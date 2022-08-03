Sensational! Frequently Asked Spiedie Fest Concert Questions

Read on 981thehawk.com
Related
John Mayer's Dead & Company canceled concert due to musician's family medical emergency
John Mayer canceled a Dead & Company tour stop Wednesday due to his father's hospitalization. It is unclear what the health scare was specifically related to. "This morning, my father suffered a medical emergency and was transported to the ER where he received much-needed and great care," Mayer wrote on his Instagram story, USA Today reported.
ZZ Top And Willie Nelson Prove Age Is Just A Number At Outlaw Music Festival
Every summer since 2016, the Outlaw Music Festival lines up music stars across America for performances, which happened again in 2022. Featuring on the lineup this year were British Singer Sir Elton John, Rock bands ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Larkin Poe, and Particle Kid – Nelson’s son Micah. There were several eye-catching performances starting with the Gov’t Mule rock band. With a strong performance, amplifier by cheers from their loyal fanbase, Gov’t Mule had a remarkable outing on stage.
Creedence Clearwater Revival Live Album and Film Set for Release
A long-lost live recording of Creedence Clearwater Revival's 1970 show at London’s Royal Albert Hall is finally set for release later this year. Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall features John Fogerty, Tom Fogerty, Doug Clifford and Stu Cook performing favorites like “Fortunate Son,” “Proud Mary” and “Bad Moon Rising,” the latter of which can be heard down below. The original 1970 multitrack tapes were restored and mixed by Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell. Due on Sept. 16, Royal Albert Hall will be available on compact disc, cassette tape, digital and vinyl. (Select retailers will also offer a variety of exclusive color variants, including Walmart's “Tombstone Shadow” gray vinyl and Target's “Green River” vinyl.)
Did Woodstock '99 Organizer Michael Lang Get Rich From the Event?
An estimated 400,000 people arrived in Rome, N.Y., in the last days of July 1999. Eager to immerse themselves in cultural history and experience first-hand the free-spirited mentality of the 1969 and the 1994 Woodstock festivals, the crowds set up shop on the Griffiss Air Force Base, only to discover that it wasn't quite what it was cracked up to be. Trainwreck: Woodstock '99 on Netflix looks at the unmitigated disaster. Did Michael Lang have much to do with it?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here's Why Woodstock '99 Was Such a Monumental Failure
When the idea for Woodstock '99 came about, many assumed it would be similar to the original 1969 Woodstock festival. What happened, however, was very different, which is detailed in the three-part Netflix docuseries Trainwreck: Woodstock '99. But what happened at Woodstock '99 to make it such a disaster?. Article...
musictimes.com
David Crosby NOT Touring Anymore; Singer Reveals the TRUTH
Many fans have been wanting David Crosby to perform again on a tour after all these years, but it appears that they won't see the singer traveling from city to city for concerts anymore as he clarified one major thing on his social media account. The former Crosby, Stills, Nash,...
David Crosby says he’s ‘too old to tour anymore’
David Crosby has claimed that he is “too old” to tour again at the age of 80.The former Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young singer made the revelation on social media, after a fan enquired about future tour dates.“Any tour dates David Crosby?” wrote the Twitter user, to which Crosby responded: “I think I’m too old to tour any more ….sadly.”Fans shared their appreciation for Crosby beneath his tweet, with one person writing: “At nearly 81, not only am I amazed you have toured as long as you did David, but amazed with quality you deliver time, and time again,...
jambroadcasting.com
Michael Bublé stops concert after audience members scream for help
Michael Bublé immediately hit the brakes on his U.K. concert when members of the audience began screaming for help. The Mirror reports the “Sway” singer had been performing at Powderham Castle in Exeter, U.K. when a portion of the crowd began shouting for paramedics. Michael overheard their cries and paused the show to ask what was going on.
RELATED PEOPLE
Netflix's 'Trainwreck' Director on Limp Bizkit at Woodstock '99
"Trainwreck: Woodstock '99" director Jamie Crawford gave Newsweek his thoughts on Limp Bizkit at Woodstock '99, and how they almost interviewed Fred Durst.
Netflix viewers in ‘shock’ after watching ‘insane’ docuseries about Woodstock ’99 festival
Netflix has left viewers in “shock” with its new documentary, Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99.The new docuseries takes a look at the 1999 US music festival that “degenerated into an epic trainwreck of fires, riots, and destruction”.“Utilising rare insider footage and eyewitness interviews with an impressive list of festival staffers, performers and attendees, this docuseries goes behind the scenes to reveal the egos, greed, and music that fueled three days of utter chaos,” the official logline reads.Following its Wednesday (3 August) release, baffled fans on Twitter have shared their reactions to the “insane” documentary. “Woodstock ’99 might be the craziest s***...
