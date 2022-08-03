City of Vandalia will look deeper into repairs for the Vandalia Lake Dam

Read on www.vandaliaradio.com
advantagenews.com
Rail crossing closure in Godfrey on Monday
Rail crossing repairs are scheduled to begin in Godfrey Monday night. The crossing at Tolle Lane will be closed while Union Pacific Railroad performs routine maintenance. It will close at 7pm and is scheduled to reopen at 7pm Tuesday. Godfrey Public Safety Director Chris Sichra tells The Big Z the...
Magic 95.1
Disaster Proclamation issued for St. Clair, Washington counties
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WJPF) — A Disaster Proclamation has been issued for St. Clair and Washington counties following recent heavy rain and flooding. The declaration allows local entities access to state resources and emergency personnel who can assist in the response and recovery of these impacted communities. “More than 100...
timestribunenews.com
Approved Ordinances by Glen Carbon Village Board Shuffle Property Lines throughout the Village
A major part of the Village of Glen Carbon’s regular board meeting on Wednesday, July 26 seemed to focus on the shuffling of property lines throughout the village. The first ordinance focused on the new development of Orchard Town Center. The developers requested that outparcels 4 and 5 be adjusted. A proposed purchaser for Outparcel 4, which was reportedly for the construction of an Olive Garden Restaurant, requested 22.5 additional feet of land from the adjoining lot 5. The request was approved.
vandaliaradio.com
Cross Examination of Sutter Dominates First Day of Waste Transfer Station Public Hearing
The cross examination of the man who has submitted a site application for a proposed waste transfer station in Fayette County dominated the first day of a public hearing concerning the site application. Chris Sutter, owner of Sutter Disposal and Countryside Disposal who submitted the site application for the proposed transfer facility was called as the first witness by his attorney Patrick Shaw to be briefly questioned about his background, the process of trash collection and about the nine criteria listed by the Illinois Environmental Protection Act to be met as part of a siting review. Following the brief direct examination, counsel for the opposition, Rick Porter, was the given the chance to cross examine Sutter. Porter began his line of questioning about the dates and process of Sutter submitting and withdrawals of previous site applications as well as any possible communication with Fayette County Board members before the dismissal of his site application in December. Porter then moved his line of questioning to the possible tonnage Sutter expected to move through the proposed facility, how he came upon finding the site. Porter then inquired as to when Sutter hired an engineer and whether an engineer had certified the language of the site application before focusing a needs analysis. Porter briefly moved away from the topic of a needs analysis to grill Sutter on the end of his employment at Sutter Sanitation Service after it was sold and when Sutter began passing out materials about his business he was starting. Porter then moved back to discussing the needs analysis and showed maps with the mileage from different communities within the service area proposed by Sutter to his proposed transfer station and current landfill sites in Effingham and Envotech Landfill in Litchfield. After Sutter was then questioned concerning segregated materials or items that cannot go to a landfill and whether or not a plan for itemizing those materials are in the site application, which Porter says is not there and Sutter says is in the operations plan, questions centered on traffic and the county’s Solid Waste plan. Porter then wrapped up his line of questioning following a brief break. Attorney Shaw then called his second witness, Adam Bohnoff, a civil engineer and project manager for CEI who worked with Sutter on the application. Shaw asked Bohnoff about the criteria and the design aspects for the proposed transfer station that address things such as fire and if the designs protect public health, safety and welfare. Attorney Porter was then given his time to cross examine Bohnoff and began his line of questioning with asking about Bohnoff’s experience with designing facilities like the one proposed by Sutter. Porter then inquired as to whether Bohnoff had done a geohydrology study, whether a Stormwater Pollution Protection Plan was done as a part of the site application and the design setback that shows the facility being 72 feet from the center of Route 185 which Porter stated should be 90 feet. After Porter wrapped up his line if questioning, Shaw stated he had no more witnesses.
southernillinoisnow.com
New oil well highlights Centralia building permit report for July
The construction of a new oil well valued at $350,000 was the largest building permit issued by the City of Centralia in the month of July. The well being drilled by TD Energy is located on South Walnut Street near 12th Street near existing oil wells. Total new construction during...
Water rescues, flooding in Jasper County, IL
JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Doug Weddell said he hadn’t seen rain like this years. “I have been a Jasper County resident all my life, I think the last time I remember a rainfall like this was June 2008.” According to the Wade Community Fire Protection Chief Gary Lindemann, the department dealt with seven water […]
advantagenews.com
Wood River Police seek information on missing man
The Wood River Police Department is investigating the case of a missing man, last seen the afternoon of July 21. According to information provided by Police Chief Brad Wells, Law was last seen on July 21st, 2022, at 2:40 p.m., by a coworker, departing Economy Boat Store, 200 S. Amoco Rd., Wood River, IL. Vernon L. Law worked as deckhand on the river boat "Kevin Michael."
myradiolink.com
Illinois EPA Director Seals Taylorville Kroger Grocery Store Due to Asbestos Contamination and Refers The Kroger Co. and SSI Services, LLC to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office for Enforcement
Illinois EPA Director Seals Taylorville Kroger Grocery Store Due to Asbestos Contamination and Refers The Kroger Co. and SSI Services, LLC to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office for Enforcement. SPRINGFIELD –Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim has issued a Seal Order for the Kroger grocery store located...
