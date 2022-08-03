ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Roundabout construction will shut down Green Oak Twp. intersection for 3 months

By Jennifer Eberbach, Livingston Daily
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BVNJ6_0h2zSZgT00

A busy intersection in Green Oak Township near U.S. 23 will completely close to traffic for more than three months beginning Aug. 8.

Construction of a single-lane roundabout is set to begin at the intersection of Rickett and Winans Lake roads, located south of Brighton near the Legacy Center Sports Complex.

Livingston County Road Commission Managing Director Steve Wasylk told Livingston Daily Monday that all traffic, including emergency vehicles, will have to detour around the construction.

Posted detours will shift traffic to Whitmore Lake, Maltby and Hamburg roads.

Winans Lake and Rickett roads will remain open to local traffic, but will completely close at the intersection.

The roundabout will be completed about Nov. 15, according to a road commission advisory.

The intersection currently has a stop sign on Rickett Road; traffic on Winans Lake Road doesn't stop.

Wasylk said it's possible there will be times, near the end of construction, when portions of the intersection could reopen to traffic.

"It’s hard to say right now, but as the project progresses and the different stages get constructed, we might be able to open up a certain section," he said.

Members of the Road Commission Board of Directors approved a bid from Battle Creek-based Hoffman Bros Inc., for more than $1.65 million.

The project will be funded by a 50/50 split between Green Oak Township and the road commission.

Green Oak Township Supervisor Mark St. Charles said the township has a road improvement agreement with several developers in the area to share part of the township's portion of the cost.

St. Charles said invoices will be sent to each party in the agreement.

He said the township has already committed $250,000.

"That will leave us approximately $100,000 short, which I will be asking the board to make it up possibly out of (American Rescue Plan Act) funds," he wrote Livingston Daily in an email Monday.

"The Rickett and Winans Lake intersection is dangerous and has been for years so that is why it is of high importance to the township," he wrote.

Avoid traffic citations

Several years ago, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office reported dozens of motorists ignored an intersection closure at Chilson and Coon Lake roads in Genoa Township, where a roundabout was constructed.

Some motorists were cited for driving through that construction zone, risking damage to their own vehicles and the construction zone itself.

"It’s a closed construction zone, and it’s closed for a reason," Wasylk said of the upcoming construction at Rickett and Winans Lake roads.

"You could damage your vehicle or damage what has been constructed, and it would need to be redone, if you went through fresh concrete, for example."

He said the road commission sometimes has to call on the sheriff's office for special traffic enforcement around construction zones.

"If there are issues, we'll let them (the police) know," he said.

About 11,560 vehicles use Winans Lake Road daily, and about 4,590 travel on Rickett Road, according to the road commission.

Traffic, residential development increasing

"It was always planned for a roundabout at that intersection once the traffic delay warranted," Wasylk said.

He said residential growth in the area has contributed to more motorists, and more proposed homes would increase traffic more.

Representatives of Shelby Township-based Lombardo Homes recently revived plans for a 579-unit residential development — with 195 single-family homes and 384 townhome and ranch-style apartments on the north and south sides of Winans Lake Road.

Green Oak Township Planning Commission members voted last month in favor of the development. The township board is expected to review plans at a future board meeting.

Wasylk said the original plan was to construct the roundabout next year.

The project got pushed up because of the Michigan Department of Transportation's upcoming extension of the U.S. 23 Flex Route from south of M-36 to Interstate 96, which is set to begin next spring, earlier than MDOT originally planned.

Contact Livingston Daily reporter Jennifer Eberbach at jeberbach@livingstondaily.com.

Comments / 2

Related
HometownLife.com

Storage facility planned for vacant portion of building in Northville Township

Some new life could come to a commercial area near downtown Northville. The Northville Township planning commission is reviewing plans for renovating a building to add a self-storage facility. The building, located at 807 Doheny St., would see major renovations and the addition of dozens and dozens of individual storage units.
NORTHVILLE, MI
Detroit News

Macomb County plans to remove, repair or replace 22 bridges

Macomb Township — More than a third of Macomb County’s 225 bridges need repairs or removal, county officials said at a Friday news conference where they discussed an $80 million bridge repair program. The county has started planning for fixing or removing 22 bridges in the next few...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Northville is keeping some downtown streets closed permanently and it’s causing controversy

NORTHVILLE, Mich. – During the COVID pandemic, many busy downtown streets closed so restaurants could set up outdoor seating. Northville was one of those towns. Now, Northville has decided to keep those closures -- and it’s causing some controversy among the locals. Before COVID, the intersection of Center and Main was very busy. But now people are able to walk freely through the streets without worrying about cars.
NORTHVILLE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitmore Lake, MI
City
Genoa Township, MI
City
Green Oak Township, MI
County
Livingston County, MI
Livingston County, MI
Traffic
City
Brighton, MI
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Brighton, MI
Government
Livingston County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
fox2detroit.com

Metroparks along Huron River closed after chemical leak from Wixom factory

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A chemical spill has shut down one of the busiest Metro Parks in Southeast Michigan to visitors as regulators work to better understand the extent of the problem. The leak of a cancer-causing chemical from a nearby manufacturing plant in Wixom prompted officials to...
WIXOM, MI
Spinal Column

Union Lake Road closed between Wise, Commerce roads

The area of Union Lake Road between Wise and Commerce roads in Commerce Township will be closed to traffic until approximately Sept. 17. It’s a vital project, said Craig Bryson, APR, Senior Communications Manager for Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC). Bryson added, “The benefit to motorists will be...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roundabout#Emergency Vehicles#Urban Construction#Green Oak Twp#Livingston Daily#Hoffman Bros Inc
The Ann Arbor News

Milan will buy 47 acres to expand park, with eyes on a future sports complex

MILAN, MI - Could 47 acres of farmland next to a Milan city park in southeastern Washtenaw County one day be a sports complex drawing athletes to the area?. That’s a dream of Milan leaders, who jumped at the opportunity to purchase the land, voting unanimously on Monday, July 25 to improve an installment agreement that could see them pay the $237,000 price tag over the next 15 years.
MILAN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
fox2detroit.com

Downed trees among the storm damage in hard-hit Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - All across southeastern Michigan residents were dealing with downed trees, wires or flooding on the highways after bands of strong thunderstorms rolled through Wednesday. Severe storms brought down this huge tree in Livonia covering Jamison street in the Castle Gardens subdivision. Martin Kreska came home...
LIVONIA, MI
US 103.1

Under $500K For This Lakefront Waterford Party House

If you love entertaining, this Waterford Township, Michigan lakefront home inspired by architect Frank Lloyd Wright is definitely for you. This unique contemporary home with an open living concept is perfect for entertaining. New homeowners will enjoy views of Mohawk Lake from almost every room in the house. The party...
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Tallest Flagpole in Michigan is Located Here

Attention all flagpole sitters! (Does anyone even DO that anymore? Even some lame radio deejay somewhere?) Here's one you may or may not wanna tackle...authorities probably wouldn't let you anyway. It's Michigan's tallest flagpole, located in New Baltimore at the foot of Lake St. Clair in the Walter & Mary Burke Park, 36400 Front Street, Macomb County.
NEW BALTIMORE, MI
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

1K+
Followers
669
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

livingstondaily.com is the home page of Howell, Brighton and Livingston County, Michigan with in depth and updated Howell, Brighton and Livingston County local news.

 http://livingstondaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy