Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Casinos Are Booming

Despite inflation at a four-decade high, and jitters over a looming recession, people are flocking to the entertainment and gambling oasis. Executives with Caesars Entertainment Inc. and MGM Resorts International this week reported record-high performances for their Las Vegas properties in the latest quarter.
Luxury home sales increase even as interest rates rise

While overall new home construction slowed during the first six months of 2022, closing of homes $1 million and higher rose 16 percent over 2021. But even in that price segment, builders are seeing buyers more cautious about purchasing. Las Vegas-based Home Builders Research reported 235 closings of new homes...
Iconic Ghostbar Opens High Atop Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas

GHOSTBAR USHERS IN NEW ERA HIGH ATOP PALMS CASINO RESORT LAS VEGAS. ICONIC LAS VEGAS ULTRA LOUNGE CELEBRATED GRAND OPENING ON AUGUST 3, 2022. The return of the beloved Ghostbar at Palms Casino Resort is official. The Las Vegas nightlife icon reopened its doors on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Originally debuting in 2001, this widely popular bar and lounge perched high atop the 55th floor, made a spectacular return welcoming its first guests back into the sky-high ultra-lounge, highlighted by a funk-filled countdown toast led by Las Vegas’ own Skye Dee Miles and General Manager Cynthia Kiser Murphey. As in the past, the stunning views of the entire Las Vegas skyline stole the show, but this go-around, Ghostbar is home to Dee Miles’ sexy, soulful Midnight Skye, featuring a live band, sultry dancers, specialty acts and surprise guests. Based on opening night, the newly reimagined Ghostbar is the city’s newest, elevated and most intimate ultra-lounge experience.
No Cell Phones Allowed At This Restaurant

How would you feel if one of your favorite restaurants told you that you are no longer allowed to bring your cell phone in while you dine? Well, The Mike & Carla Morning Show found a place that actually put that rule into effect! It’s a new high-end Italian restaurant in Texas has a rule that diners are not allowed to have their cell phones with them at anytime while dining!
Ghostbar Ushers In New Era

Las Vegas(KLAS)-The return of the Ghostbar at Palms Casino resort is official. The legendary nightclub reopened its doors last night and JC Fernandez was high atop the 55th floor of the Palms to capture the moment.
Nevada supporters tout funding to fight climate change in economic bill

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — I'm over at the Las Vegas solar panel company Sol-Up, talking with chief operating officer Steve Hamile. “We started in 2009, with just a handful - three employees. In 2020, we're at 30, and as of today we're 110,” he tells me. And thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, he expects that growth to get a lot better.
Vegas-based rental firm faces probes over pandemic evictions

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas-based corporate owner of thousands of residential rental properties in several U.S. states is facing investigations about whether it improperly evicted tenants during the coronavirus pandemic while receiving millions of federal dollars aimed at keeping people in their homes. Probes of The Siegel Group announced by Nevada state Attorney General Aaron Ford and Clark County officials followed findings last week by a congressional oversight panel that company executives used deception, harassment and “potentially unlawful” tactics last year to force tenants out. Siegel Group says Wednesday it wasn’t called or interviewed by the U.S. House committee that produced the report. The company says it operates lawfully.
Las Vegas baby now on transplant list in Southern California

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Franky and Esmeralda Garcia take life day by day as they deal with their eight-week-old daughter Amelia who needs a new heart. “Amelia has been listed on the transplant list,” Esmeralda recently told FOX5. She says Amelia has also been taken off oxygen support...
Caesars Inches Closer to Huge Las Vegas Strip Move

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report and MGM Resorts (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report dominate the south and central Las Vegas Strip. Their properties serve all audience segments, from high-end experiences like MGM Grand and Caesars Palace to lower-end properties like Caesars Bally's and Flamingo and MGM's Luxor and Excalibur.
20 Best Coffee Shops In Las Vegas

I think it’s safe to say that coffee is often a saving grace. And Las Vegas coffee shops have definitely helped us recover after a night out. It’s truly the perfect beverage that’s available in multiple mediums. Hot, iced, sweet, bitter, frothy or blended; coffee can quench any type of caffeine craving.
Short-term rental hosts sue Clark County over ordinance

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A group of short-term rental hosts is suing Clark County over a recently passed ordinance regulating the rentals. The founders of this group say they’re not opposed to regulations or paying taxes. Their hope through taking this action is that it will lead to what they call fair regulations that protect private property ownership.
Officials say Las Vegas’ water is still safe to drink

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Las Vegas still has safe drinking water, the New Mexico Environment Department confirms. The city and NMED have been closely monitoring the effects that post-fire runoff from the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon Fire could have on the city’s water supply. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a state of emergency […]
LAS VEGAS, NM

