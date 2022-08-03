ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosper, TX

WFAA

Dump truck crash leads to 80-acre fire in Wise County

WISE COUNTY, Texas — A dump truck crash led to an 80-acre grass fire in Wise County late Wednesday, officials said. Around 8:51 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, Rhome Fire-Rescue says crews, along with neighboring departments were called to Highway 287 at Pioneer Road in response to a reckless driver.
WISE COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Swimmer, 20, drowns in Lake Lewisville

A young man drowned Wednesday afternoon while swimming in Lake Lewisville, according to a Lewisville Fire Department spokesman. A group of boys/young men were swimming off the shore of Lewisville’s Lake Park in the late afternoon hours when they swam out to a buoy, according to the LFD spokesman. Three of them attempted to swim back to shore, and while doing so, a 20-year-old man went under the water and didn’t resurface.
LEWISVILLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Furniture Delivery Driver Shot, Killed in Fort Worth

A furniture delivery driver was shot and killed in Fort Worth Friday morning during a carjacking, police say. Fort Worth police told NBC 5 that a man was delivering furniture on the 3800 block of Reed Street when he was shot during a carjacking of the company truck. Police arrived...
FORT WORTH, TX
KXII.com

One dead, four injured in fatal crash near Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Officials said one person was found dead and four people were injured after a single-vehicle collision outside Denison on Tuesday. Troopers said an SUV was driving northbound on Preston Road when it lost control, crashed into a tree, and rolled down an embankment. Troopers said one...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America

Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

This is the Mega-Mansion You’ve Always Dreamed of in Ferris, Texas

When people say “Everything’s bigger in Texas”, I’m pretty sure they are referring to this jaw-dropping house and property in Ferris, Texas. Located just about 20 minutes south of Dallas is the small town with one of the most incredible properties in the great state of Texas. Not only is the home and property gigantic but it’s also beautiful, although it should be with an asking price of $14,000,000.
FERRIS, TX
Southlake Style

Newly Listed In Flower Mound!

Are you looking for an estate on heavily-wooded acreage in a guarded and gated golf community? You just may have found your new home tucked back into a cul de sac in the Estates at Tour 18 of Flower Mound. Towering pines and live oak trees present the perfect backdrop to a total backyard paradise complete with a covered porch, fireplace, sparkling pool, spa and waterfall. The current owners have given much love, care and fabulous updates to the exterior and interior. Landscaping, additional patio improvements and pool resurfacing accent the backyard paradise. The cool light color palette interior, plus a completely new kitchen, wood flooring, light fixtures and updates throughout the house make this home a real people-pleaser. To top it all off, this home falls into the much sought-after Argyle ISD. With the country living, the golf course, the great schools and closeness to major highways and shopping destinations, this house just might be the one you're looking for.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
KXII.com

Man arrested for murder after missing Sherman woman found dead

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police arrested a man Friday for the murder of a missing Sherman woman whose body was found in a wooded area Thursday night. Sherman Police arrested Brandon Joseph Tom, 31, for murder, aggravated sexual assault, and abandoning and endangering a child. Police said they began investigating...
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco to consider ordinance in response to rise in catalytic converter thefts

Frisco City Council members will soon be looking at a proposed ordinance that aims to address a rise in catalytic converter thefts. According to numbers presented by the Frisco Police Department during a Tuesday work session, the city saw one catalytic converter theft reported in 2020. In 2021, that number rose to 126. Additionally, between January and June of 2022, Frisco has seen 132 thefts with a reported loss of over $275,000.
FRISCO, TX
KTEN.com

Bonham man battles cavernous hemangioma

BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — In 2017, Ashley Fondren and James Douglas met each other for the first time at their job in Whitewright. The next year they tied the knot. But just two short years after they wed, their lives began to change. "He started to have his seizures...
BONHAM, TX

