Hartman's Bakery fire recovery to benefit from Yoga for a Cause: 5 things to do in Manitowoc

Hartman's Bakery fire fundraiser: Click here to donate to a GoFundMe campaign to raise $15,000 to help Hartman's Bakery and its staff recover after a July 27 fire at its Manitowoc shop. The bakery's three locations in Manitowoc, Two Rivers and Plymouth are closed until the Manitowoc shop can reopen and begin making products again.

MANITOWOC - This week brings a cornhole tournament, a group paddle on the Manitowoc River, chances to see live music and a Yoga for a Cause fundraiser for Hartman's Bakery, which had a fire at its Manitowoc shop last week.

Here are five things to do in Manitowoc.

1. Toss with All Your Heart in Ascend Services fundraiser

On Saturday, team up for Toss with All Your Heart Bags & Brews Cornhole Tournament.

The fundraiser to benefit Ascend Services will be at Sabbatical Brewing Co ., 835 S. 29th St., from noon to 5 p.m.

There will be food trucks, raffles and prizes, along with the beer and cornhole.

Register your team of two now at https://ascendservicesinc.org .

2. Paddle the Manitowoc River in a group paddle

Take in the gorgeous views of the downtown and nature along the Manitowoc River in a group paddle.

Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Manitowoc-Two Rivers YMCA , 205 Maritime Drive, the Northeast Wisconsin Paddlers will lead the way through the city and upriver for a stop at Manitou Park before heading back.

Registration and life vests are required.

For more information, visit https://newp.club/club-activities/public-paddles/manitowoc-river-paddle/ .

3. See 'Away from Home: American Indian Board School Stories' before it closes

Manitowoc Public Library , 707 Quay St., is hosting an educational and emotional exhibit about America’s attempt to assimilate American Indians into the new society.

Read through the first-person accounts of what this time in our history was like from now until Aug. 11, during regular library hours.

4. Help Hartman's Bakery by attending Yoga for a Cause

Enjoy a 60-minute, all-levels yoga class outdoors while supporting a small business in need.

At 9:30 a.m. Saturday, State of Grace owner Theresa Falvey will lead a yoga class in Manitowoc’s Union Park , 611 Park St.

There is a $20 fee/donation for the event to benefit Hartman’s Bakery , which recently suffered a fire.

If interested in donating more, you’re welcome to take cash along to the event.

More information and registration can be found at https://www.stateofgracellc.com .

5. Celebrate summer's last full month with live music

Celebrate the last full month of summer with live music!

Start the weekend off on Friday with The Now Band at 6:30 p.m. at The Wharf and Nicki Sims at 8:30 p.m. at Salute To Everyone .

Then on Saturday, hear Breakwater Rocks at 2 p.m. at The Fat Seagull , Rockabilly at 3 p.m. at PetSkull Brewing and Fall Back at 8:30 p.m. at Salute To Everyone.

On Sunday, American Platinum plays at 2 p.m. at The Wharf, D’Fusion Jazz at 2:30 p.m. at PetSkull Brewing and Jukebox Dave at 2:30 p.m. at Salute To Everyone.

The Wharf is at 606 Quay St., Salute To Everyone is at 1107 S. 10th St., The Fat Seagull is at 807 Quay St. and PetSkull is at 1015 Buffalo St.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Hartman's Bakery fire recovery to benefit from Yoga for a Cause: 5 things to do in Manitowoc