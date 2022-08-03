ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Public Health closes last mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic

By Nicole Villalpando, Austin American-Statesman
Austin Public Health says it has closed its final mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Instead of operating the clinic at Old Sims Elementary every Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, the health care agency said it will focus on its mobile vaccine clinics.

"We are prepared to scale up operations again if a mass vaccine site becomes necessary," Austin Public Health Director Adrienne Sturrup said. The mobile vaccine program "has proven itself as a model for outreach in underserved or vaccine-hesitant communities, and we will continue to offer this service."

Austin Public Health had intended to close the Old Sims Elementary vaccination site in June, but kept it open longer due to higher demand for vaccines for the 6-month-old to 5-year-old age group as COVID-19 vaccines became available for them. Austin Public Health has since administered 925 doses of vaccine in this age group.

Demand for vaccines: Austin Public Health now not closing last COVID-19 vaccination center

From May to July, Austin Public Health administered 1,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccines at 67 mobile clinics, according to the agency. The clinics typically are hosted by churches, community groups or businesses. Austin Public Health has a form on its website to request hosting a clinic.

Locally, COVID-19 cases grew in June and July, placing Travis, Williamson and Bastrop counties in the medium level of spread, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As the summer has continued, these counties have gotten closer to the high level because of new hospitalizations and hospital capacity being taken up by COVID-19 patients. Caldwell and Hays counties have been at the high level this month. Updated numbers are scheduled to be released by the CDC on Thursday.

You still can get free COVID-19 testing at Metz Elementary School, 84 Robert T. Martinez Jr. St. You also can order free at-home tests at covid.gov .

Viruses on the move: Monkeypox cases rising, COVID-19 cases stay steady

Vaccines available as school returns

Austin Public Health is getting ready for school to restart and will host mobile vaccine clinics through local school districts.

"We know there's a lot of community transmission locally, so we're asking caretakers and parents to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the back-to-school list," said Dr. Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County health authority. "Vaccines are your best defense against serious illness from COVID-19."

School supplies: What you need to know about Texas' sales tax holiday this weekend

All kids age 6 months and older can get vaccinated for COVID-19. Kids age 12 and older can get a booster dose five months after their second dose, or a third dose if they are immune-compromised.

While COVID-19 vaccinations are not required to go to school in Texas, other vaccinations are, unless you file for an exemption. Typically entering kindergarteners and seventh-graders have to show their shot records.

Here is the 2022-2023 Texas minimum required vaccination schedule:

Kindergarten to Sixth Grade

Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis: four or five doses depending on which version the child received.

Polio: four or three doses

Measles, Mumps and Rubella: two doses

Hepatitis B: three doses

Varicella : two doses

Hepatitis A : two doses

Seventh graders

All of the above, plus:

Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis: three doses of the primary series plus a booster within the last five years

Meningococcal: one dose

Eighth- through 12-graders

All of the above, but if the diphtheria/tetanus/pertussis shot has not been given in the last 10 years, a booster is needed.

For any vaccine kids need, including for COVID-19, Austin Public Health does have a Shots for Tots (and Big Shots for adults) clinic open by appointment. Call 512-972-5520 to schedule an appointment. For a COVID-19 vaccination, you also can find your nearest pharmacy or vaccine provider at vaccines.gov .

The Austin Independent School District will be offering vaccinations of all kinds at its Back to School Bash on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Road. Bring your insurance card and vaccination records with you.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin Public Health closes last mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic

KXAN

Fire burns 96 acres in Bastrop County

Crews with Bastrop County Emergency Services District 1 from Red Rock began fighting the fire off Margarita Drive on Monday morning. That is just northwest of Texas 21 in far western Bastrop County near the Travis and Caldwell County lines.
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Structure Fire in South Austin, 2 people are being evaluated

AUSTIN, Texas — A structure fire was reported in South Austin on Thursday night. The Austin Fire Department said the fire occurred in the 2400 block of West Slaughter Lane. The fire is out and the case is still under investigation. Two people are being evaluated for injuries by EMS.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

San Marcos police won't investigate abortions, official says

The San Marcos Police Department is not devoting any resources to investigating abortions, Director of Public Safety Chase Stapp said during a City Council meeting on Tuesday. Stapp said that the city's police chief, Stan Standridge, advised officers on the issue last month. According to a directive from Standridge, the San Marcos Police Department will not investigate an abortion case unless that abortion or attempted abortion results in the death or serious injury to the expectant mother.
SAN MARCOS, TX
