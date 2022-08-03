VIDEO: The Incredible Story & People Behind The Lighthouse, The Lake's New Urgent Care Clinic

Read on www.lakeexpo.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
threeriverspublishing.com
Local artist has work on display in Jefferson City
Well-known Steelville carver Jim Barksdale, whose work is best known by local residents who see him during Old Iron Works Days at Maramec Spring Park every year, currently has a display of some of his work and collection at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City.
lakeexpo.com
OPEN! Hobby Lobby Welcomes Customers At Lake Of The Ozarks
It's open today. The much-anticipated Hobby Lobby craft-and-decor store opened its doors on Friday, Aug. 5. It's the first store, and meant to be an anchor, for the new Osage Commons shopping center in Osage Beach. The complex sits on the former site of the Happy Fisherman restaurant and Golden Door motel (and long before that, the legendary Aquarama mermaid show.) The site is being developed by the Staenberg Group, who obtained a TIF agreement from Osage Beach to help with project funding.
lakeexpo.com
1108 Whippoorwill Lane, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079
The perfect cove location! Deep water and current two well dock is included in this updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath lake home. Custom cabinets and granite throughout both kitchen and baths. The lakeside deck is what will set you apart and be the place to entertain. Custom built in wet bar gives ample room to invite all your friends over to BBQ lakeside. This subdivision has community water and sewer system and no short term rentals allowed making it the perfect environment. Just a short drive off Hwy 5 in Sunrise Beach it is an easy drive or perfect full time residence. Parking allows room for 7+ cars. Ready to enjoy the rest of summer and beyond!
lakeexpo.com
918 Tuscany Drive, Camdenton, Missouri 65020
The UNICORN! This is the package you have been searching for. TOP FLOOR, rare, WEDGE unit at award winning Tuscany Condominiums. This non rental complex is beautiful, you are quick to see pride in ownership as many full time owners reside here. At the mouth of the Niagnua Arm at the 31 MM you are in the perfect boating location and only minutes from the Camdenton square. This upgraded condo lives like a home with huge vaulted ceilings, three suites plus huge laundry room and walk in pantry. Hardwood floors and amazing master bath! The decks have all recently been redone and this all tile, stucco lakeside deck is MASSIVE! Tons of outdoor space to enjoy lake living. Two boat slips and a 16,000lb boat hoist are included as well as the well appointed furnishings and electronics. Personal garage near the condo is available for additional $$. Clubhouse and heated lakeside pool are accessed as well as the condo and docks with no steps using either of the two elevators.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lakeexpo.com
166 Captiva Drive, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079
The most unique opportunity at Lake of the Ozarks in a lifetime. Situated twelve stories high on the main channel with the most stunning views of the 12 MM. This view extends for miles in any direction you look. The interior features the best finishes with vaulted 14' high ceilings, media room, an amazing 1293 sqft outdoor deck area, truly a must see in person. Furnishings are available but not included in the price. Showings are exclusively by appointment only. Buyers must be prequalified or have proof of funds.
An Iconic Restaurant Near Cole Camp IS Closing For Good This Fall
An iconic buffet restaurant voted Missouri's Best Buffet two years in a row by Missouri Magazine will open for the last time on October 1, 2022, according to a post on the buffet's Facebook Page. Charley's Buffet in Lincoln near Cole Camp will serve its last buffet on Saturday, October...
The Best Vineyard in Missouri is right in the middle of the State
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town called Smithton, but it is home to an award-winning winery that can boast the claim of being the Best Vineyard in Missouri in 2022, so what makes it so unique?. According to Missouri's Best Awards, the winner for the best...
lakeexpo.com
The Roof Top Bar at The Lodge of Four Seasons - Live Music by James Clay
Saturday, August 6 & 13, 2022, 7 - 10 p.m. WHERE: The Roof Top Bar @ The Lodge Of Four Seasons, 315 Four Seasons Dr., Lake Ozark, MO 65049. Enjoy Chef Gary’s innovative seasonal menus at HK’s while enjoying live music! Dinner is served 3 - 10 p.m.
