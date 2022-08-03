ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paola, KS

plattecountylandmark.com

New restaurant opens in Parkville Commons

Andrew Longres’ love of food started when, at 10 years old, he checked out a copy of Gourmet magazine during a trip to the school library. Twenty-five years later — after working at some of the country’s finest restaurants, including The French Laundry, Bluestem and The American Restaurant — Longres returns to his Northland roots to open Acre, a 3,500-square-foot, 80-seat restaurant in Parkville Commons Shopping Center, 6325 Lewis Street.
PARKVILLE, MO
Miami County, KS
Paola, KS
Miami County, KS
republic-online.com

Linn County Fair & Rodeo offers plenty to celebrate

MOUND CITY — The Linn County Fair & Rodeo will offer a wide range of activities and events Aug. 5-13 at the fairgrounds in Mound City. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the rodeo at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12-13, at the arena. The audience will...
MOUND CITY, KS
WIBW

Topeka property looking to bring new business to town

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A south Topeka property is preparing for new businesses. A 35,000 sq. ft. building is planned for construction at 5325 S Topeka Blvd. 13 NEWS has learned that three businesses from out of state are being discussed as potential tenants. The building itself is expected to...
TOPEKA, KS
republic-online.com

Meet the Linn County Fair Queen candidates

MOUND CITY — Three young women are vying for the title of 2022 Linn County Fair & Rodeo Queen. Each year, the Linn County Fair & Rodeo Queen is selected based on the number of event tickets sold throughout the summer before the fair and rodeo. The candidates also will participate in activities during fair week.
MOUND CITY, KS
republic-online.com

Fair to feature two nights of demolition derby action

MOUND CITY — Two nights of demolition derby action will kick off the first weekend of the Linn County Fair and Rodeo in Mound City Aug 5-13. Two-car teams will run the first night, Friday, Aug. 5, followed by the traditional car demolition derby on Saturday, Aug. 6.
MOUND CITY, KS
kcmotalkradio.com

Great Balloon Glow – Aug 20th

Spend a firelit summer evening with us at Kansas City’s Great Balloon Glow at the National World War One Museum and Memorial Saturday, August 20th!. Beginning at 5PM join us with friends and family to listen to live music from Grand Marquis, shop local KC vendors with Strawberry Swing, and enjoy local food trucks! Then starting around 8:30 p.m. observe the magnificence as rows of hot air balloons light up the night beside the Iconic Liberty Memorial Tower!
republic-online.com

One Arm Bandit rodeo act featured at Linn County Fair & Rodeo

MOUND CITY — The most decorated specialty act in Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) history, The One Arm Bandit & Company, will be the featured act at the 2022 Linn County Fair rodeo on Aug. 12-13 in Mound City. The Shidler, OKla.-based rodeo act is a 15-time winner of...
MOUND CITY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Indoor go-kart and gaming company eyeing space at Aspiria in Overland Park

An indoor entertainment and gaming venue that includes go-karts, arcades and bowling, may soon be on its way to Aspiria, the site of the former Sprint headquarters in Overland Park that is undergoing a large-scale renovation. What’s new: Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, an Orlando-based company that operates a chain...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Inside JCPRD: Was Johnson County redlined?

The Johnson County Museum is currently displaying a special exhibit created in-house titled, REDLINED: Cities, Suburbs, and Segregation. At the beginning of tours, many visitors share with us their belief that Johnson County was redlined. Historically speaking, this was not true. Read on to learn more about Johnson County’s status.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS

