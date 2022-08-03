Read on www.clevelandjewishnews.com
Cleveland Jewish News
Wednesday lunch series Aug. 10, Aug. 24
Concerts will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Mayfield Village Gazebo at 6635 Wilson Mills Road. Saborit, a Latin jazz band, will perform Aug. 10. Eddie & The Edsel’s will play Aug. 24. For more information, visit bit.ly/3zoMqOP.
WKYC
Classic Cleveland Summer: Dave Chudowsky takes you for a ride on the Goodtime III
CLEVELAND — 3News' Dave Chudowsky grew up in Northeast Ohio, and for him, a Classic Cleveland Summer always included a cruise. In the 1980's it was on the Goodtime II followed by the Goodtime III in 1991, and still, to this day, it's a tradition that he's made sure to pass down to his family.
Twins Days Festival, Puerto Rican Parade, Medina County Fair and 20 more things to do this weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Looking for something fun to do? The first weekend of August is chock full of possibilities including fairs, festivals, concerts, theatrical performances and more. The hardest part might be narrowing it down to one, two or three options. So, here are 23 possibilities to choose from. The...
Lakewood Arts Festival set for Saturday on Detroit Avenue
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Artists, vendors and residents will once again be coming together on Detroit Avenue for the 45th annual free Lakewood Arts Festival, taking place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 6) on the closed thoroughfare between Arthur and Belle avenues. “After taking 2020 off, people were...
streetfoodblog.com
The Greatest Eating places on the Detroit Shoreway
Why we adore it: This English-inspired upscale pub is a neighborhood gem. Do that: The Spaghett ($7) is a playful mixture of a Miller Excessive Life, Italian Aperol Spritz and recent lemon. 1261 W. 76th St., Cleveland, 216-675-0028, allsaintspublichouse.com. Amba. Why we adore it: Chef Douglas Katz’s Indian fusion restaurant...
wosu.org
Neil Zurcher on tragedy and heroism in his book 'Ten Ohio Disasters'
Parachutists, giraffes and freightliners are among those that tangled with Mother Nature – and lost – in the new book “Ten Ohio Disasters: Stories of Tragedy and Courage that Should Not Be Forgotten” by journalist and author Neil Zurcher. The idea for the book originated in the 1970s, while he was riding an elephant to Richfield Coliseum as part of a promotion for Ringling Bros. Circus.
cleveland.com
Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
Cleveland Jewish News
Stop the presses! Disney’s ‘Newsies’ at CVLT scores
We are so fortunate to live in a city that values the performing arts. This is evident by the fact that there are so many opportunities to be involved in theater; whether onstage, backstage or in the audience. Cleveland is home to top-notch professional venues, vibrant youth theater programs and several thriving community theaters, like Chagrin Valley Little Theatre (CVLT), which is housing its delightful production of Disney’s “Newsies.”
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Classics: Barberton-Style Chicken is a Feast for the Ages
In their book 500 Things to Eat Before It's too Late, award-winning food journalists Jane and Michael Stern set out to catalog the nation's finest regional cuisine. The fruit of nearly 35 years on the road, the book guides diners to local specialties that are so good, they warrant an out-of-the-way trip. Commanding almost a full page are the fried chicken restaurants of rural Barberton, with special attention paid to Belgrade Gardens, the progenitor of them all.
Portraits of yesterday: Yenke Peddler antiques
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Hartville Marketplace will host its Americana Show tomorrow on its bountiful grounds. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The show will feature advertising signs and antiques, as well as a car show on Saturday. The Hartville Kitchen restaurant and shop also will be open, featuring prepared bakery, food, furniture and gifts.
First Look: Nubeigel opens in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — When Josh Admon made the move from Jerusalem to Northeast Ohio, he began his hunt for a place to open his new business. A baker by trade, and a long-time businessman, Admon wasn't quiet sure what his next venture would be. However, when he stumbled...
Corks on the Concourse is scheduled in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The International Women’s Air & Space Museum has scheduled its annual tasting fundraiser, Corks on the Concourse. The benefit is set for 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish Boy
During these times of crazy inflation, it seems like it's getting increasingly impossible to find a good meal under 10 dollars. Heck, even getting a burger with a drink and fries at a big fast food chain could cost you more than 10 bucks these days!
Bedrock announces first phase plans for its public space vision in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above as part of a previous Bedrock/Cleveland story aired on 3News on Sept. 15, 2021. As Bedrock works to create "a 15-minute neighborhood" along the Cuyahoga Riverfront and transform Tower City Center, more plans have been released to revamp downtown Cleveland's public spaces.
Cleveland Jewish News
Flour, The Last Page collaboration dinner Aug. 18 at Flour
Chefs from Flour Restaurant in Moreland Hills and The Last Page in Orange will hold a chef collaboration dinner at 6 p.m. Aug. 18 at Flour Restaurant, 34205 Chagrin Blvd. Chef partners Brad Race and Jordan Rolleston, along with executive chef Logan Timothy Abbe, all of The Last Page, will work with Flour Restaurant chef/owner Matthew Mytro and chef de cuisine David Chin to curate a six-course dinner with shareable plates for the dining event.
Northeast Ohio couple has one epic proposal story
Earlier this week, one Northeast Ohio woman got the proposal of a lifetime from her boyfriend of seven years.
Cleveland Jewish News
Nosh Listings
Tuesday to Thursday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Independently owned and operated, the Brown Barn Tavern is nestled in Chardon, Ohio, overlooking Alpine Valley Ski Resort. Punctuating our all-American gastropub ambiance are soaring 30-foot ceilings with rough-hewn beams and live edge tables. Our...
3 great burger places in Cleveland
If one of your favorite comfort food are some nice fries paired with a juicy burger then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger spots in Cleveland where you can treat yourself to some delicious burgers. So if you happen to live in Cleveland or its surroundings and you have never been to any of these places, call your friends, and go visit them. Once you taste the food at any of these burger spots, you'll want to keep going back for more, that's for sure. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
The Hidden Gems of ... Old Brooklyn
As News 5 viewers know, the Cleveland area is filled with Hidden Gems. We shared 100 of them with you last year.
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream in Mayfield Heights will hold grand opening Aug. 4
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A new Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream shop is opening in Mayfield Heights. And according to the store’s owner, customers-to-be can hardly wait. “I’m getting calls every day asking when are we going to open,” said owner Jennifer Leskovac. “People are saying they’re tired of driving to Twinsburg and Northfield (the nearest Handel’s locations) and want to know when we’re opening.”
