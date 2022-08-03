Norwalk Top 10 Sports Stories of 2021-22 School Year – #3

Read on www.kniakrls.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kniakrls.com
Indianola Top Ten Sports Stories of 2021-2022 School Year – #2
Counting down the top 10 moments of the Indianola athletics year of 2021-22, continuing with number 2. A state meet record was demolished in the discus this year, as senior Walker Whalen threw a 204’9” as he broke the state record in his first throw in the championship round, then broke his own record on consecutive throws that counted as some of the best in the entire nation among high school students taking home a class 4A state championship. Whalen said after he won the championship, the work behind the scenes and the support from his teammates and the community was what pushed him forward to win.
kniakrls.com
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athlete – 2020 Norwalk Graduate Bowen Born – August 3rd, 2022
Northern Iowa basketball standout Bowen Born talks on this week’s Radio Sports Page about his high school days at Norwalk and his first two years of playing NCAA Division I basketball. Born led Norwalk to the Class 3A state title in 2020 and graduated as Iowa’s sixth-ranked all-time prep leading scorer with 2,494 points.
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Top 10 Sports Stories of the 2021-2022 School Year – #2
The #2 moment on the countdown of Pella Christian’s top 10 sports stories of this past school year comes from the track and field program, as they kept up their tradition of success this season with nine athletes making an appearance at the state track and field meet May 19th-21st.
kniakrls.com
Pleasantville Top 10 Sports Stories of the 2021-2022 School Year – #3
Mason Scheve provides the #3 moment on the top 10 countdown of best sports stories at Pleasantville during the past school year, as he joined an elite group for the Pleasantville boys’ basketball program. In a January 21st road game at Des Moines Christian, Scheve scored 16 points and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kniakrls.com
Pella Hosting Several Fans for Nationals
Thousands of race fans are converging in south central Iowa for the 61st edition of the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals through next weekend. Many of those fans are making the trip to Pella to shop, eat, and stay during festivities at the Sprint Car Capital of the World. Ann Frost with Visit Pella says the two weeks of the Nationals rank just behind the holiday shopping season and Tulip Time celebration in terms of visitor traffic and impact on all local businesses and amenities in the Tulip City. She’s thankful for the welcome that stores and restaurant owners give to race fans each year.
kniakrls.com
Pine Knolls Golf Winners Announced for July
The Pine Knolls Country Club in Knoxville has released results of several tournaments they hosted in the month of July. The Sole Survivor Tournament was played July 4. Sole Survivor Open Champion was Tony Roozeboom. In the Senior Division Doug Vernon was the Champion. In the two-person portion of the tournament Andy Smith and Dave Beary were the winners.
kniakrls.com
360 Nationals Starts Two Weeks Of Sprint Car Action In Knoxville
Two weeks of the biggest races and the most payouts gets started tonight as the 32nd Annual 360 Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank takes the green flag at the Knoxville Raceway. 110 drivers are entered into this year’s event and by Saturday night that will be paired down to 24 to race for a winner’s share of $15,000, which could double to $30,000 if the winner leads all 30 laps. But to get there, drivers have to run a preliminary night and hope to score enough points to lock into the top 20 after tomorrow night’s action. One driver that hopes to win the 360 Nationals for a second time is 2017 Champion Clint Garner. He is well aware of the financial impact of winning the 360 Nationals, and after winning it once, he would love to win it for a second time.
kniakrls.com
Nite Glow Tonight at National Balloon Classic
A Nite Glow has been rescheduled for tonight for the National Balloon Classic, after the previous Nite Glow events on Sunday and Wednesday were canceled due to high winds. The Punching Pandas will be on the TruBank stage providing live music, and balloon flights begin at 6:30pm, and the Nite Glow begins at dusk.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kniakrls.com
Pella Marching Dutch Mattress Sale Returns
A popular fundraiser is returning to support the Pella band programs. Director of the Marching Dutch Dameon Place says a mattress sale will be held at the Pella High School commons on Saturday, August 20th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The program will receive a portion of funds for each mattress sold and bonuses for hitting certain thresholds, and this year, all proceeds will benefit the more than 200 students heading to Pasadena for the Rose Parade in December and January. Over the past three years, more than $30,000 has been raised to support the Pella High School bands through the event.
