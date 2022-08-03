ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Louisiana man during prison sentence

By Jordan Meier, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44e5LK_0h2zRTLu00

Six years into her 10-year prison sentence, Gypsy Rose Blanchard is a married woman.

On June 27, in Chillicothe, Missouri, Blanchard, 30, married Ryan Scott Anderson, 36 of Saint Charles, Louisiana, the Livingston County Recorder of Deeds confirmed.

No information has been released on how the couple met. Blanchard was previously engaged to a different man while she was in prison whom she met by exchanging letters.

Blanchard is serving a 10-year prison sentence for her role in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, in June of 2015 in Springfield.

After the murder it was revealed that Dee Dee Blanchard subjected her daughter to years of abuse due to Munchausen by proxy syndrome — a disease where one person, usually a parent, forces another, usually their child, to be sick— and kept her prisoner, forcing her to act as though she couldn't walk and had dozens of health issues, all part of an elaborate fraud scheme.

After years of the abuse, Gypsy Blanchard enlisted the help of her online boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to help kill her mother. Godejohn, then 27, traveled from Wisconsin to Springfield and stabbed Dee Dee Blanchard to death inside her home.

Godejohn is serving a life sentence after being found guilty of first-degree murder in 2018.

Gypsy Blanchard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2016. She could be paroled as early as December 2023.

Jordan Meier covers public safety for the Springfield News-Leader. Contact her at jmeier@news-leader.com, or on Twitter @Jordan_Meier644.

Comments / 19

Camie Daigle
2d ago

She gets a chance for a do over . What she did was out of what she knew she never would of been free from her mother it’s sad the boy she had kill that evil witch has such a harsh sentence! Where’s the follow up and why has she used that boy and thrown him to the wolves? Not sure what I think on that she my be the apple that don’t fall far the tree! She did lie to that boy

Reply(1)
8
?????
1d ago

already counting the money from books movies and going on talk shows who knows even into politics

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Springfield woman pleads guilty to abducting 3 boys

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The mother of three boys who were abducted in March in Springfield and taken to Arizona has pleaded guilty to three counts of interfering with custody and has been put on supervised probation for five years. Brittany Barnes was sentenced to four years on each of the counts, but the sentences were […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ottumwaradio.com

Authorities Search for Missouri Man Wanted for Murder

Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in apprehending a Missouri man who is accused of murder. Officials in Iowa and Missouri are encouraging residents to be on the lookout for 38-year-old Jesse Rongey. According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Rongey is a former US Army soldier...
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
WEAR

Report: Louisiana man pushes, punches child in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County deputies arrested a man Tuesday evening for allegedly pushing and punching a child. Tyler Mead, 23, of Louisiana, is charged with cruelty towards a child - abusing a child without great bodily harm. According to the arrest report, deputies were called to the scene...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
City
Springfield, MO
City
Chillicothe, MO
Springfield, MO
Society
State
Wisconsin State
State
Missouri State
City
Louisiana, MO
City
Saint Charles, MO
Local
Missouri Society
City
Livingston, LA
State
Louisiana State
Chillicothe, MO
Society
City
Springfield, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana man found with meth, undersized shark and more

OYSTER BAYOU, La. (BRPROUD) – Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were in Oyster Bayou on Tuesday, July 26 when they spotted someone named Anouda Lirette, 44, of Houma. LDWF says, “During a compliance check, agents witnessed Lirette throw a shark overboard and found Lirette in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug […]
HOUMA, LA
KYTV

Police investigating attack of couple in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield couple reached out to KY3 for help finding a man who attacked them in broad daylight. Jenny and Rick Keeling were on an early morning drive when they stopped at a red light on the corner of Kansas Expressway and Battlefield Road when the car in front of them stopped. The man inside ran up to the driver’s side, opened the door, struck Jenny multiple times, took their wallets, and fled west. To make matters worse, their backyard was broken into later that night. Thieves made off with grates from their grill, a bag of charcoal, and their fire pit.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gypsy Rose Blanchard
kchi.com

Booked Into The Jail

A Kansas City man, 41-year-old Matthew A Ritchie, was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department and booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $10,000 cash only. 26-year-old Lauren Oster of Polo was arrested by Caldwell County officers for alleged hindering...
KANSAS CITY, MO
99.9 KEKB

Colorado Man’s Missouri Arrest Leads to Funny Responses on Social Media

In Colorado marijuana is legal, but in many other states, law enforcement still considers the plant to be dangerous and forbidden. According to a press release from Camdenton, Missouri, Kenneth A. Lamoreaux, 45, of Greeley, Colorado was arrested on multiple charges following the discovery of more than 130 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle.
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on drug allegations

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Marceline woman in Linn County on Thursday afternoon, August 4, on multiple allegations. Thirty-nine-year-old Deidre Eastin was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also accused of speeding and displaying the license plates of another.
LINN COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Rose
KOLR10 News

Fourth woman involved in 2020 Clever death pleads guilty

OZARK, Mo.– The fourth of four women charged in connection to the drug-induced death of a man from Clever has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance. Pachetta Tolliver is to be sentenced on October 19, 2022 after she agreed to plead guilty to a reduced charge, according to online court […]
CLEVER, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
96.5 KVKI

A Man from Northern Missouri Created a Time Machine and Then Disappeared

Some people dream of building a time machine. One Missouri man really did it and did one thing very few can claim. He disappeared. The story of "Madman" Mike Marcum dates back to 1995. His story is documented on Wikipedia and has even been shared by books on Audible and Soundcloud. He was even featured on the Art Bell radio show in September of 1995. Art Bell's website documents Mike's story and adds that he was alleged to have stolen 6 transformers from a Missouri power station.
MISSOURI STATE
tncontentexchange.com

All charges dropped against former SJPD officer

All charges were dropped against St. Joseph Police Department officer Ronnie Auxier after he was arrested in late July on suspicion of domestic assault and burglary. According to court documents, Auxier forced himself into Jason Mills’s house and inadvertently hit his wife, Amber. A couple of days after the...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Bring Me The News

Three dead in crash involving car full of Missourians in Minnesota

Three people from Missouri are dead and one other Missourian suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in west-central Minnesota on Thursday. According to the State Patrol, the four were together in a Lexus SUV traveling northbound on County Road 7 west of Willmar when they reached the intersection at Highway 40 and collided with an eastbound semi just before 6 p.m.
WILLMAR, MN
KPLC TV

Plane crash second involving cropduster in Louisiana in two days

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday’s fatal plane crash was the second cropduster crash in two days in Louisiana. It was also one of several recent fatal crop duster accidents reported in the United States recently. Gill Pias was killed near Cheneyville Tuesday afternoon when his Air Tractor AT-502...
CHENEYVILLE, LA
Springfield News-Leader

Springfield News-Leader

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
412K+
Views
ABOUT

Springfield, Missouri News - News-Leader.com is the home page for the Springfield, Mo., News-Leader with in-depth local news, sports and entertainment

 http://news-leader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy