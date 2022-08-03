ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tama County, IA

MLB to hold virtual press conference previewing Field of Dreams game

KCRG.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kcrg.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why the Iowa Hawkeyes have sold out every home football game in 2022

All seven of the Iowa Hawkeyes home games have officially sold out for the 2022 college football season. The sellouts became a note of interest over the last few weeks as hype and news began to circulate more and more amongst Hawkeyes fans. This led to a rapid buying of whatever single-game tickets were left and, ultimately, to the Iowa Hawkeyes with a prideful slate of sold out home games. There is a little bit of everything as a draw for Iowa fans to file their way into Kinnick this fall. There are big games, high-profile players, interesting circumstances, and much...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Kentucky State
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
City
Cedar Falls, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
County
Tama County, IA
Tama County, IA
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa announces full home slate sellout for first time in over a decade

Iowa is looking to get back to Indianapolis as B1G West champions in 2022. Once again, the Hawkeyes will try to ride a dominant defense with a host of veterans returning. Along the way, Iowa will play 7 home games on the schedule in 2022. Kinnick Stadium traditionally proves to be a tough venue for opposing teams to get a win, and that should be the case once again.
AMES, IA
The Independent

Gunman's motive in killing 3 at Iowa park remains a mystery

The question at the center of an investigation into the killings of three family members — including a 6-year-old girl — at an eastern Iowa state park by a shooter who later shot and killed himself is: Why?It’s a question that, so far, investigators haven’t been able to answer. They have uncovered little to establish a motive, noting they have not turned up any connection between the shooter and those he killed.What police have said is that the shooter was Anthony Sherwin, 23, of the Omaha suburb of La Vista. Police have said he had no criminal history prior to...
LA VISTA, NE
960 The Ref

Parents, 6-year-old girl fatally shot in tent at Iowa park

A 9-year-old boy who was camping at an Iowa state park with his parents and 6-year-old sister survived a shooting that killed the rest of his family. The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the victims as Tyler Schmidt, 42; his 42-year-old wife, Sarah Schmidt; and their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, all of Cedar Falls, Iowa. Their bodies were found in their tent early Friday at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground, about 180 miles (290 kilometers) east of Des Moines.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 Iowa Hawkeyes that could transform into Big Ten stars after the 2022 season

Iowa has a pair of established national stars on defense in linebacker Jack Campbell and cornerback Riley Moss. Campbell finished the 2021 season with 143 tackles, which led the nation. As a result, the 6-foot-5, 246 pound native of Cedar Falls, Iowa, picked up second-team All-America honors from the Football Writers Association of America and Phil Steele. He was also a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the league’s media and Phil Steele. Meanwhile, Moss nabbed first-team All-America recognition from Sporting News, was named the Tatum-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year and picked up first-team All-Big Ten honors from the league...
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Of Dreams#The Iowa State Patrol
NBC News

Backflipping umpire becomes a hit at softball games in Minnesota

Louis Williams IV is an umpire for the Minnesota Girls 10 and Under State Softball Tournament. Williams is known for calling games unlike any other, lifting up kids on the field and lighting up their families in the stands. Williams is even known for his cheers and his backflips. KARE’s Boyd Huppert spoke with Williams on his unique game-calling style. Aug. 5, 2022.
MINNESOTA STATE
KSNB Local4

‘One game at a time’ Adams Central Football ready for fall season

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - High School Media Days took place on Wednesday, where organizers held a press conference to talk about the 2022 fall sports season. Adams Central football team took the stand, and head coach Shawn Mulligan said their main goal is to only focus on the game in front of them.
HASTINGS, NE
The Spun

Iowa Football Announces Big Ticket News For 2022 Season

Coming off a 10-4 season and Big Ten West title, the Iowa Hawkeyes reached a major ticket milestone this week. Iowa has sold out all seven home games for the upcoming season, the program announced earlier today. This is the first time the Hawkeyes have sold out every game in...
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy