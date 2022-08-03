Multiple crews are working the scene of a grass fire in Cypress where in the 16600 block of Bobcat where one elderly man was found dead, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office. The fire is south of SH 99 and east of Cypress Rosehill. Cyfair, Tomball, Rosehill, and Magnolia Fire Departments along with the Texas Forest Service, have been battling the blaze which is now in a mostly wooded area. Close to 100 firefighters are on the scene in the 100-degree plus heat. The cause has not yet been determined.

CYPRESS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO