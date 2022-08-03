ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wharton, TX

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

ONE MAN FOUND DEAD IN 4 ALARM WILDFIRE OFF SH 99

Multiple crews are working the scene of a grass fire in Cypress where in the 16600 block of Bobcat where one elderly man was found dead, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office. The fire is south of SH 99 and east of Cypress Rosehill. Cyfair, Tomball, Rosehill, and Magnolia Fire Departments along with the Texas Forest Service, have been battling the blaze which is now in a mostly wooded area. Close to 100 firefighters are on the scene in the 100-degree plus heat. The cause has not yet been determined.
CYPRESS, TX
Click2Houston.com

22-month-old twin dies after cement truck falls over bridge, lands onto another vehicle on beltway in east Harris Co., HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 22-month-old toddler has died after a cement truck reportedly lost control and went off an overpass, landing on top of another vehicle in east Harris County Friday afternoon, deputies said. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened at the intersection...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Woman killed during hit-and-run incident in north Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman was fatally struck during a hit-and-run incident in north Harris County Friday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said. It happened at 10121 Veterans Memorial Drive around 2:25 a.m. According to HCSO, it was reported that an unidentified woman was walking...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Katy Freeway reopens after deadly crash involving motorcycle

HOUSTON — A fatal crash blocked all lanes on the Katy Freeway heading inbound for much of the morning on Thursday, according to Houston police. A 48-year-old man on a motorcycle was killed when he crashed into the back of an F-250 Ford truck. Police said the victim was...
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
