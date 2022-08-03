Heavy Rains on Tuesday brought flash flooding to parts of the area, More Rain on the way

Read on www.vandaliaradio.com
Related
foxillinois.com
Funnel clouds seen Thursday across central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We had numerous reports of cold air funnel clouds on Thursday across Central Illinois. Below is an example of one of the funnel clouds on Thursday. Cold air funnel clouds are formed from weak thunderstorms or showers where there is very cold air aloft. While...
WAND TV
More rainfall expected for Central Illinois
(WAND) - After heavy rainfall and flooding problems Wednesday evening, more showers are expected. While isolated and more of a hit-or-miss opportunity, showers have the ability to pop-up going into your Thursday afternoon. Light to moderate rainfall is expected. A line of showers becomes more prominent during the mid-afternoon until...
WAND TV
Severe storms are possible later Wednesday across Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER) - Strong to severe storms are possible across Central Illinois after another very hot day. A "Heat Advisory" covers the area this afternoon. Highs will reach the low-90s, but it'll feel like 100°-110°. By this afternoon, strong to severe storms are possible into the evening hours....
Funnel Clouds spotted in Central Illinois Thursday afternoon
ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) – Multiple reports of funnel clouds came in to WCIA on Thursday starting midday and lasting into the afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a statement saying these funnels formed along a weak boundary extending from far Southeast McLean county towards the Dewitt/Piatt County border, through Central Macon county and into Northwest […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bad Weather Coming For IL: Farmer's Almanac Predicts 'Hibernation Zone'
Many Americans should brace for a cold and snowy winter.
vandaliaradio.com
IEMA urges the public to be aware and prepared for further heavy rains and flash flooding
The Illinois Emergency Management Agency is urging the public to remain aware and be prepared for further heavy rains and flash flooding. Several significant storms may be impacting Illinois this week, bringing a potential for rapid flooding and storm damage. I-EMA spokesperson Kevin Sur stresses the need to stay alert during the threat of severe weather.
25newsnow.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Heat and Severe Weather
The ingredients are in place for active thunderstorms over the next couple of days as a frontal boundary remains close to central Illinois. Sultry conditions will be in place overnight into Wednesday as afternoon heat index values approach 100. Late Wednesday afternoon, thunderstorms will develop, and some could be severe with large hail, damaging winds and torrential rain. Be weather aware Wednesday.
KMOV
Thousands without power as storms move through area
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – There are thousands of power outages reported in the area as storms move through Wednesday afternoon. The number of outages started to go down as the evening moved on. As of 4:30 p.m., Ameren had reported 10,000 outages in the Metro East and 9,000 in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Got Snow? Missouri & Illinois Are in For A Harsh Cold Winter
With this week's high temps, I am sure you're not thinking about winter coats and snow. However, according to the Farmer's Almanac, we could be headed into a harsh winter. It looks like the Midwest will be in for a winter stormy season this upcoming winter. The Farmer's Almanac says,
Illinois gets a foot of rain, the U.S.’s third 1,000-year rain in one week
The United States saw its third 1-in-1,000-year rain in a week on Monday night and Tuesday morning, as southern Illinois was drenched by 8 to 12 inches of rain in 12 hours. An area just south of Newton, Ill., recorded 14 inches of rainfall in just 12 hours, according to the National Weather Service. Thunderstorms brought damaging winds and heavy rainfall through midafternoon on Tuesday.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Southern Illinois storm spares lives, spoils soybeans
NEWTON — Parts of southern Illinois are recovering after a sudden storm dropped about ten inches of rain and hail in less than 24 hours. No one was injured in Jasper County, according to the sheriff’s department. The casualties in this flash flood were the crops. Farmer Richard...
Central Illinois Proud
Heavy rain and flooding in Central Illinois Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A widespread area of storms swept through Central Illinois through Tuesday morning. Storms brought some damaging winds and reports of hail, though the primary issue was heavy rain. Many areas in Central Illinois had reports of flooded streets, as well as cars stalled out in the water.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxillinois.com
PHOTOS: Severe flooding across central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Severe flooding hit several areas across central Illinois Tuesday morning. You can check out the latest weather updates by clicking here.
Contact 2 explores root causes of high utility bills in the Metro East
While rain and flooding have dominated weather headlines for nearly two weeks, the summer heat is taking its traditional toll on local energy bills.
wsiu.org
UPDATE: Two people hit by a train in Washington Co. identified
The Washington County Coroner's has identified two people hit by an Amtrak train early Wednesday morning. 28-year-old Curtis Braswell of Marble Hill, Missouri and 21-year-old Della Blewett of Mt. Vernon were both pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner's office says it appears both were in the railroad tracks just...
50+ Reasons This Illinois Town is One of Best Fall Destinations in US
The fall season in Illinois looks pretty good in photos, but there's one place where it looks and feels best. It's time to start planning your leaf-peeping adventures. I've said this before so many times, this small Illinois town never disappoints. There's a special feeling I get every time I make this drive southwest of Rockford, and I think it's time to do it again.
Illinois Sheriff Issues Warning About A Cannibal Spaghetti Cook
In the craziness of today's world and the round-the-clock news cycle, it's really difficult sometimes to figure out if something we're being told is fact or fiction. I'm not necessarily referring to politics, either. There's a lot of BS floating around about all sorts of things, and sometimes people fall for it.
wpsdlocal6.com
Pritzker announces $17.5 million in investments for Rend Lake improvements
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday announced $17.5 million for renovations at Rend Lake Resort in southern Illinois. Pritzker gathered with state and local leaders at Rend Lake Resort on Wednesday to announce the investment, which will be used to to renovate the conference center, restaurant, cabins, pool and boatel.
Help One Desperate Illinois Homeowner Solve a Bothersome Wasp Problem
For the record, the "desperate Illinois homeowner" is me. I have a major wasp problem at my house and I don't want to call an exterminator until I exhaust all DIY options, which I'm hoping you can help me out with. Here's another thing I must add to the record;...
NBC Chicago
COVID ‘Surging' in Parts of Illinois, Chicago's Top Doc Says. Here's a Look at Where
While several Illinois counties remain under a high community level for COVID, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which locations are seeing the highest rates?. According to Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, southern Illinois "is surging" currently. "Chicago continues to have rates...
Comments / 0