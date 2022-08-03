Manhattan car crash: 2 pedestrians killed when vehicle jumps curb

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two pedestrians were killed and at least five people injured in a car crash that spilled onto an Inwood sidewalk early Wednesday, according to authorities.

Two vehicles collided near West 207th Street and Sherman Avenue just after 4 a.m., officials said. One of those vehicles then struck two parked cars and jumped the curb, hitting two men on the sidewalk, police said.

First responders rushed seven people from the scene to area hospitals, including the two men, who could not be saved. Officials identified the men killed in the collision as Joel Adames, 31, and David Fernandez, 40.

Police said the other five patients were not seriously injured.

Further details about how the crash unfolded were not immediately available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.