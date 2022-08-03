Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Louisiana man during prison sentence

Six years into her 10-year prison sentence, Gypsy Rose Blanchard is a married woman.

On June 27, in Chillicothe, Missouri, Blanchard, 30, married Ryan Scott Anderson, 36 of Saint Charles, Louisiana, the Livingston County Recorder of Deeds confirmed.

No information has been released on how the couple met. Blanchard was previously engaged to a different man while she was in prison whom she met by exchanging letters.

Blanchard is serving a 10-year prison sentence for her role in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, in June of 2015 in Springfield.

After the murder it was revealed that Dee Dee Blanchard subjected her daughter to years of abuse due to Munchausen by proxy syndrome — a disease where one person, usually a parent, forces another, usually their child, to be sick— and kept her prisoner, forcing her to act as though she couldn't walk and had dozens of health issues, all part of an elaborate fraud scheme.

After years of the abuse, Gypsy Blanchard enlisted the help of her online boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to help kill her mother. Godejohn, then 27, traveled from Wisconsin to Springfield and stabbed Dee Dee Blanchard to death inside her home.

Godejohn is serving a life sentence after being found guilty of first-degree murder in 2018.

Gypsy Blanchard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2016. She could be paroled as early as December 2023.

