakers have already rejected.

“Talked to a guy in Lewisville named Jim,” he said. “Sitting in the restaurant, cut-off shirt, plaid. Had a hat on. You looked at him, and you would have said, ‘He’s not going to vote for a Democrat, and he’s certainly not going to vote for a black man.’

“Tapped him on the shoulder and said, ‘Hey, I’m Chris Jones running for governor.’ We started chatting, and he at first was a little resistant, but then he said, ‘Look, I just want my asphalt fixed.’

“So we talked about the ‘B’ in ‘PB&J,’ like ‘broadband,’ which is really infrastructure, and then I was able to connect him with some local folks who happened to be in the restaurant also. And afterwards, he said, ‘I like you, you listened, and you’ve got my support.’

“I think that’s how you combat it. I think it’s working.”

Jones said he doesn’t hear much about cultural issues like transgender bathrooms on the campaign trail. He said he hears more about teacher pay raises and the high cost that farmers have been paying to buy hay out of state.

He believes Republicans have overreached on those cultural issues, including abortion.

“(The) passionate people have historically been in what we’ve said is the pro-life category,” he said. “But most Arkansans have been in a ‘Roe v. Wade offered reasonable restrictions. Let’s leave that alone.’ That’s where I am.”

Jones noted that more than 400,000 Arkansans voted for President Joe Biden in 2020 even though his campaign put no effort into winning Arkansas. Meanwhile, a million eligible Arkansans didn’t vote. He’s trying to reach them. He’s also visiting parts of the state where Democrats don’t do well – like Benton – in hopes of “shoring up our floor.” By doing better than expected in those places, it won’t subtract so much from areas where he’ll be stronger.

Jones is also counting on independents and Republicans who don’t like the party’s direction or how Sanders has run her campaign. She has raised prodigious amounts of campaign dollars. At the same time, her public appearances have been limited, she hasn’t yet proposed many specific policies, and she has declined to speak to reporters. Jones said he’s been involved in many job interviews and, “You don’t get the job unless you show up and answer the questions.”

Former President Donald Trump’s former press secretary does have a lot of support, as evidenced by her easy path to the Republican nomination. Jones said in one of his stops, a woman told him she supports Sanders. He told her that was fine and asked her to pray for him. “Lord, I pray that Sarah beats him,” she said. He said he “died laughing.”

Between Sanders, Jones, and Libertarian Ricky Harrington, Arkansas’ next governor will not be a white male. That will be a historic first.

“I think it’s exciting,” Jones said. “I think it says a lot about Arkansas and where we are. I think it’ll send a powerful message regardless.”

Steve Brawner is a freelance journalist and syndicated columnist. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com or follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

Renewed interest in Arkansas ballot process following nixed amendments

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Following two amendments being rejected by the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners, some Arkansans are beginning to ask more about how exactly the ballot process works. According to content partner KARK, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, officials rejected ballot titles related to rejecting a Pope...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewisville, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
Benton, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Elections
City
Benton, AR
State
Arkansas State
swark.today

Chris Jones Statement on Arkansas Marijuana Legalization Initiative

LITTLE ROCK – Gubernatorial nominee Chris Jones issued the below statement today in support of the Arkansas Marijuana Legalization Initiative which is set to appear on the November 8, 2022 ballot. Jones himself is on the November 8 election ballot, running for governor against Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Donald Trump’s former spokesperson.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Arkansas panel rejects recreational marijuana ballot measure

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The State Board of Election Commissioners on Wednesday blocked a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana from appearing on Arkansas’ ballot this fall. The panel rejected the popular name and ballot title for the proposed constitutional amendment that supporters hoped to put on the November ballot. Supporters submitted more than enough valid signatures from registered voters to qualify, but the proposal still needed approval from by the board to appear on the ballot. Arkansas voters in 2016 approved a constitutional amendment legalizing medical marijuana. The proposed amendment would allow people age 21 and older to possess up to an ounce of cannabis and would allow state-licensed dispensaries to sell recreational marijuana. An attorney for Responsible Growth Arkansas, the group backing the proposal, said it would appeal to the state Supreme Court.
ARKANSAS STATE
myarklamiss.com

South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Person
Sarah
Person
Isaac Newton
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Asa Hutchinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Roe V Wade#The Impossible#Democrats#The Benton Farmers Market#Republican#African American#Pb J
THV11

New anchor Faith Woodard to join THV11 evening team

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — THV11 announced this week that a new anchor has joined the evening team alongside Craig O’Neill, Rolly Hoyt, and Chief Meteorologist Tom Brannon. Faith Woodard, originally from Tampa, Fla., served most recently at CBS4 in the Rio Grande Valley in south Texas. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter at WBOC in Maryland and as a sideline reporter for SportsNet New York and Big East Digital Network. She studied at Georgetown University as well as the Columbia School of Journalism.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox40jackson.com

Arkansas attorney pleads guilty in role in defrauding farm programs

An Arkansas attorney has pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to defraud two U.S. Department of Agriculture programs of about $11.5 million, according to court documents. Everett Martindale, 75, of Little Rock, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit fraud by acting as attorney for 192 people who...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5NEWS

LGBTQ back-to-school event canceled after controversy in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Day in and day out, the Fayetteville Public Library hosts all kinds of events for a variety of organizations. Northwest Arkansas advocacy group for LGBTQIA+ youth, The Equality Crew, planned a back-to-school event that was supposed to happen at the library this weekend. The organization canceled the event, citing safety concerns.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
aymag.com

Motown! A Community Profile on Morrilton, Arkansas

There’s only one Morrilton in the whole country. Believe it or not, this Conway County community was very nearly named Moosetown! More about that later. Let’s begin with some tantalizing tidbits about the fascinating municipality: It serves as the proud gateway to Arkansas’s first state park. The town is the home of one of the state’s most truly unique manufacturing operations. A local business produces the official ham and bacon of the Arkansas Razorbacks. One of America’s preeminent historians was a graduate of Morrilton High School. And Morrilton’s past includes one of the most notable political dynasties in the South.
MORRILTON, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
THV11

Financial relief available for Arkansas farmers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Throughout the past few months, Arkansas has been in a state of drought. Although recently we've had a bit of rainfall, it still hasn't been enough to help some producers in the natural state. "The drought has been going on for about two months now...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Smith ‘made it happen’ in Northwest Arkansas

In his heyday, Cameron Smith was among the world’s best professional fast-pitch softball pitchers. In the 1980s, he toured with the legendary Eddie Feigner and his barnstorming, four-person team known as the King and His Court. Sportswriters often described them as the Harlem Globetrotters of softball. “Cameron was an...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
505K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Smith, AR from Southwest Times Record.

 http://swtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy