How does Tennessee football solve running back shortage? Options from more Jabari Small to a transfer

Running back Len’Neth Whitehead is out with an injury.

is searching for his replacement in the transfer portal. And Jabari Small says he can carry the load solo, if needed.

UT’s running back situation is uncertain and fluid in preseason practice.

Transfer running back Lyn-J Dixon visited UT this week, 247Sports reported. He rushed for 1,420 yards and 13 touchdowns over four seasons at Clemson, transferred to West Virginia in November and then entered the transfer portal again in June.

Dixon isn’t a surefire standout. But he would add depth to a running back group already thin before Whitehead’s season-ending injury.

The Vols have only four healthy running backs on scholarship.

Small, the returning starter, rushed for 792 yards and nine TDs last season. Jaylen Wright rushed for 409 yards and four TDs, and he's been limited by an unspecified injury. Freshmen Justin Williams-Thomas and Dylan Sampson round out the group.

Whitehead was expected to be the No. 3 running back. But he was the unit’s best pass-blocker, which gave him a role in the rotation.

Could Jabari Small assume bigger role?

Small played 75 snaps against Ole Miss last season. That number was on the tip of his tongue when reporters asked if he could handle a larger workload this season.

“I did that, and I wasn’t really tired after that game. I was just beat up,” Small said. “But that’s what I signed up for. It was fun to play that much.”

Small and Tiyon Evans made up a backfield duo last season. But Evans transferred to Louisville, and Wright assumed a bigger role.

Knowing he might get more carries, Small added weight and strength this offseason. Last season, he had 141 rushing attempts — or 38% of carries by running backs — but posted 20 carries in only three games.

“This year I want to get to where my first carry will the same as my 10th carry,” Small said. “Getting to that point is very essential for me to take my game to the next level. The work has been done. I just want to show it.”

Offensive coordinator Alex Golesh said Small’s body, now at 5-foot-11, 213 pounds, should be more durable. And that’s needed more than ever with Whitehead out.

“I joke with (Small) that he now looks like an all-purpose back rather than a third-down back,” Golesh said. “The hope is that he can get and stay healthy throughout what is a pretty rigorous schedule.”

Blocking for Hendon Hooker is biggest backfield task

Wright also gained weight for a 5-11, 200-pound frame. He should get more carries as the No. 2 back, but additional options are needed.

Unless Dixon or another transfer is added, UT’s freshmen must play early.

“Those guys have to grow and understand what we’re doing and be ready to compete at a really high level immediately,” coach Josh Heupel said.

Williams-Thomas, a four-star prospect, has been groomed for early playing time since arriving in January. He has a muscular 6-foot, 210-pound frame that appears more SEC-ready than most freshmen.

Sampson enrolled this summer. He has track speed but must make up ground in preseason practice.

Golesh said he’ll give both freshmen the opportunity to “run behind the (No. 1) and (No. 2) offensive lines and see what they can do.”

But a bigger question is whether they can pass-block. Williams-Thomas spent the summer trying to learn his responsibilities in pass protection.

"In college, you have more assignments, just knowing who you are (supposed to block)," Williams-Thomas said. "(The challenge is) seeing who the line is (blocking) and (identifying) that person that’s coming (free). You've got to know who to pick up."

UT will have a new left tackle to protect quarterback Hendon Hooker’s blindside, so a capable blocking back must help. If that task isn’t done well, divvying up carries will be a relatively minor problem among the running backs.

Reach Adam Sparks at adam.sparks@knoxnews.com and on Twitter @AdamSparks.