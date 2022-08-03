Celebration of life for family members killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park

Read on www.kcrg.com
Related
KCCI.com
An Iowa family popular for selling sweet corn is dealing with a tragedy
AMES, Iowa — The sweet corn stand on 13th and Grand in Ames has been in the DesPlanques family for decades. Friday morning, it was a welcome distraction for Kevin DesPlanques. It is the first time he has been not been beside his daughter Sierra's hospital bed in the...
KCRG.com
Autopsies reveal additional details in death of family at Maquoketa Caves State Park
A new CDC study shows children battling long COVID had a much greater chance of having serious health problems. Senate to vote on bill addressing climate change, taxes, health care, inflation. Updated: 59 minutes ago. A bill which addresses climate change, taxes, health care and inflation will have its first...
KCRG.com
Memorial fund set up for late Iowa City West and Northern Iowa swimmer Lily Ernst
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Lily Ernst passed away on July 27th. Her head swimming coach, Nick Lakin, remembers her as a ferocious and passionate. “She was passionate about people, animals, swimming fast and doing well in the classroom. ,” Lakin said. She majored in social work with a...
KCRG.com
Iowa church sends volunteers to help with Kentucky flood recovery
University of Iowa law professor testifies at Senate hearing for Electoral Count Act. Changes were proposed after the January 6th riot, where people disrupted the certification of the 2020 presidential election. Updated: 58 minutes ago. After two years of increases in the number of abortions in Iowa, the number fell...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Radio Iowa
Officials release results of autopsies in eastern Iowa campground murders
The State Medical Examiner’s report on the June 22nd murders of three campers at Maquoketa Caves State Park indicates gunshots alone did not cause the victim’s deaths. The Iowa Department of Public Safety has released autopsy results showing 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt died from a gunshot wound and multiple sharp force injuries. 42-year-old old Sarah Schmidt was not shot. Her cause of death is listed as multiple sharp force injuries. The news release does not indicate what sort of weapon caused those injuries. The couple’s six-year-old daughter, Lula, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation, according to the autopsy report.
KCRG.com
Dubuque Health Services seeking information after separate biting incidents
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Health Department is seeking public assistance in finding two animals involved in biting incidents and verifying their health status and vaccination history. On Tuesday, August 2nd, at around 7:30 pm, there was a biting incident involving a cat in the 2300 block of Queen...
2 People Killed in SUV Accident on Tuesday (Aug 2) Near Farley, Iowa
The Iowa State Patrol says two people are dead after their SUV collided with the back of a sanitation truck just after 5 pm on Tuesday afternoon. 20-year-old Miranda Held and her passenger 21-year-old Samuel Link, both of Cedar Falls, Iowa were killed when the SUV driven by Held rear-ended a sanitation truck while trying to pass several cars in a turn lane on Highway 20 near Farley, Iowa. The driver of the truck, 32-year-old Adam Linden of Sherril, Iowa was not injured.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police confirm robbery at Blairs Forest Plaza
Economists say the strong job market is keeping the economy from slipping into a downturn. A new CDC study shows children battling long COVID had a much greater chance of having serious health problems. Culver's Greenhouse gives harvest time tips. Updated: 5 hours ago. As harvest time approaches, Bob and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
Autopsies reveal family members were stabbed, shot, strangled at Maquoketa Caves State Park
ANKENY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation revealed the cause of death for the victims in the triple homicide that happened at Maquoketa Caves State Park last month. According to the autopsy, Tyler Schmidt, 42, died from a gunshot wound and multiple stab wounds; Sarah Schmidt, 42,...
KCRG.com
Waterloo man arrested in connection to Club Legacy shooting
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said they arrested a Waterloo man on Thursday in connection to a shooting at Club Legacy on May 30. Police said 23-year-old Jaylon Holmes faces charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and reckless use of a firearm. Police said they responded to...
KCRG.com
Walk and Talk through the new Marion Public Library
‘I want my business to be able to survive - Local bakeries impacted by record inflation. KCRG-TV9's Emily Schrad spoke with two businesses about how they're adjusting to rising prices. Switching from wheelchair tennis to boccia, Nick Taylor looks for national gold in Cedar Rapids. For the first time since...
KCRG.com
Iowa City firefighter files lawsuit alleging discrimination, harassment, and retaliation
A new CDC study shows children battling long COVID had a much greater chance of having serious health problems. As harvest time approaches, Bob and Joan with Culver's Greenhouse join us to give tips!. Senate to vote on bill addressing climate change, taxes, health care, inflation. Updated: 2 hours ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRG.com
Ingredion comments on current union strike in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On the fifth day of the union workers’ strike, Ingredion spoke out about the offer that started the picket line. Ingredion’s Corporate Communications director Beccca Hary says the company has negotiated in good faith over the last two months. In a written statement,...
KCRG.com
Shots fired damage at UnityPoint Work Well Clinic
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday evening at approximately 8:20 pm, the St. Luke’s Therapy Plus and Work Well Clinic at 830 1st Avenue SE sustained broken windows and doors as a result of gunshots fired at the building. No one inside the building was injured. Work Well and...
Head-on collision at Highway 6 in Colona leaves 1 person dead
COLONA, Ill. — One person died Friday morning, Aug. 5 in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 6 in Henry County, according to Illinois State Police. At about 6:35 a.m. Friday, a vehicle was traveling westbound on Highway 6 at East 200th Street when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound vehicle head-on.
KCRG.com
Home hit by gunfire in Muscatine
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened Wednesday evening. According to police, officers responded to the 1300 block of Oak Street on Aug. 3, 2022, at around 11:43 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Police found a residence in the area was hit,...
ourquadcities.com
2 suffer life-threatening injuries in U. S. 61 crash Friday
UPDATE: A boy and a man, both from Davenport, suffered life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon in an accident in Eldridge. Shorty after 2 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call for a crash in the area of. the 124.5 mile marker southbound on Highway 61 in Eldridge. This...
KCRG.com
Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Districts across the state are in dire need of more teachers. We’ve been in touch with several districts both large and small regarding teacher retention. Springville had 4 teachers resign, that’s actually down from the year prior when that district saw 6 resignations. Lisbon had...
KIMT
Stepdaughter and accomplice charged with murder of Iowa woman found dead in July
PALO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two people, including the stepdaughter of a Palo woman found dead in July, have been charged in her murder. The Benton County Sheriff's Office was conducting a welfare check on 58-year-old Jodie Bevans on July 15 when they found her dead in her home. Samantha Bevans,...
KCRG.com
‘I want my business to be able to survive - Local bakeries impacted by record inflation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dawn Murray, better known around Cedar Rapids as the Cheesecake Lady, says she’s been fighting high costs ever since the bird flu raised the price of eggs back in April. Now inflation has hit her as well. ”I want to continue giving them the...
Comments / 0