PCM Top 10 Sports Stories of the 2021-2022 School Year – #3

Pella Hosting Several Fans for Nationals
Thousands of race fans are converging in south central Iowa for the 61st edition of the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals through next weekend. Many of those fans are making the trip to Pella to shop, eat, and stay during festivities at the Sprint Car Capital of the World. Ann Frost with Visit Pella says the two weeks of the Nationals rank just behind the holiday shopping season and Tulip Time celebration in terms of visitor traffic and impact on all local businesses and amenities in the Tulip City. She’s thankful for the welcome that stores and restaurant owners give to race fans each year.
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athlete – Maddy Findley Former Knoxville Softball Standout – August 3, 2022
Former Knoxville Softball Standout Maddy Findley ended a great two year career at Indian Hills College this past spring. She will now continue her playing career at Quincy College, and NCAA Division II school in Quincy, IL. Findley talked with Derek Cardwell on her career at Indian Hills and what she hopes to accomplish at Quincy in the Radio Sports Page Wednesdays at 6:00pm and Thursdays at 10:00am on KNIA/KRLS.
Pine Knolls Golf Winners Announced for July
The Pine Knolls Country Club in Knoxville has released results of several tournaments they hosted in the month of July. The Sole Survivor Tournament was played July 4. Sole Survivor Open Champion was Tony Roozeboom. In the Senior Division Doug Vernon was the Champion. In the two-person portion of the tournament Andy Smith and Dave Beary were the winners.
360 Nationals Starts Two Weeks Of Sprint Car Action In Knoxville
Two weeks of the biggest races and the most payouts gets started tonight as the 32nd Annual 360 Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank takes the green flag at the Knoxville Raceway. 110 drivers are entered into this year’s event and by Saturday night that will be paired down to 24 to race for a winner’s share of $15,000, which could double to $30,000 if the winner leads all 30 laps. But to get there, drivers have to run a preliminary night and hope to score enough points to lock into the top 20 after tomorrow night’s action. One driver that hopes to win the 360 Nationals for a second time is 2017 Champion Clint Garner. He is well aware of the financial impact of winning the 360 Nationals, and after winning it once, he would love to win it for a second time.
Izaak Walton League Open House Sunday
The Warren County Izaak Walton League Chapter House is holding an open house this weekend. Lisa McIntyre with the Izaak Walton League tells KNIA News the league is a club full of conservationists and shooting enthusiasts, and registration for membership is currently open and the open house will be a good opportunity to learn more about what they do.
Nite Glow Tonight at National Balloon Classic
A Nite Glow has been rescheduled for tonight for the National Balloon Classic, after the previous Nite Glow events on Sunday and Wednesday were canceled due to high winds. The Punching Pandas will be on the TruBank stage providing live music, and balloon flights begin at 6:30pm, and the Nite Glow begins at dusk.
Let’s Talk Pella – Marching Dutch Camp Starts
Pella Marching Dutch Drum Majors Stephen Gaul, Elisabeth Pumphrey, and Tess Hopkins, and Director Dameon Place discuss the start of Band Camp, the special season ahead leading to the Rose Parade on January 2nd, and the upcoming annual mattress sale on August 20th. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
IN DEPTH: Queens!
What’s a saddle club, and what does it take to be a queen?. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Mahaska County Senior Queen Katherine Miller, from Ottumwa, and Mahaska County Junior Queen Caitlyn Cronin and future Queen Chloey Cronin, from Knoxville. Podcast:...
Pella Continues 175th Celebration Today
The celebration of Pella’s 175th anniversary started Thursday with a focus on the theme of “Together in Gezellig.” The Pella Wellness Consortium hosted a book club discussion at the Scholte Gardens featuring a packet with excerpts about the definition of gezellig. That carried over to an Intergenerational Panel at the Pella Historical Village and Scholte Church in the evening, which featured a group discussing thoughts about the community from three different generations of residents.
