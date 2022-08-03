ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Lemon meringue deviled eggs, new food at the Ohio State Fair

By David Rees
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oq5jr_0h2zSbV300

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Fair is offering more than two dozen new food items at the fairgrounds this year, and one has fair-goers scratching their heads.

New to the fair this year is lemon meringue deviled eggs. The item is a sweet and summery twist on a classic deviled egg, featuring a zesty lemon filling and topped with fluffy meringue. The eggs can be found in the Taste of Ohio Cafè, across from Kiddieland and Central Park.

Live mural painting at the Ohio State Fair
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HEaC0_0h2zSbV300
Lemon meringue deviled eggs, sold for $4 at the Taste of Ohio Café.

In the cafè, the deviled eggs are sold at the Ohio Poultry Association booth for $4 for two halves. Eggs are a specialty at the booth, which also sells classic deviled eggs and an “egg on a stick.” Ohio Poultry’s menu also includes turkey and chicken sandwiches, a chicken and noodles bowl, salads, a “Thanksgiving at the Fair” meal, and more.

Other new food offerings at the fair include Deep-Fried Edible Cookie Dough from Cookie Dough Monsters, Cajun Waffle Dogs and the Queso Burger from Waffle Bombs, and Crack ‘N Cheese, a mac and cheese bowl topped with turkey BBQ, from Hickory Tree BBQ.

Deep-fried and delicious: Matt & Monica chow down on new food at the Ohio State Fair

For fair-goers looking for a place to sit and eat with air-conditioning, the Taste of Ohio Cafè has a number of booths offering Ohio-made meals, beer, and wine . Inside, guests will find food offerings from the American Dairy Association Mideast, Ohio Pork Producers Council, Ohio Grape Industries Committee, and more.

Meals in the café are served by the Ohio farmers who raised and grew the food. View more details on food offerings at the Ohio State Fair here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something in central Ohio: Aug. 4-7

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – From the Reynoldsburg Tomato Festival and the Dublin Irish Festival to Pelotonia, there is no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.  Reynoldsburg Tomato Festival: Aug. 4-6 Celebrating 56 years, the festival has live entertainment, vendors and more. Huber Park – 1640 Davidson Dr. Details. Times vary.  Grove City Food […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
NBC4 Columbus

Loan program aiding Ohio farmers amid inflation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As you’re seeing prices increase due to inflation, so are small business owners like farmers. The agricultural industry is dealing with as much as 300% increases in farming supplies and equipment. With the ag-LINK program, taking out loans to keep up with production becomes less of a burden. “Skyrocketing seed costs, […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Strategists: Ohio party leadership feeling good about November candidates

Strategists: Ohio party leadership feeling good about November candidates. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3QeFTM7. Strategists: Ohio party leadership feeling good about …. Infant hit in drive-by shooting connected to other …. WATCH: ODOT tractor gets hit on I-670 East near Downtown …. Things to do this weekend in Central Ohio. DeSantis suspends...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio working to finalize sports betting payout rules

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The odds are getting longer for a smooth launch for sports betting in Ohio, scheduled for Jan. 1, 2023. As previously reported, the National Federation of Independent Business and the Ohio Grocers Association are both sounding the alarm about the sports gaming rules proposed by the Ohio Lottery Commission, saying the […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deviled Eggs#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#The Eggs#Meringue#Dairy#Food Drink#Lemon#The Ohio State Fair#Ohio Poultry#The Queso Burger#Waffle Bombs#Crack N Cheese#Matt Monica#Ohio Caf
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio school districts combat teacher shortage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first day of school is just three weeks away and school districts nationwide are still working to combat a teacher shortage. Here in central Ohio, the school districts we spoke to say they are nearly 100% staffed. Columbus City School leaders say they are feeling confident, having 97% of their […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio dairy farmer at State Fair says economic rebound slow to start

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Got milk? How about cheese? If so, chances are it started its way to your kitchen from one of Ohio’s 2,200 dairy farms. According to Mechanicsburg farmer Mark Hoewischer, Ohio’s dairy industry is struggling back from the effects of a volatile market and two years of a pandemic. “The question you […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NBC4 Columbus

Ryan, Vance build campaign momentum for Ohio’s senate race

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In less than 100 days, you will vote for statewide representation like governor and U.S. senator. Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan are both making their run for that senator’s seat. Recent polls show Ryan pulling ahead of Vance. This week, Vance launched his first campaign TV advertisement and said […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio sees fewest new unemployment claims in recent weeks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio has noticeably fewer people filing for unemployment benefits as of Thursday, but the story is not the same for people already on the government program. The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services released data for the last week of July, which showed only 7,615 people filed new jobless claims. […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

How to help monarch butterflies -- and maybe the planet

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- I adopted three cats last weekend. Fortunately for my marriage, they were not the feline variety. Rather, they were tiny monarch caterpillars, affectionately referred to as “cats” by butterfly buffs. These cats came from our neighbor Kim, who belongs to the Monarch Maniacs of Ohio,...
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio sales tax holiday: When it is, and what you need to know

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A number of items will be exempt from sales taxes this weekend as part of Ohio’s back-to-school sales tax-free holiday.   Starting midnight Aug. 5 to 11:59 p.m. Aug. 7, Ohio will have a sales tax holiday. During the weekend, the following items are exempt from sales and use tax: An item […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

How Ohio’s November election will shape up after August primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s primary elections have finally entered the rearview mirror, gearing candidates and voters up for the finish line: November’s general election. With less than 8% of Ohio voters casting a ballot, the state’s $25 million second primary election marks the lowest voter turnout the Buckeye State has seen since at least […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy