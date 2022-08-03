Knoxville Top 10 Sports Stories of the 2021-2022 School Year – #3

Read on www.kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Top 10 Sports Stories of the 2021-2022 School Year – #1
The Pella Christian boys basketball team brings us the top sports moment on Eagle Lane for the 2021-2022 school year as they bounced back from an early deficit to defeat Roland-Story 69-62 in the Quarterfinals of the State Boys Basketball Tournament on March 7th. The Norsemen jumped out to a...
Indianola Top Ten Sports Stories of 2021-2022 School Year – #2
Counting down the top 10 moments of the Indianola athletics year of 2021-22, continuing with number 2. A state meet record was demolished in the discus this year, as senior Walker Whalen threw a 204’9” as he broke the state record in his first throw in the championship round, then broke his own record on consecutive throws that counted as some of the best in the entire nation among high school students taking home a class 4A state championship. Whalen said after he won the championship, the work behind the scenes and the support from his teammates and the community was what pushed him forward to win.
Simpson Top Ten Sports Stories of 2021-2022 School Year – #1
Counting down the top 10 moments of the Simpson College athletics year of 2021-22, continuing with number 1. For the second straight year, the Simpson Storm women’s basketball team went unblemished in American Rivers Conference play, both in the regular season and the conference tournament. After a limited schedule in 2020-21, the Storm knew they had a target on their backs the entire regular season and came out on top with a 15-0 record to win the regular season crown, then defeated Luther and Wartburg in the conference tournament to claim their second straight undefeated title.
Registration Open for PACE Alliance Golf Outing
The annual Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance golf outing returns on Friday, August 19th. Mary Mansfield with the PACE Alliance says members and their guests are invited to 18 holes of regular play golf with hole contests for cash prices, with a portion of the proceeds going to Pella Community Ambulance. Find registration details here.
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athlete – Maddy Findley Former Knoxville Softball Standout – August 3, 2022
Former Knoxville Softball Standout Maddy Findley ended a great two year career at Indian Hills College this past spring. She will now continue her playing career at Quincy College, and NCAA Division II school in Quincy, IL. Findley talked with Derek Cardwell on her career at Indian Hills and what she hopes to accomplish at Quincy in the Radio Sports Page Wednesdays at 6:00pm and Thursdays at 10:00am on KNIA/KRLS.
Farrell strikes 400 gold at USATF National Championships
The track and field off-season continues to be a special one for Norwalk senior-to-be Claire Farrell. Farrell earned gold medalist honors in the 400-meter dash and took bronze in the 100 while competing at the USATF National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships, held July 25-31 in Sacramento, California. Representing...
Pella Hosting Several Fans for Nationals
Thousands of race fans are converging in south central Iowa for the 61st edition of the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals through next weekend. Many of those fans are making the trip to Pella to shop, eat, and stay during festivities at the Sprint Car Capital of the World. Ann Frost with Visit Pella says the two weeks of the Nationals rank just behind the holiday shopping season and Tulip Time celebration in terms of visitor traffic and impact on all local businesses and amenities in the Tulip City. She’s thankful for the welcome that stores and restaurant owners give to race fans each year.
360 Nationals Starts Two Weeks Of Sprint Car Action In Knoxville
Two weeks of the biggest races and the most payouts gets started tonight as the 32nd Annual 360 Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank takes the green flag at the Knoxville Raceway. 110 drivers are entered into this year’s event and by Saturday night that will be paired down to 24 to race for a winner’s share of $15,000, which could double to $30,000 if the winner leads all 30 laps. But to get there, drivers have to run a preliminary night and hope to score enough points to lock into the top 20 after tomorrow night’s action. One driver that hopes to win the 360 Nationals for a second time is 2017 Champion Clint Garner. He is well aware of the financial impact of winning the 360 Nationals, and after winning it once, he would love to win it for a second time.
Nite Glow Tonight at National Balloon Classic
A Nite Glow has been rescheduled for tonight for the National Balloon Classic, after the previous Nite Glow events on Sunday and Wednesday were canceled due to high winds. The Punching Pandas will be on the TruBank stage providing live music, and balloon flights begin at 6:30pm, and the Nite Glow begins at dusk.
IN DEPTH: Queens!
