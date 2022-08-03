ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tama County, IA

Celebration of life for family members killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park

 2 days ago
Iowa church sends volunteers to help with Kentucky flood recovery

University of Iowa law professor testifies at Senate hearing for Electoral Count Act. Changes were proposed after the January 6th riot, where people disrupted the certification of the 2020 presidential election. Updated: 58 minutes ago. After two years of increases in the number of abortions in Iowa, the number fell...
Maquoketa, IA
Radio Iowa

Officials release results of autopsies in eastern Iowa campground murders

The State Medical Examiner’s report on the June 22nd murders of three campers at Maquoketa Caves State Park indicates gunshots alone did not cause the victim’s deaths. The Iowa Department of Public Safety has released autopsy results showing 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt died from a gunshot wound and multiple sharp force injuries. 42-year-old old Sarah Schmidt was not shot. Her cause of death is listed as multiple sharp force injuries. The news release does not indicate what sort of weapon caused those injuries. The couple’s six-year-old daughter, Lula, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation, according to the autopsy report.
KCRG.com

Dubuque Health Services seeking information after separate biting incidents

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Health Department is seeking public assistance in finding two animals involved in biting incidents and verifying their health status and vaccination history. On Tuesday, August 2nd, at around 7:30 pm, there was a biting incident involving a cat in the 2300 block of Queen...
Eagle 102.3

2 People Killed in SUV Accident on Tuesday (Aug 2) Near Farley, Iowa

The Iowa State Patrol says two people are dead after their SUV collided with the back of a sanitation truck just after 5 pm on Tuesday afternoon. 20-year-old Miranda Held and her passenger 21-year-old Samuel Link, both of Cedar Falls, Iowa were killed when the SUV driven by Held rear-ended a sanitation truck while trying to pass several cars in a turn lane on Highway 20 near Farley, Iowa. The driver of the truck, 32-year-old Adam Linden of Sherril, Iowa was not injured.
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Police confirm robbery at Blairs Forest Plaza

Economists say the strong job market is keeping the economy from slipping into a downturn. A new CDC study shows children battling long COVID had a much greater chance of having serious health problems. Culver's Greenhouse gives harvest time tips. Updated: 5 hours ago. As harvest time approaches, Bob and...
KCRG.com

Waterloo man arrested in connection to Club Legacy shooting

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said they arrested a Waterloo man on Thursday in connection to a shooting at Club Legacy on May 30. Police said 23-year-old Jaylon Holmes faces charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and reckless use of a firearm. Police said they responded to...
KCRG.com

Walk and Talk through the new Marion Public Library

‘I want my business to be able to survive - Local bakeries impacted by record inflation. KCRG-TV9's Emily Schrad spoke with two businesses about how they're adjusting to rising prices. Switching from wheelchair tennis to boccia, Nick Taylor looks for national gold in Cedar Rapids. For the first time since...
KCRG.com

Ingredion comments on current union strike in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On the fifth day of the union workers’ strike, Ingredion spoke out about the offer that started the picket line. Ingredion’s Corporate Communications director Beccca Hary says the company has negotiated in good faith over the last two months. In a written statement,...
KCRG.com

Shots fired damage at UnityPoint Work Well Clinic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday evening at approximately 8:20 pm, the St. Luke’s Therapy Plus and Work Well Clinic at 830 1st Avenue SE sustained broken windows and doors as a result of gunshots fired at the building. No one inside the building was injured. Work Well and...
WQAD

Head-on collision at Highway 6 in Colona leaves 1 person dead

COLONA, Ill. — One person died Friday morning, Aug. 5 in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 6 in Henry County, according to Illinois State Police. At about 6:35 a.m. Friday, a vehicle was traveling westbound on Highway 6 at East 200th Street when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound vehicle head-on.
KCRG.com

Home hit by gunfire in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened Wednesday evening. According to police, officers responded to the 1300 block of Oak Street on Aug. 3, 2022, at around 11:43 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Police found a residence in the area was hit,...
ourquadcities.com

2 suffer life-threatening injuries in U. S. 61 crash Friday

UPDATE: A boy and a man, both from Davenport, suffered life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon in an accident in Eldridge. Shorty after 2 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call for a crash in the area of. the 124.5 mile marker southbound on Highway 61 in Eldridge. This...
KCRG.com

Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Districts across the state are in dire need of more teachers. We’ve been in touch with several districts both large and small regarding teacher retention. Springville had 4 teachers resign, that’s actually down from the year prior when that district saw 6 resignations. Lisbon had...
