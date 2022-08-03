ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tama County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tama County, IA
Government
State
Iowa State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
County
Tama County, IA
City
Dyersville, IA
MSNBC

See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6

The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a shift within Murdoch's influential empire, while new polling shows Fox viewers ditching Trump for Ron DeSantis. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#House#The Iowa State Patrol#Major League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy