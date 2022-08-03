Red Sox get Hosmer from Padres; Keep Martinez, Bogaerts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tony Gonsolin pitched five scoreless innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers threw a four-hiter against the San Diego Padres’ supercharged lineup, winning 8-1 Friday night after honoring Vin Scully. Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts led the stadium in a unison call of Scully’s signature “It’s time for Dodgers baseball” during a memorial before the game. Scully died Tuesday at age 94. The NL West rivals met for the first time since San Diego acquired superstar Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. The Dodgers extended their division lead to 13 1/2 games over the Padres and showed no signs of slowing down. Gonsolin (13-1) struck out six and allowed three hits.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO