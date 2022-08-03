Read on www.furnituretoday.com
From value to lux products, what did bedding producers bring to Las Vegas Market?
LAS VEGAS — As the economy teeters on the edge of recession and consumers pulling back on home furnishings and bedding purchases, mattress producers a the just-ended summer Las Vegas Market showed up armed with products designed to give retailers stories to tell and goods to sell. Typically, the...
Westside Mario’s finishes deal for building, hosts backpack drive
A building that sat unused for about eight months is open today, distributing backpacks just before school begins next week.
stockxpo.com
Las Vegas Casinos Are Booming
Despite inflation at a four-decade high, and jitters over a looming recession, people are flocking to the entertainment and gambling oasis. Executives with Caesars Entertainment Inc. and MGM Resorts International this week reported record-high performances for their Las Vegas properties in the latest quarter.
businesspress.vegas
Luxury home sales increase even as interest rates rise
While overall new home construction slowed during the first six months of 2022, closing of homes $1 million and higher rose 16 percent over 2021. But even in that price segment, builders are seeing buyers more cautious about purchasing. Las Vegas-based Home Builders Research reported 235 closings of new homes...
City of Las Vegas launches initiative to eliminate all traffic fatalities
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas launched the Vision Zero Initiative with the goal of eliminating all traffic fatalities and severe injuries on Las Vegas roads by 2050. Vision Zero is an international strategy to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries while increasing safe, healthy, and equitable mobility. The initiative was first […]
vegas24seven.com
Iconic Ghostbar Opens High Atop Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas
GHOSTBAR USHERS IN NEW ERA HIGH ATOP PALMS CASINO RESORT LAS VEGAS. ICONIC LAS VEGAS ULTRA LOUNGE CELEBRATED GRAND OPENING ON AUGUST 3, 2022. The return of the beloved Ghostbar at Palms Casino Resort is official. The Las Vegas nightlife icon reopened its doors on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Originally debuting in 2001, this widely popular bar and lounge perched high atop the 55th floor, made a spectacular return welcoming its first guests back into the sky-high ultra-lounge, highlighted by a funk-filled countdown toast led by Las Vegas’ own Skye Dee Miles and General Manager Cynthia Kiser Murphey. As in the past, the stunning views of the entire Las Vegas skyline stole the show, but this go-around, Ghostbar is home to Dee Miles’ sexy, soulful Midnight Skye, featuring a live band, sultry dancers, specialty acts and surprise guests. Based on opening night, the newly reimagined Ghostbar is the city’s newest, elevated and most intimate ultra-lounge experience.
963kklz.com
No Cell Phones Allowed At This Restaurant
How would you feel if one of your favorite restaurants told you that you are no longer allowed to bring your cell phone in while you dine? Well, The Mike & Carla Morning Show found a place that actually put that rule into effect! It’s a new high-end Italian restaurant in Texas has a rule that diners are not allowed to have their cell phones with them at anytime while dining!
Ghostbar Ushers In New Era
Las Vegas(KLAS)-The return of the Ghostbar at Palms Casino resort is official. The legendary nightclub reopened its doors last night and JC Fernandez was high atop the 55th floor of the Palms to capture the moment.
news3lv.com
Nevada supporters tout funding to fight climate change in economic bill
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — I'm over at the Las Vegas solar panel company Sol-Up, talking with chief operating officer Steve Hamile. “We started in 2009, with just a handful - three employees. In 2020, we're at 30, and as of today we're 110,” he tells me. And thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, he expects that growth to get a lot better.
Fox5 KVVU
Owner of 3 Las Vegas restaurants underreported cash sales by $5.1M, DOJ says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The owner of three restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday plead guilty to tax evasion. According to court documents and statements made in court, Raul Gil, 63, owned and operated three Casa Don Juan restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley. The Department of...
KDWN
Vegas-based rental firm faces probes over pandemic evictions
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas-based corporate owner of thousands of residential rental properties in several U.S. states is facing investigations about whether it improperly evicted tenants during the coronavirus pandemic while receiving millions of federal dollars aimed at keeping people in their homes. Probes of The Siegel Group announced by Nevada state Attorney General Aaron Ford and Clark County officials followed findings last week by a congressional oversight panel that company executives used deception, harassment and “potentially unlawful” tactics last year to force tenants out. Siegel Group says Wednesday it wasn’t called or interviewed by the U.S. House committee that produced the report. The company says it operates lawfully.
Horse owners protest design of fences at Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument
They say that good fences make good neighbors, but apparently the kind of fence is just as important to horse owners who live along the border of the new Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument.
'The Alice' will bring the magic of wonderland to Las Vegas in September
‘The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience’ features a ton of Wonderland-themed activities, including several riddles and challenges as well as the opportunity to play croquet with flamingoes.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas baby now on transplant list in Southern California
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Franky and Esmeralda Garcia take life day by day as they deal with their eight-week-old daughter Amelia who needs a new heart. “Amelia has been listed on the transplant list,” Esmeralda recently told FOX5. She says Amelia has also been taken off oxygen support...
Caesars Inches Closer to Huge Las Vegas Strip Move
Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report and MGM Resorts (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report dominate the south and central Las Vegas Strip. Their properties serve all audience segments, from high-end experiences like MGM Grand and Caesars Palace to lower-end properties like Caesars Bally's and Flamingo and MGM's Luxor and Excalibur.
KDWN
20 Best Coffee Shops In Las Vegas
I think it’s safe to say that coffee is often a saving grace. And Las Vegas coffee shops have definitely helped us recover after a night out. It’s truly the perfect beverage that’s available in multiple mediums. Hot, iced, sweet, bitter, frothy or blended; coffee can quench any type of caffeine craving.
Fox5 KVVU
Short-term rental hosts sue Clark County over ordinance
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A group of short-term rental hosts is suing Clark County over a recently passed ordinance regulating the rentals. The founders of this group say they’re not opposed to regulations or paying taxes. Their hope through taking this action is that it will lead to what they call fair regulations that protect private property ownership.
Fox5 KVVU
Copper wire stolen from multiple air conditioning units at Las Vegas non-profit
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Air conditioning units have been completely torn apart at the Opportunity Village thrift store. The local non-profit serves adults with disabilities and helps them with enhancing their lives. The copper inside these units was stolen from on top of the roof at Opportunity Village thrift...
Officials say Las Vegas’ water is still safe to drink
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Las Vegas still has safe drinking water, the New Mexico Environment Department confirms. The city and NMED have been closely monitoring the effects that post-fire runoff from the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon Fire could have on the city’s water supply. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a state of emergency […]
A Southwest passenger says the plastic barrier on her airplane window shattered during a flight to Las Vegas. An airplane expert says it didn't pose any safety threat.
A TikTok appearing to show a shattered plane window quickly went viral, but the broken plastic piece didn't pose any actual safety threat, an expert told Insider.