Pella Marching Dutch Mattress Sale Returns
A popular fundraiser is returning to support the Pella band programs. Director of the Marching Dutch Dameon Place says a mattress sale will be held at the Pella High School commons on Saturday, August 20th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The program will receive a portion of funds for each mattress sold and bonuses for hitting certain thresholds, and this year, all proceeds will benefit the more than 200 students heading to Pasadena for the Rose Parade in December and January. Over the past three years, more than $30,000 has been raised to support the Pella High School bands through the event.
Historic Pella Trust Highlighting History of Pella’s Founding
Leading up to the 175th celebration of Pella’s anniversary, a local organization has been highlighting the founding of the Tulip City in series of Facebook posts. Bruce Boertje with Historic Pella Trust says they’ve been working to educate the community about how just over 900 Dutch immigrants formed the community its more than 10,000 residents now enjoy today.
Carolyn Oberhauser
Funeral Services for Carolyn Oberhauser, 71, of Oskaloosa, will be held Tuesday August 9th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Oskaloosa. Burial will be in Olivet Cemetry near Leighton. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., Monday August 8th at Langkamp Funeral Chapel. The family invites those who would like to pray the rosary with them to be at the funeral home at 4:00 p.m. Monday and they will greet visitors until 7 p.m. Langkamp Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Fantastic Fireworks Tonight at National Balloon Classic
Strong winds canceled the competition flights Wednesday, leaving just three more days of competition for the National Balloon Classic and US Women’s Championship through Saturday. Tonight is Fantastic Fireworks Night, with balloon flights beginning at 6:30pm and Trainwreck on stage playing live music, and the fireworks beginning at dusk.
Crossroads of Pella to Provide School Supplies
While there are still a few weeks until school officially restarts, Crossroads of Pella is encouraging anyone in need of school supplies to start thinking about obtaining those now. Executive Director Jim Hibma says the organization has a table and closet of supplies available to families in need on the...
Knoxville School Offices Move
The administrative offices of the Knoxville Community School District have moved to 418 South Park Lane Drive. The move is a part of KCSD’s larger middle school construction project, which is progressing ahead of schedule. Originally, the plan was to open the new school to students in December. However, the timeline has been pushed up, with students now set to begin using the building on Wednesday, October 12.
Janet and Dave Ritchie to be Honored at State Fair
Janet and Dave Ritchie of Knoxville have been selected as Iowans of the Day during the 2022 Iowa State Fair. They will be honored at the fair August 16. This hardworking duo has made a lasting impact on citizens in Knoxville. Janet has been a 4-H leader, member of the Daughters of Union Veterans, the Lions Club and Iowa State Rabbit Breeders Association.
Betty Goode
Funeral services for Betty Goode, 94, of Chariton, will be held Tuesday, August 9th, at 10:30 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Burial will be at the Chariton Cemetery following the service. Family will receive friends Monday evening at the funeral home from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Memorials are requested to the Chariton Christian Church.
Warren County Fair 4H Winners
The full list of Warren County Fair 4H winners has been released, with nearly 200 placewinners in a multitude of categories. Warren County Fair Director Jo Reynolds tells KNIA News the 4H competitions are the heart of the fair, and giving the local students and adults who have worked so hard for the past year a venue to show off their skills is part of what makes the fair great. Find a full list of the 4H winners below.
Car Crashes through Fence at Graceland
A car crashed through a fence at Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville this morning shortly before 8:00. The vehicle was towed from the scene. There were no reported injuries.
Drought Worsens Locally, Little Relief in Forecast
A dry month of July and recent stretches of heat have expanded drought locally across south central Iowa. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report shows moderate conditions now exist in Marion and Warren Counties, as well as several neighboring communities. The summary issued by the organization notes that most of southern and western Iowa have missed out on soaking rains for several weeks dating back to the late spring. This is the third consecutive summer that drought conditions have been documented locally by the U.S. Drought Monitor Report (most of June 2021 and late August/early September of 2020).
