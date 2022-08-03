Read on www.khou.com
18-year-old woman is missing under suspicious circumstancesCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
1,000 tablets of Fentanyl recovered during bust in RichmondCovering Katy
Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office promotes deputies to sergeantCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
Dual citizen from Richmond arrested for acting as a money mule and launderer in romance scamsCovering KatyHouston, TX
KHOU
Houston firefighter hurt after falling through roof while battling 2-alarm warehouse fire
Thankfully, the firefighter was able to walk on his own and didn't appear to be seriously hurt. He was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital to be checked out.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
ONE MAN FOUND DEAD IN 4 ALARM WILDFIRE OFF SH 99
Multiple crews are working the scene of a grass fire in Cypress where in the 16600 block of Bobcat where one elderly man was found dead, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office. The fire is south of SH 99 and east of Cypress Rosehill. Cyfair, Tomball, Rosehill, and Magnolia Fire Departments along with the Texas Forest Service, have been battling the blaze which is now in a mostly wooded area. Close to 100 firefighters are on the scene in the 100-degree plus heat. The cause has not yet been determined.
Click2Houston.com
22-month-old twin dies after cement truck falls over bridge, lands onto another vehicle on beltway in east Harris Co., HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 22-month-old toddler has died after a cement truck reportedly lost control and went off an overpass, landing on top of another vehicle in east Harris County Friday afternoon, deputies said. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened at the intersection...
KHOU
Cypress grass fire: 100% contained; firefighter suffers heat exhausion
The Cypress grass fire that broke out before 1 p.m. Thursday is now 100% contained as of 6 p.m. One firefighter had to be taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion.
Deadly crash involving motorcycle on Katy Freeway inbound at Silber, authorities say
The deadly crash caused major backups early Thursday morning, but just before noon, all mainlanes had reopened.
Toddler dead after concrete truck goes over Beltway 8 overpass, lands on vehicle, HCSO says
A toddler died Friday afternoon after a concrete truck went over an overpass on Beltway 8, landing on a vehicle, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said there were four people — a 54-year-old woman, a 24-year-old woman and two 22-month-old twins — in the vehicle when the concrete truck landed on it.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Child dies when concrete truck goes off E. Beltway overpass and lands on vehicle, sheriff says
Drivers were told to avoid the East Beltway at Woodforest after a concrete mixer lost control, fell off the mainlanes, and landed on a vehicle below. The person who died on Friday when a concrete-mixing truck rolled over in east Harris County was a child who may be just 22 months old.
Click2Houston.com
Woman killed during hit-and-run incident in north Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman was fatally struck during a hit-and-run incident in north Harris County Friday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said. It happened at 10121 Veterans Memorial Drive around 2:25 a.m. According to HCSO, it was reported that an unidentified woman was walking...
Shelter in place lifted after large fire at Prime Eco plant in Wharton
At one point, police asked residents to turn off their air conditioners during the fire, but people are now allowed to use their A/C again
Cypress family receives $10M settlement after garbage truck kills father; Murder trial to start soon
HOUSTON, Texas — A Cypress family has a little bit of closure after a multi-million dollar settlement after a 65-year-old man was run over and killed by a garbage truck in 2020. But as the civil lawsuits come to an end, a murder trial is set to begin. Three...
KHOU
Officials say a truck spilled cow intestines all over a road in north Houston
“I have not ever encountered anything like this before," said Tahj Scott. "This is a first, but definitely the worst smell I ever smelled.”
Katy Freeway reopens after deadly crash involving motorcycle
HOUSTON — A fatal crash blocked all lanes on the Katy Freeway heading inbound for much of the morning on Thursday, according to Houston police. A 48-year-old man on a motorcycle was killed when he crashed into the back of an F-250 Ford truck. Police said the victim was...
1 Person Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident In Tomball (Tomball, TX)
Houston Police Department reports state that an officer was involved in a motor vehicle crash on Thursday. The accident took place on FM 2920 and Buescher Road around 7:30 AM. HPD’s preliminary investigations reveal that the officer was on his way to teach a class when he faced a medical emergency. The officer’s [..]
32-Year-Old Lee Simmons Dead, 1 Other Person Injured In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
Officials state that a multi-vehicle accident along I-45 in North Harris County left 1 man dead and 1 child injured on Thursday afternoon at around 1:30 PM. An 18-wheeler lost 2 of its wheels while driving and struck 2 vehicles.
Click2Houston.com
6 arrested, home condemned by fire marshal after drug bust in west Houston, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Six people were arrested during a search warrant of a home in west Houston, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. HCSO Captain D. Wine said the suspects were arrested after deputies found heroin and meth inside the home located on Loch Marie Lane in the Gencairn subdivision.
1 Killed After A Fatal Crash in Houston (Houston, TX)
The Houston Police reported a motorcycle crash near Silber Road on Thursday morning. On Thursday morning, a fatal crash blocked lanes on the Katy Freeway heading inbound. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Traffic alert: Big freeway closure in downtown Houston this weekend
HOUSTON — Heads up! There's a big freeway closure happening in downtown Houston that you're going to want to avoid this weekend. All of the southbound lanes of the I-69/Eastex Freeway at I-45/North Freeway will be closed for construction starting at 9 p.m. Friday. The closure will last through...
'Worst smell I ever smelled' | What drivers had to say after truck spilled cow intestines all over a Houston road
HOUSTON — Residents in one north Houston neighborhood are holding their breath, literally, after Houston city officials say a truck spilled cow intestines all over the road. “I have not ever encountered anything like this before," said Tahj Scott. "This is a first, but definitely the worst smell I ever smelled.”
Man smashes woman's windshield with a dumbbell during suspected case of road rage
HOUSTON — Houston police are still investigating an apparent case of road rage that happened near Tidwell and the Hardy Toll Road on Sunday. A driver, who asked us not to use her name or show her face, says she was stopped at the intersection of Irvington and Tidwell near Sam Houston High School when she was rear-ended by a fast-moving vehicle.
SUV driver identified in fatal collision with 18-wheeler along IH-10 west of Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — The identity of the driver killed in a Wednesday morning wreck along Interstate 10 in Jefferson County west of Beaumont, has been reveled. The driver of a 2005 Chevrolet SUV headed west in the inside lanes of Interstate 10 died at the scene of the wreck just east of the FM365 exit according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