RELATED PEOPLE
Columbia and Jefferson City opt out of back-to-school tax holiday for the last time
Columbia and Jefferson City are among the Missouri cities opting out of the back-to-school tax holiday again this year. The post Columbia and Jefferson City opt out of back-to-school tax holiday for the last time appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
Crash leads to large backup outside Jefferson City
A crash on Highway 54/63 near the Missouri River bridge outside Jefferson City caused a large backup Friday afternoon. The post Crash leads to large backup outside Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
5197 Lois Lane, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
Hard to find, cove protected home with main channel views conveniently located at the 19 mm of Lake of the Ozarks. The perfect Osage Beach location, close to everything! Modern home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and over 2,800 sq feet. As soon as you walk in you will be drawn to the large lakeside windows with spectacular views. As you work your way out to one of the several nice decks you will appreciate the cove protection yet amazing main channel views. It's also an easy walk down to the two well boat dock complete with hoists, ladder and slide! This is a great place to relax and float. Inside you will find vaulted ceilings, a beautiful fireplace and a very open kitchen/dining area. This is a low maintenance home, with a two car garage, great floorplan and an even better location! Main level master bedroom and bath with a lower level featuring 3 bedrooms and a very comfortable family room with wet bar. Deep water, great dock and a quality home!
IN THIS ARTICLE
lakeexpo.com
Bear Bottom Resort - Fireworks!
Every Saturday in August, 2022, 9:45 p.m. WHERE: Bear Bottom Resort, 123 Bear Bottom Drive, Sunrise Beach, MO 65079. Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m. every Saturday in August at Bear Bottom Resort!. Bear Bottom Resort is beautifully located on the water and features both covered and open air seating facing...
Yes, There Is A Million Dollar Home In Sedalia And It’s For Sale
When you think of Sedalia homes, you probably think of those large nice homes on Broadway as you head towards the historic downtown. Or maybe the new neighborhood out by Clover Dell Park. The home you grew up in. Or the two homes perched on what seems like Missouri State Fair property. You're probably not thinking million dollar homes. Yet our town has a few, and one of them is currently for sale.
lakeexpo.com
Richard Urton (January 1, 1958 - July 30, 2022)
Richard Urton, 64, of Tuscumbia, Missouri, passed away on July 30, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home and are incomplete at this time. A full obituary is unavailable at this time. Don't worry, boat happy!. XTow Membership = Peace of Mind. FREE Boat Tows When You...
krcgtv.com
MoDOT to close Highway 63 ramp to Highway 54, drivers detoured to Summit Drive
JEFFERSON CITY — MoDOT announced they would be closing the southbound connector ramp north of Jefferson City in August. Starting Tuesday, August 16 the southbound Route 63 exit ramp to U.S. Route 54 westbound will be closed for approximately two weeks. MoDOT officials said closure is necessary to safely...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SFCC Closing Notices for August 11, 17
All State Fair Community College campuses will close at noon on Thursday, Aug. 11, for opening day of the Missouri State Fair and will reopen at 8 a.m. Aug. 12. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, all campuses will be closed from 8-11 a.m. for an all-college meeting. Offices will open at 11 a.m. These two closings affect campuses in Boonville, Clinton, Eldon, Lake of the Ozarks, Sedalia, and at Whiteman Air Force Base.
Laclede Record
Route 66 Yard Sale: 100 Miles of Treasures on The Mother Road 2022
A record 102 yard sales, many with multiple sellers, are registered for the fourth annual 100-mile Route 66 Yard Sale this Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5-6, in Missouri’s Pulaski, Laclede and Webster counties. Based on those who listed sales on the “Route 66 Yardsale” Facebook page and in the...
ems1.com
Pulaski County Ambulance District - Waynesville, Missouri
$$19.05 plus experience and education steps hourly. The purpose of this position is to provide emergency medical care at the Advanced Life Support (ALS) level in accordance with Pulaski County Ambulance District protocols and/or online medical control. The position of Paramedic/RN is critical towards the Mission and Vision of the Pulaski County Ambulance District.
lakeexpo.com
Back To School Sales Tax Holiday! Find Out Which Towns And Counties Are Participating This Year
Missouri's Back to School Sales Tax Holiday is back!. Beginning 12:01 a.m. Friday, August 5, 2022 and ending 11:59 p.m. Sunday, August 7, 2022 certain back-to-school purchases, such as clothing, school supplies, computers, and other items as defined by State statute, are exempt from State and City sales tax for this time period only.
Comments / 0