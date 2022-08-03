Sonoma County deputy shoots and kills man with rock, hammer

Read on www.avpress.com
SFist
After One-Year-Old Boy Found Dead on Ukiah Train Tracks, Deputies Arrest ‘Person of Interest’
A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two very young Ukiah boys went missing Wednesday, and the body of one of them was found dead on a set of train tracks. A terrifying situation for a parent in Mendocino County turned worse as Wednesday went on....
ksro.com
Evacuation Orders Near Clearlake Lifted; Suspect Arrested Related to Fire
Evacuation orders for a fire near Clearlake have been lifted though the fire remains. The Ogulin Fire broke out yesterday in the area of Ogulin Canyon Road and Highway 53. The 17 acre fire caused evacuation orders for homes and businesses east of Highway 53 from 40th Avenue in Clearlake north to Ogulin Canyon on the city’s outskirts. Those orders were lifted by 4 PM as firefighters started to get containment around the blaze. A woman was arrested on suspicion of starting the fire, according to reports from Lake County News. Containment was last reported at 20-percent.
Paradise Post
Boys missing with caretaker are found abandoned in Ukiah, one of them dead
A 2-year-old boy was discovered by himself Wednesday near the railroad tracks in Ukiah, and nearby the child’s younger brother was found dead, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said. The two had been reported missing earlier that afternoon by a parent. The man who had reportedly been left...
kymkemp.com
MCSO Says Suspect in Child’s Homicide and Sibling’s Abandonment Was Victim of Domestic Violence by Their Mother
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-02-2022 at 2:05 AM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to a possible domestic...
mendofever.com
Ukiah Woman Allegedly Provides Two False Names During Arrest
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-02-2022 at 8:23 P.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol when...
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Suspect Located]One Child Found Abandoned, Another Deceased on Ukiah’s Brush Street—Person of Interest Sought
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-03-2022 at about 1:22 PM, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center was...
ksro.com
Deputy Who Fatally Shot Suspect Near Heladsburg Had Shot and Killed Another Suspect Before
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy who shot a suspect to death east of Healdsburg last Friday shot and killed another suspect in his previous job. The deputy, Michael Dietrick, killed a man in 2016, while he was a Clearlake police officer. The Santa Rosa Police Department, which is investigating the shooting, says the suspect, David Pelaez-Chavez, was holding a cantaloupe-sized rock, a hammer, and a garden tool similar to a pickaxe when he was confronted by two deputies in a creek bed. Investigators say he started making motions to throw the rock before he was shot, but it never left his hand.
Investigation underway into fatal shooting by county deputy
Santa Rosa Police and the Marin County Coroner's office are investigating the shooting death of 36 year old David Chavez of Lower Lake by a Sonoma County deputy Friday. An autopsy was underway Tuesday. Santa Rosa Police spokesman Sergeant Christopher Mahurin said results of a toxicology report would likely take several weeks. The shooting occurred in a creekbed Friday morning, where deputies had caught up with Chavez after he reportedly bushwacked a mile barefoot through thick brush. "Was there any narcotics or drug use that also caused some of his behavior to escalate the way that it did, and like, again, you...
SFist
Sonoma County Man Frequently Using Backyard as Shooting Range, Neighbors On Nextdoor Up In Arms
One man near Sebastopol has installed a private shooting range on his property, and is making extensive and very loud use of it, and furious neighbors have tried enlisting the Sheriff’s Office, county supervisors, and attorneys, all to no avail. We do not know the name of the Sonoma...
Government Technology
Calistoga, Calif., to Deploy Automated License Plate Readers
(TNS) — In an effort to improve Calistoga's policing, six Automated License Plate Reader cameras will soon be installed at the entry points of the city, making Calistoga the first Napa County city to directly lease the devices. The ALPRs — which photograph the license plate numbers and vehicles...
ksro.com
Marin Sheriff Sergeant Convicted in DUI Case Out of Rohnert Park
A Marin County Sheriff’s Sergeant has pleaded no contest to driving drunk in Rohnert Park. Michael Brovelli hit a fire hydrant with an unmarked sheriff’s department vehicle on March 4th. Brovelli, who was off-duty at the time, had a blood-alcohol level nearly twice the legal limit for driving. As part of his plea deal, prosecutors dropped a hit and run charge. Instead of serving time behind bars, Brovelli has agreed to complete six days on a work release program. He’s also been ordered to pay close to 23-hundred-dollars in fees and finish a first-time offender drunken driver program.
mendofever.com
Person of Interest in Ukiah Child Death Located at the Hopland Rancheria
This afternoon the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office announced that Edward “Two Feathers” Steele, their person of interest in the death of a one-year-old and the abandonment of a two-year-old, was arrested on the Hopland Rancheria. Yesterday afternoon, an abandoned two-year-old child suffering from heatstroke was found on...
crimevoice.com
Mendocino County man accused of starting fire on forest land and blaming it on “Monica”
Originally published 8-1-22 by theMendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. “On 07-22-2022 at approximately 9:55 P.M. Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to investigate a suspicious fire in the 100 block of West Lake Mendocino Drive Ukiah, California. A Deputy was nearby when the fire was dispatched...
L.A. Weekly
Pablo Sanchez Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 4 [Hercules, CA]
Traffic Accident near Christie Road Left One Fatality. The incident occurred around 1:49 a.m. when a motorcycle crashed along eastbound Highway 4 near the Christie Road exit, and rolled down an embankment. According to reports, the rider was ejected from his motorcycle and sustained fatal injuries. Later, the coroner’s office...
North Bay neighbors plan legal action to stop man who uses home as shooting range
Neighbors say the gunfire that sounds like "explosions" started around two months ago and can be heard for miles -- terrifying to residents like a war veteran who describes having PTSD symptoms.
mendofever.com
Vegetation Fire Flares Up on Ukiah’s North State Street
Scanner traffic beginning around 6:48 p.m. indicates a small vegetation fire has flared up in dry grass near the intersection of Ukiah’s North State Street and Orr Springs Road. By 7:00 p.m., the fire’s forward progress was stopped. The Incident Commander described the fire as a 100’x50′ spot...
Willits News
MCSO: Willits man arrested for ‘recklessly causing fire’ in Ukiah Valley
A Willits man was arrested recently for allegedly “recklessly causing a fire” in Ukiah, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the MCSO, deputies responded to the 100 block of West Lake Mendocino Drive shortly before 10 p.m. July 22 when it was reported that a suspicious fire had started.
Wildfire breaks out in Lake County; evacuation order lifted
The evacuation order amid safety concerns over the Ogulin Fire burning in Clearlake, California has been lifted.
mendofever.com
Willits Man Accused of Purposefully Igniting Fire in Forest Land
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 07-22-2022 at approximately 9:55 P.M. Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were...
L.A. Weekly
Lanes Blocked after Five-Vehicle Crash on Highway 101 [Marin County, CA]
MARIN COUNTY, CA (August 2, 2022) – A five-vehicle crash on Highway 101 blocked all the southbound lanes in Marin County Tuesday morning. According to the CHP, the crash happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. just south of Seminary Drive and scattered a lot of debris in lanes of the highway.