Kiss’ Paul Stanley Revealed How Alice Cooper Inspired His Band
Kiss' Paul Stanley revealed what he thought after watching Alice Cooper's Billion Dollar Babies Tour. The associated album was a huge hit.
Woodstock ’99: The disturbing true story behind the disastrous music festival
Trigger warning: This article contains reference to violence and sexual assault.While festivals can be some of the best experiences of a lifetime, Netflix’s new three-part documentary, Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99, shows just how wrong they can go when shockingly poor organisation is combined with nearly half a million people. “If you thought the 6am scene at Glastonbury’s Stone Circle was messy, you ain’t seen nothing yet,” wrote Leonie Cooper in The Independent’s review of the documentary, which depicts the “absolute horror show that was Woodstock ’99”.Held in Rome, New York, the four-day event was an attempt to replicate the historic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
John Fogerty review, Los Angeles: Proof Creedence Clearwater Revival have as many hits as The Beatles
It’s hard to overstate the esteem in which California’s own Southern rock giants Creedence Clearwater Revival are held by a new generation of musicians. “I read something on Twitter not long ago about how The Beatles didn’t really even compare to Creedence Clearwater Revival and, you know, in a way they really don’t,” 32-year-old Kentucky songwriter Ian Noe recently told The Independent. “The Beatles didn’t have an ‘Up Around The Bend’. They didn’t have a ‘Bad Moon Rising’. It’s a whole different kind of thing, and they did that, most of the time, in less than three minutes.”It’s a big...
NME
Panic! At The Disco share upbeat new single, ‘Local God’
Panic! At The Disco have shared an upbeat new single called ‘Local God’ – check it out below. The song is the final single to be shared from their upcoming new album, ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ after the title track was previously shared and last single, ‘Middle Of A Breakup‘.
The Interrupters Explain How They Opened Up To Tell Their ‘Life’s Story’ On ‘In The Wild’
It’s a bit poetic to interrupt The Interrupters. “We just took a break from editing our next music video that we’re going to be releasing for a song on the album to have this chat,” says guitarist Kevin Bivona when he and Aimee Interrupter, vocalist and songwriter for the band, speak with HollywoodLife. The beloved ska-punk band – featuring Kevin’s brothers, twins Justin and Jesse Bivona – are in the finals stages before the release of In The Wild, their long-awaited fourth studio album and the first since 2018’s Fight The Good Fight.
Kerrang
Keith Morris: “We didn’t consider Black Flag to be a punk rock band – we were just loud and abrasive”
When Keith Morris sang the words 'I was so wasted', first with Black Flag and then with Circle Jerks, he didn’t sound like a young man who had plans for living a long life. Back then, at the turn of the ’80s, this firebrand of the Southern Californian punk rock scene was “so jacked up” that he just “couldn’t get any higher than that”. Live fast, die young, et cetera et cetera.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Much-anticipated Outside Lands artist Phoebe Bridgers plays free secret Bay Area show before fest
"You don't want to miss this," read the cryptic Instagram post from the Healdsburg restaurant that hosted the gig.
Maryland Deathfest Lives! – Festival Organizers Reveal 2024 Return
Things didn't look too promising earlier this year for the future of the long running Maryland Deathfest. Back in April, organizers revealed that there was no plan to organize any festivals for 2023 and there was a chance that this year's edition would be the last ever. But a new posting suggests that after a year off next year, the festival will return in 2024.
Jennifer Hart Creates Her Own Nostalgia With ’18,’ New Single From Upcoming EP [Exclusive Premiere]
If Jennifer Hart's new single "18" is a good indicator of what's to come on her debut EP, then fans of traditional and contemporary country have something to look forward to. The acoustic guitar-led, steel-filled, mid-tempo love song is reminiscent of some of the best country songs of the last 20 years. Nashville song pros Paul DiGiovanni, Derrick Southerland and Brandon Hood helped her write a lyric that finds a woman reimagining a love story so it begins much earlier, thus avoiding some the pitfalls of a broken heart.
musictimes.com
Poison Not Touring Until 2025; Bret Michaels Planning for His Own 2023 Tour
Poison is currently traveling across the United States for their "The Stadium Tour" in collaboration with Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Joan Jett, and the Blackhearts, and Classless Act, but frontman Bret Michaels confirmed that this would be their last for now. In an interview with Eddie Trunk of SiriusXM's "Trunk...
98.1 The Hawk
Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0