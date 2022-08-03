Read on www.republic-online.com

republic-online.com
Paws at the Pool set for Aug. 16 at Louisburg Aquatic Center
LOUISBURG – The Louisburg Aquatic Center will close for the season at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, according to a city news release. Paws at the Pool is planned for Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Kansas cancels concert at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs
Kansas and Azura Amphitheater can't find a date to reschedule a concert. The band postponed in July because of COVID-19 and now canceled.
WIBW
Harvester’s free food distribution to take place at Events Center August 9th
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The next Harvester’s free mobile food distribution will be taking place August 9th. The event will be located in the east parking lot at the Stormont Vail Events Center. No ID or proof of eligibility is required. Zip code and the number of people is the only information collected.
plattecountylandmark.com
New restaurant opens in Parkville Commons
Andrew Longres’ love of food started when, at 10 years old, he checked out a copy of Gourmet magazine during a trip to the school library. Twenty-five years later — after working at some of the country’s finest restaurants, including The French Laundry, Bluestem and The American Restaurant — Longres returns to his Northland roots to open Acre, a 3,500-square-foot, 80-seat restaurant in Parkville Commons Shopping Center, 6325 Lewis Street.
republic-online.com
Linn County Fair & Rodeo offers plenty to celebrate
MOUND CITY — The Linn County Fair & Rodeo will offer a wide range of activities and events Aug. 5-13 at the fairgrounds in Mound City. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the rodeo at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12-13, at the arena. The audience will...
WIBW
Topeka property looking to bring new business to town
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A south Topeka property is preparing for new businesses. A 35,000 sq. ft. building is planned for construction at 5325 S Topeka Blvd. 13 NEWS has learned that three businesses from out of state are being discussed as potential tenants. The building itself is expected to...
Fiorella’s responds to criticism over ‘Value Them Both’ watch party
Fiorella's Jack Stack responded to criticism over "Value Them Both" supporters renting their event space for an election night watch party.
republic-online.com
Meet the Linn County Fair Queen candidates
MOUND CITY — Three young women are vying for the title of 2022 Linn County Fair & Rodeo Queen. Each year, the Linn County Fair & Rodeo Queen is selected based on the number of event tickets sold throughout the summer before the fair and rodeo. The candidates also will participate in activities during fair week.
republic-online.com
Fair to feature two nights of demolition derby action
MOUND CITY — Two nights of demolition derby action will kick off the first weekend of the Linn County Fair and Rodeo in Mound City Aug 5-13. Two-car teams will run the first night, Friday, Aug. 5, followed by the traditional car demolition derby on Saturday, Aug. 6.
Spring Hill High unable to offer standard meal service due to staff shortage
Spring Hill Schools sent a notice to parents this week that due to a staff shortage at the high school kitchen, it is currently unable to offer standard meal service.
Johnson County approves plans for $2M community greenspace
On Thursday, commissioners approved plans for the design, financing and maintenance of the Johnson County Square greenspace.
kcmotalkradio.com
Great Balloon Glow – Aug 20th
Spend a firelit summer evening with us at Kansas City’s Great Balloon Glow at the National World War One Museum and Memorial Saturday, August 20th!. Beginning at 5PM join us with friends and family to listen to live music from Grand Marquis, shop local KC vendors with Strawberry Swing, and enjoy local food trucks! Then starting around 8:30 p.m. observe the magnificence as rows of hot air balloons light up the night beside the Iconic Liberty Memorial Tower!
republic-online.com
One Arm Bandit rodeo act featured at Linn County Fair & Rodeo
MOUND CITY — The most decorated specialty act in Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) history, The One Arm Bandit & Company, will be the featured act at the 2022 Linn County Fair rodeo on Aug. 12-13 in Mound City. The Shidler, OKla.-based rodeo act is a 15-time winner of...
bluevalleypost.com
Indoor go-kart and gaming company eyeing space at Aspiria in Overland Park
An indoor entertainment and gaming venue that includes go-karts, arcades and bowling, may soon be on its way to Aspiria, the site of the former Sprint headquarters in Overland Park that is undergoing a large-scale renovation. What’s new: Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, an Orlando-based company that operates a chain...
Torchy’s Tacos closes Lawrence store
After two years in Lawrence, Kansas, Torchy's Tacos will be closing their store on 31st Street and Iowa Street.
Kansas anglers pull in over 300 pounds of catfish, win tournament
ATCHISON (KSNT) – A pair of Kansas fishermen made waves over the weekend when they brought in 300 pounds of catfish during a tournament on the Missouri River. Craig Norris of Meriden and Tyson Burnett of Council Grove took part in a catfish tournament organized by the PBSS Flathead Club that ran from July 30-31 […]
3 Kansas City pharmacies broken into within half an hour
Within half an hour, three pharmacies including two Walgreens and a CVS, were broken into early Friday morning in Kansas City.
Prairie Village ends e-scooter rental program
Prairie Village City Council voted to discontinue its scooter rental program with Bird.
Four new restaurants opening in Blue Springs
Four restaurants are opening in less than a mile in Blue Springs, including a pizza place, Hawaiian-style food, and two Mexican restaurants.
bluevalleypost.com
Inside JCPRD: Was Johnson County redlined?
The Johnson County Museum is currently displaying a special exhibit created in-house titled, REDLINED: Cities, Suburbs, and Segregation. At the beginning of tours, many visitors share with us their belief that Johnson County was redlined. Historically speaking, this was not true. Read on to learn more about Johnson County’s status.