What’s a saddle club, and what does it take to be a queen?. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Mahaska County Senior Queen Katherine Miller, from Ottumwa, and Mahaska County Junior Queen Caitlyn Cronin and future Queen Chloey Cronin, from Knoxville. Podcast:...
DutchFix, De Kelder Speakeasy Hosting Summer Soiree
The Pella community is celebrating its 175th birthday starting today, and a pair of local businesses are aiming to add to the party. Owner of DutchFix Jason Bandstra says the Summer Soiree is coming to the Klokkenspel Plaza on Friday and Saturday, co-hosted by the restaurant and De Kelder Speakeasy. Bandstra says the ticketed event will feature a live DJ playing music of different eras by the hour and feature a unique menu of food and drinks, in part, to utiltize the unique space next to their stores and to celebrate the rich tradition of the community. Tickets for the Summer Soiree are available here and cost $55 per person.
Pella Marching Dutch Mattress Sale Returns
A popular fundraiser is returning to support the Pella band programs. Director of the Marching Dutch Dameon Place says a mattress sale will be held at the Pella High School commons on Saturday, August 20th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The program will receive a portion of funds for each mattress sold and bonuses for hitting certain thresholds, and this year, all proceeds will benefit the more than 200 students heading to Pasadena for the Rose Parade in December and January. Over the past three years, more than $30,000 has been raised to support the Pella High School bands through the event.
Janet and Dave Ritchie to be Honored at State Fair
Janet and Dave Ritchie of Knoxville have been selected as Iowans of the Day during the 2022 Iowa State Fair. They will be honored at the fair August 16. This hardworking duo has made a lasting impact on citizens in Knoxville. Janet has been a 4-H leader, member of the Daughters of Union Veterans, the Lions Club and Iowa State Rabbit Breeders Association.
Pella Continues 175th Celebration Today
The celebration of Pella’s 175th anniversary started Thursday with a focus on the theme of “Together in Gezellig.” The Pella Wellness Consortium hosted a book club discussion at the Scholte Gardens featuring a packet with excerpts about the definition of gezellig. That carried over to an Intergenerational Panel at the Pella Historical Village and Scholte Church in the evening, which featured a group discussing thoughts about the community from three different generations of residents.
Carolyn Oberhauser
Funeral Services for Carolyn Oberhauser, 71, of Oskaloosa, will be held Tuesday August 9th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Oskaloosa. Burial will be in Olivet Cemetry near Leighton. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., Monday August 8th at Langkamp Funeral Chapel. The family invites those who would like to pray the rosary with them to be at the funeral home at 4:00 p.m. Monday and they will greet visitors until 7 p.m. Langkamp Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Crossroads of Pella to Provide School Supplies
While there are still a few weeks until school officially restarts, Crossroads of Pella is encouraging anyone in need of school supplies to start thinking about obtaining those now. Executive Director Jim Hibma says the organization has a table and closet of supplies available to families in need on the...
Warren County Fair 4H Winners
The full list of Warren County Fair 4H winners has been released, with nearly 200 placewinners in a multitude of categories. Warren County Fair Director Jo Reynolds tells KNIA News the 4H competitions are the heart of the fair, and giving the local students and adults who have worked so hard for the past year a venue to show off their skills is part of what makes the fair great. Find a full list of the 4H winners below.
Betty Goode
Funeral services for Betty Goode, 94, of Chariton, will be held Tuesday, August 9th, at 10:30 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Burial will be at the Chariton Cemetery following the service. Family will receive friends Monday evening at the funeral home from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Memorials are requested to the Chariton Christian Church.
Pella’s 175th Celebration Starts with Pella Wellness Consortium Events Thursday
“Together in Gezellig” — the 175th anniversary celebration for Pella, starts Thursday. Kristi Leonard with the Pella Wellness Consortium says the non-profit is partnering with Pella Historical Society and Museums and Visit Pella to host several activities. Leonard says the Pella Wellness Consortium is organizing the events tomorrow,...
Knoxville Rotary Club Recognizes Leaders
The Knoxville Rotary Club recognized local students who won Rotary Youth Leadership Awards and their parents on Wednesday. Honorees were Aleksa Pettyjohn, Joss Groenendyk, Talon Brown, and Tiarra Michaud. Rotary Youth Leadership Awards is an intensive leadership experience organized by Rotary clubs and districts where High School Students develop their skills as a leader while having fun and making connections.