Illinois gets a foot of rain, the U.S.’s third 1,000-year rain in one week
The United States saw its third 1-in-1,000-year rain in a week on Monday night and Tuesday morning, as southern Illinois was drenched by 8 to 12 inches of rain in 12 hours. An area just south of Newton, Ill., recorded 14 inches of rainfall in just 12 hours, according to the National Weather Service. Thunderstorms brought damaging winds and heavy rainfall through midafternoon on Tuesday.
southernillinoisnow.com
Four face new felony charges in Marion County Court
New felony charges have been filed against four people in Marion County Court. 56-year-old Robbie Dabney of Howard Street of Centralia was charged with criminal trespass to a residence to a home in the 600 block of Robinet Street knowing one or more people were present. The incident occurred on June 2nd. Dabney later posted $3,600 bond and was released. The Public Defender was appointed to represent him.
wlds.com
Macoupin County Fairgrounds Vandalized
Someone tried to ruin the Macoupin County Fair. The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for individuals who were involved in a criminal damage to property incident at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds in Carlinville. On Friday, July 29th deputies responded to the fairgrounds and determined that muliple light bulbs,...
advantagenews.com
Man talked off edge of Clark Bridge
Alton Police responded to the report of a man standing on the edge of the Clark Bridge this (Thursday) evening. The following is a statement from Deputy Chief of Police Jarrett Ford:. At 5:16P.M., the Alton Police Department received a report from a passing motorist of a male standing on...
vandaliaradio.com
Illinois Man Admits to Depositing Worthless Checks in $157K Scheme
(St. Louis, MO) — A Granite City man has admitted to depositing hundreds of worthless checks in a scheme that netted him more than 157-thousand dollars. The man — 32-year-old Clarence Wigfall Junior — admitted to depositing hundreds of worthless checks into dozens of customer accounts at Commerce Bank four years ago. He obtained debit card and checking account information from Commerce Bank customers on Facebook in exchange for cash. He is scheduled to be sentenced in November and faces up to 30 years in prison.
fox32chicago.com
New Illinois Tyson Foods plant breaks ground downstate
CASEYVILLE, Ill. - Governor JB Pritzker helped to officially break ground Wednesday at the new Tyson Foods processing plant in downstate Illinois. Tyson is investing more than $180 million in the plant expansion in Caseyville, making it capable of producing 16 million pounds of product a year. The expansion will...
One tornado confirmed in Central Illinois Monday morning
BEASON, Ill. (WCIA) – A single tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Lincoln on Monday morning after damaging storms tore through the area. Widespread damage to trees and powerlines occurred across parts of the region. Read more about some of the damage caused by straight line winds. After conducting a survey of […]
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Man’s Body Being Returned Home From Pearl Harbor After 81 Years
An Effingham County soldier is returning home 81 years after he was killed in action at the Attack on Pearl Harbor. The following is being released by the Effingham County Courthouse Museum on their Facebook Page:. “81 Years Later Keith Tipsword Is Coming Home. The USS West Virginia (BB-48) was...
Tiny Illinois Town Dubbed One of the World’s Most Awkwardly Named Cities
There might be a chance you've been to this place. The most awkwardly named city in Illinois is definitely this place and by a long shot. It's such a weird name, it was just listed by Travel Alot as one of the 30 Most Awkwardly Named Cities in the World.
vandaliaradio.com
Fayette County had 60 new cases of COVID-19 this past week
Fayette County had 60 new cases of COVID-19 this past week. In the work week period from July 25th through July 29th, the Fayette County Health Department reports there were 60 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Fayette County. That number is down from 81 the previous week and 116 the week before that. In total, there have now been 7,689 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Fayette County during the pandemic and 101 total deaths.
southernillinoisnow.com
Delaney Kell crowned 2022 Miss Marion County Fair Queen
The 2022 Miss Marion County Fair Queen is Delaney Kell of Salem. “It means a lot. I’ve been dreaming of this since I was a little girl so to say I did it is huge.”. The 19-year-old grew up at the fair attending each year since she was a baby.
vandaliaradio.com
Peoria man charged in Fayette Co Court with Felony Cocaine charge
A Peoria man is facing multiple charges in Fayette County Court. 24 year old David D. M. Hicks of Peoria has been charged in Fayette County Court with Unlawful Possession of a Control Substance that was alleged to be 15 to 100 grams of cocaine. The charge is a Class 1 Felony. Hicks is also facing a Class A Misdemeanor Charge of Battery-Insulting and Provoking. Information on the charge says that Hicks is alleged to have charged at another individual and is also alleged to have bit him multiple times, allegedly injuring his back and back of the other individual’s neck.
