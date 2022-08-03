Read on www.firefighternation.com
North Texas School Districts Hiring Bus Drivers Amid ShortageLarry LeaseTexas State
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Former Irving Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing 2nd GraderLarry LeaseIrving, TX
"Let's get this done," says Beto on raising the legal age to buy assault rifles to 21Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
2022 Camp Exposure: Local Athletes Learn Mental Health Awareness, Financial Literacy and Physical Fitness at 3-Day EventLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Dump truck crash leads to 80-acre fire in Wise County
WISE COUNTY, Texas — A dump truck crash led to an 80-acre grass fire in Wise County late Wednesday, officials said. Around 8:51 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, Rhome Fire-Rescue says crews, along with neighboring departments were called to Highway 287 at Pioneer Road in response to a reckless driver.
LIST: DFW-area cities under water restrictions due drought conditions
DALLAS — It's hot, really hot. So hot, in fact, with little rain coming our way that drought conditions have worsened, causing cities in the DFW area to enact water restrictions. We wanted to help keep track of which cities in our area have these designations. Here is a...
Swimmer, 20, drowns in Lake Lewisville
A young man drowned Wednesday afternoon while swimming in Lake Lewisville, according to a Lewisville Fire Department spokesman. A group of boys/young men were swimming off the shore of Lewisville’s Lake Park in the late afternoon hours when they swam out to a buoy, according to the LFD spokesman. Three of them attempted to swim back to shore, and while doing so, a 20-year-old man went under the water and didn’t resurface.
This North Texas BBQ place will leave you in a food coma
Texas is home to some of the best barbecue in the world and there are plenty of places in North Texas to get your food fix, including Hard Eight Pit BBQ in the Colony.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Furniture Delivery Driver Shot, Killed in Fort Worth
A furniture delivery driver was shot and killed in Fort Worth Friday morning during a carjacking, police say. Fort Worth police told NBC 5 that a man was delivering furniture on the 3800 block of Reed Street when he was shot during a carjacking of the company truck. Police arrived...
bestsouthwestguide.com
Missy Bevers' Murder, Still Unsolved Nearly Two Years Later, Gets a New Detective
Midlothian, TX - Dressed in what looked like SWAT gear and armed with a hammer, the killer came upon fitness instructor Terri "Missy" Bevers in the early morning hours of April 18, 2016. The 45-year-old Red Oak mother of three was setting up a Camp Gladiator exercise class at the Creekside Church of Christ in Midlothian.
Tractor-trailer stuck under I-35E bridge causes heavy backup in Dallas
DALLAS — A tractor-trailer appeared to be stuck under a train bridge on Interstate 35E in northwest Dallas on Friday afternoon, causing major traffic delays on the highway just north of Downtown. Texas Department of Transportation cameras showed a trailer stuck underneath what appeared to be a train bridge...
KXII.com
One dead, four injured in fatal crash near Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Officials said one person was found dead and four people were injured after a single-vehicle collision outside Denison on Tuesday. Troopers said an SUV was driving northbound on Preston Road when it lost control, crashed into a tree, and rolled down an embankment. Troopers said one...
AOL Corp
These new hotels will add to Fort Worth’s thriving hospitality scene
More than 740 Fort Worth hotel rooms are in the pipeline to grow the city’s hotel industry. Upcoming hotels like the Crescent Fort Worth, Le Méredien, the Bowie House Hotel and the Sandman Signature Hotel are scheduled to complete development in the next few years. With more visitors...
This North Texas city named one of the best cities in the nation for farmer’s markets
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love spending Saturday morning at a farmer’s market? There is no better place to get fresh, delicious foods locally produced. From jams to vegetables to fruits and other homemade goods, there is always something good to find at the Dallas Farmers Market.
“It’s the country club for gearheads:” Welcome to The Shop Club in Dallas
It's the country club for car people! The Shop Club in Dallas offers members a safe haven to get down and dirty with their cars while offering the public tours to see hundreds of rare, custom and unique vehicles while eating and drinking in style.
So Long, Swimply? Palm Springs Says Pool Sharing is Illegal in Residential Neighborhoods
People across the country are trying to go for one last dip in the record-breaking heat this summer — but some are saying “not so fast” to a national pool-sharing program. We reported last week on the gaining popularity of Swimply, a social platform like Airbnb where...
Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America
Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
Texas Man Admits To Igniting 20 Grass Fires
"There was a short little pursuit and they finally got hold of him."
This is the Mega-Mansion You’ve Always Dreamed of in Ferris, Texas
When people say “Everything’s bigger in Texas”, I’m pretty sure they are referring to this jaw-dropping house and property in Ferris, Texas. Located just about 20 minutes south of Dallas is the small town with one of the most incredible properties in the great state of Texas. Not only is the home and property gigantic but it’s also beautiful, although it should be with an asking price of $14,000,000.
Plano, McKinney, Allen And Frisco Among 25 Texas Cities Suing Netflix, Disney And Hulu
On August 4, over two dozen Texas cities filed a lawsuit against Disney, Hulu and Netflix, alleging that the companies failed to pay millions of dollars in municipal franchise fees. As previously covered by Local Profile, Plano officials announced their intention of joining cities across the country suing the streaming...
Southlake Style
Newly Listed In Flower Mound!
Are you looking for an estate on heavily-wooded acreage in a guarded and gated golf community? You just may have found your new home tucked back into a cul de sac in the Estates at Tour 18 of Flower Mound. Towering pines and live oak trees present the perfect backdrop to a total backyard paradise complete with a covered porch, fireplace, sparkling pool, spa and waterfall. The current owners have given much love, care and fabulous updates to the exterior and interior. Landscaping, additional patio improvements and pool resurfacing accent the backyard paradise. The cool light color palette interior, plus a completely new kitchen, wood flooring, light fixtures and updates throughout the house make this home a real people-pleaser. To top it all off, this home falls into the much sought-after Argyle ISD. With the country living, the golf course, the great schools and closeness to major highways and shopping destinations, this house just might be the one you're looking for.
KXII.com
Man arrested for murder after missing Sherman woman found dead
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police arrested a man Friday for the murder of a missing Sherman woman whose body was found in a wooded area Thursday night. Sherman Police arrested Brandon Joseph Tom, 31, for murder, aggravated sexual assault, and abandoning and endangering a child. Police said they began investigating...
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco to consider ordinance in response to rise in catalytic converter thefts
Frisco City Council members will soon be looking at a proposed ordinance that aims to address a rise in catalytic converter thefts. According to numbers presented by the Frisco Police Department during a Tuesday work session, the city saw one catalytic converter theft reported in 2020. In 2021, that number rose to 126. Additionally, between January and June of 2022, Frisco has seen 132 thefts with a reported loss of over $275,000.
KTEN.com
Bonham man battles cavernous hemangioma
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — In 2017, Ashley Fondren and James Douglas met each other for the first time at their job in Whitewright. The next year they tied the knot. But just two short years after they wed, their lives began to change. "He started to have his seizures...
