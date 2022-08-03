State spares power plant owner from fines

Read on www.avpress.com
Related
Antelope Valley Press
County hopes to exit ‘high’ category
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County could move out of the federal government’s “high” COVID-19 activity category, today, based on recent drops in the rate of people being hospitalized with the virus, although the number of people being treated in local medical centers has risen slightly in recent days.
Antelope Valley Press
San Bernardino County secession will be on ballot
SAN BERNARDINO — Voters in Southern California’s San Bernardino County will have the chance to decide, in November, whether they want the county to potentially secede from the state. The county’s Board of Supervisors voted 4-0, on Wednesday, to put the secession measure on the 2022 ballot, the...
Antelope Valley Press
Small earthquake strikes near Lake LA; no injuries, damage
LOS ANGELES — A small earthquake struck, Wednesday, near the Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries. The quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3, occurred at 11:45 a.m., roughly 10 miles south of Lake Los Angeles, according to the US Geological Survey.
Antelope Valley Press
Facts don’t matter to Sacramento’s densifying Democrats
There appears to be no end to the new laws that Sacramento’s dominant Democratic legislators want to pass in their effort to make California at least as dense as New York state. Their latest effort seems likely to be as onerous — and unsuccessful — at this task as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Antelope Valley Press
PWD to replace water main lines
PALMDALE — More than 1,100 linear feet of water main lines will be replaced under twin contracts approved, July 25, by the Palmdale Water District Board of Directors. The Board awarded the construction contracts to Oxnard-based J. Vega Engineering for two separate main line replacement projects.
Antelope Valley Press
Beard-Williams joins Healthcare Board race
PALMDALE — The field of prospective candidates eager to join the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors added another name when Lancaster resident Diana Beard-Williams pulled candidate nomination papers, Thursday, for the short-term, two-year seat, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters. Beard-Williams is one of...
Antelope Valley Press
Alleged dog walker shooter caught in AV
PALMDALE — A man suspected in the attempted killing of Lady Gaga’s dog walker, in 2021, was arrested in Palmdale, four months after he was mistakenly released from custody, law enforcement officials reported, Wednesday. James Howard Jackson, 19, was arrested, Wednesday afternoon, at a residence in the 1900...
Antelope Valley Press
No mandate for most counties in the ‘high’ category
The numbers increase, then they decrease, but one thing seems to remain steady: the number of COVID cases is ever-changing, which always results in local health departments trying to plot the next course of action. Recently, Los Angeles County Health Director Barbara Ferrer hit the pause button on reinstating the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Antelope Valley Press
School buses to go electric
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Schools Transportation Agency and BYD will bring 20 battery-electric school buses to students in the Antelope Valley, according to a joint announcement. The yellow school buses will be built in Lancaster at the BYD Coach & Bus facility by members of the SMART (Sheet...
Antelope Valley Press
Court overturns three deputies’ convictions
SAN JOSE (AP) — An appellate court has reversed the murder convictions of the three Northern California deputies convicted in the 2015 jail beating death of a mentally ill inmate after a judge ruled that the primary legal theory prosecutors cited was invalidated by recent changes in state law.
Antelope Valley Press
Suspect in Palmdale burglary attempt at restaurant arrested
PALMDALE — A man is in custody after he tried to burglarize a fast food location, Tuesday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 11:48 a.m., Tuesday, to an alarm at a Wienerschnitzel’s restaurant in the 3000 block of East Avenue S, Lt. Jeffery Rhea of the Palmdale station told City News Service.
Antelope Valley Press
80-year-old store owner shoots suspect in attempted robbery
NORCO, Calif. — A man armed with a rifle was shot by a quick-acting convenience store owner who pulled a shotgun out from behind the counter and opened fire during an attempted robbery. The faceoff was recorded by surveillance cameras at the convenience store around 2:45 a.m., Sunday, in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Antelope Valley Press
Valley man arrested in attack in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD — A Lancaster man was arrested for allegedly attacking a woman in Hollywood, police said. Dammion Adkins, 33, was arrested, on Wednesday, and booked on suspicion of felony battery with serious bodily injury, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Adkins was being held without bail, police said.
Antelope Valley Press
City of Palmdale celebrates birthday at Music in the Parks
PALMDALE — Everyone is welcome to celebrate the City of Palmdale’s 60th birthday with music, special treats, activities, photo opportunities, giveaways while supplies last and of course, birthday cake and the singing of “Happy Birthday” from 5 to 7:30 p.m., Aug. 25, at Domenic Massari Park, 37716 55th St. East.
Antelope Valley Press
Motorcyclist dies as result of collision
LANCASTER — A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a collision with a vehicle that failed to yield at a two-way stop, Monday night, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. The man, who identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin, was riding...
Antelope Valley Press
Armed suspect jailed after pursuit
PALMDALE — Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station arrested an armed man, on Wednesday, following a chase across Palmdale that ended with the man crashing his car into a shopping center light pole. While on patrol at William J. McAdam Park, Partners Against Crime deputies saw a car...
Antelope Valley Press
Nine veterans get medals from Garcia
PALMDALE — Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, presented nine veterans or their surviving family members with their military medals covering service from World War I to the Global War on Terror that Garcia’s office was able to obtain during a brief ceremony conducted, Thursday morning, at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center.
Antelope Valley Press
And they’re off!
PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley Summer Cross Country Series returned on Thursday after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic. There were a few glitches in the three-mile race for adults, the only race that will be held in this year’s abbreviated format that started later in the summer than usual.
Antelope Valley Press
A busy first day of school
ANTELOPE ACRES — Wednesday was the first day of school for nearly 9,000 students across Westside Union School District’s 13 school sites. Del Sur School bustled as parents dropped their children off for their first day back at school. The campus, at 90th Street West and Avenue H, was energized. Students reunited with old friends or made new ones as they walked to their homerooms.
Comments / 0