kniakrls.com
Pella Continues 175th Celebration Today
The celebration of Pella’s 175th anniversary started Thursday with a focus on the theme of “Together in Gezellig.” The Pella Wellness Consortium hosted a book club discussion at the Scholte Gardens featuring a packet with excerpts about the definition of gezellig. That carried over to an Intergenerational Panel at the Pella Historical Village and Scholte Church in the evening, which featured a group discussing thoughts about the community from three different generations of residents.
kniakrls.com
Crossroads of Pella to Provide School Supplies
While there are still a few weeks until school officially restarts, Crossroads of Pella is encouraging anyone in need of school supplies to start thinking about obtaining those now. Executive Director Jim Hibma says the organization has a table and closet of supplies available to families in need on the...
kniakrls.com
Fantastic Fireworks Tonight at National Balloon Classic
Strong winds canceled the competition flights Wednesday, leaving just three more days of competition for the National Balloon Classic and US Women’s Championship through Saturday. Tonight is Fantastic Fireworks Night, with balloon flights beginning at 6:30pm and Trainwreck on stage playing live music, and the fireworks beginning at dusk.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kniakrls.com
IN DEPTH: Queens!
What’s a saddle club, and what does it take to be a queen?. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Mahaska County Senior Queen Katherine Miller, from Ottumwa, and Mahaska County Junior Queen Caitlyn Cronin and future Queen Chloey Cronin, from Knoxville. Podcast:...
kniakrls.com
Warren County Fair 4H Winners
The full list of Warren County Fair 4H winners has been released, with nearly 200 placewinners in a multitude of categories. Warren County Fair Director Jo Reynolds tells KNIA News the 4H competitions are the heart of the fair, and giving the local students and adults who have worked so hard for the past year a venue to show off their skills is part of what makes the fair great. Find a full list of the 4H winners below.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – LOSST Extension Discussion
Pella Mayor Don DeWaard discusses the upcoming referendum on Tuesday, September 13th, to extend the current Local Option Sales and Service tax that funds a variety of projects in the community and Marion County. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify |...
kniakrls.com
Twin Cedars to Hold Car Wash Fundraiser Saturday
Twin Cedars students are asking for our support for their After Prom. The students will be hosting a fundraising car wash on Saturday, August 6 at 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Laser Car Wash in Knoxville. Parent Tahirih Bolton tells KNIA-KRLS, “So we’re kicking off the school year soon...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Rotary Club Recognizes Leaders
The Knoxville Rotary Club recognized local students who won Rotary Youth Leadership Awards and their parents on Wednesday. Honorees were Aleksa Pettyjohn, Joss Groenendyk, Talon Brown, and Tiarra Michaud. Rotary Youth Leadership Awards is an intensive leadership experience organized by Rotary clubs and districts where High School Students develop their skills as a leader while having fun and making connections.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Indianola – City Council Recap
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Indianola City Manager Ben Reeves about the most recent Indianola City Council meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
kniakrls.com
Pella Corporation, Community Featured in The Wall Street Journal
The Pella community and the corporation that bears that namesake were featured this week on the cover of one of the four national newspapers of record. A feature was written in The Wall Street Journal about Pella’s development growth, fueled by approximately $30 million dollars of investments made by organizations affiliated with Pella Corporation and its shareholder family.
kniakrls.com
Drought Worsens Locally, Little Relief in Forecast
A dry month of July and recent stretches of heat have expanded drought locally across south central Iowa. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report shows moderate conditions now exist in Marion and Warren Counties, as well as several neighboring communities. The summary issued by the organization notes that most of southern and western Iowa have missed out on soaking rains for several weeks dating back to the late spring. This is the third consecutive summer that drought conditions have been documented locally by the U.S. Drought Monitor Report (most of June 2021 and late August/early September of 2020).
Comments / 0