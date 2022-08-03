ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Elmo, IL

Heavy Rains on Tuesday brought flash flooding to parts of the area, More Rain on the way

By Todd Stapleton
vandaliaradio.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.vandaliaradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxillinois.com

Funnel clouds seen Thursday across central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We had numerous reports of cold air funnel clouds on Thursday across Central Illinois. Below is an example of one of the funnel clouds on Thursday. Cold air funnel clouds are formed from weak thunderstorms or showers where there is very cold air aloft. While...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

More rainfall expected for Central Illinois

(WAND) - After heavy rainfall and flooding problems Wednesday evening, more showers are expected. While isolated and more of a hit-or-miss opportunity, showers have the ability to pop-up going into your Thursday afternoon. Light to moderate rainfall is expected. A line of showers becomes more prominent during the mid-afternoon until...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Severe storms are possible later Wednesday across Central Illinois

(WAND WEATHER) - Strong to severe storms are possible across Central Illinois after another very hot day. A "Heat Advisory" covers the area this afternoon. Highs will reach the low-90s, but it'll feel like 100°-110°. By this afternoon, strong to severe storms are possible into the evening hours....
ENVIRONMENT
WCIA

Funnel Clouds spotted in Central Illinois Thursday afternoon

ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) – Multiple reports of funnel clouds came in to WCIA on Thursday starting midday and lasting into the afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a statement saying these funnels formed along a weak boundary extending from far Southeast McLean county towards the Dewitt/Piatt County border, through Central Macon county and into Northwest […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Elmo, IL
City
Vandalia, IL
State
Missouri State
vandaliaradio.com

​IEMA urges the public to be aware and prepared for further heavy rains and flash flooding

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency is urging the public to remain aware and be prepared for further heavy rains and flash flooding. Several significant storms may be impacting Illinois this week, bringing a potential for rapid flooding and storm damage. I-EMA spokesperson Kevin Sur stresses the need to stay alert during the threat of severe weather.
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Heat and Severe Weather

The ingredients are in place for active thunderstorms over the next couple of days as a frontal boundary remains close to central Illinois. Sultry conditions will be in place overnight into Wednesday as afternoon heat index values approach 100. Late Wednesday afternoon, thunderstorms will develop, and some could be severe with large hail, damaging winds and torrential rain. Be weather aware Wednesday.
ILLINOIS STATE
KMOV

Thousands without power as storms move through area

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – There are thousands of power outages reported in the area as storms move through Wednesday afternoon. The number of outages started to go down as the evening moved on. As of 4:30 p.m., Ameren had reported 10,000 outages in the Metro East and 9,000 in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms
WHIO Dayton

Illinois gets a foot of rain, the U.S.’s third 1,000-year rain in one week

The United States saw its third 1-in-1,000-year rain in a week on Monday night and Tuesday morning, as southern Illinois was drenched by 8 to 12 inches of rain in 12 hours. An area just south of Newton, Ill., recorded 14 inches of rainfall in just 12 hours, according to the National Weather Service. Thunderstorms brought damaging winds and heavy rainfall through midafternoon on Tuesday.
ILLINOIS STATE
illinoisnewsroom.org

Southern Illinois storm spares lives, spoils soybeans

NEWTON — Parts of southern Illinois are recovering after a sudden storm dropped about ten inches of rain and hail in less than 24 hours. No one was injured in Jasper County, according to the sheriff’s department. The casualties in this flash flood were the crops. Farmer Richard...
JASPER COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Heavy rain and flooding in Central Illinois Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A widespread area of storms swept through Central Illinois through Tuesday morning. Storms brought some damaging winds and reports of hail, though the primary issue was heavy rain. Many areas in Central Illinois had reports of flooded streets, as well as cars stalled out in the water.
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
foxillinois.com

PHOTOS: Severe flooding across central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Severe flooding hit several areas across central Illinois Tuesday morning. You can check out the latest weather updates by clicking here.
wsiu.org

UPDATE: Two people hit by a train in Washington Co. identified

The Washington County Coroner's has identified two people hit by an Amtrak train early Wednesday morning. 28-year-old Curtis Braswell of Marble Hill, Missouri and 21-year-old Della Blewett of Mt. Vernon were both pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner's office says it appears both were in the railroad tracks just...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL
97ZOK

50+ Reasons This Illinois Town is One of Best Fall Destinations in US

The fall season in Illinois looks pretty good in photos, but there's one place where it looks and feels best. It's time to start planning your leaf-peeping adventures. I've said this before so many times, this small Illinois town never disappoints. There's a special feeling I get every time I make this drive southwest of Rockford, and I think it's time to do it again.
wpsdlocal6.com

Pritzker announces $17.5 million in investments for Rend Lake improvements

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday announced $17.5 million for renovations at Rend Lake Resort in southern Illinois. Pritzker gathered with state and local leaders at Rend Lake Resort on Wednesday to announce the investment, which will be used to to renovate the conference center, restaurant, cabins, pool and boatel.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy