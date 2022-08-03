ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallmadge, OH

Donate bras for battered women shelters at Tallmadge Hair Service

By Courtesy of the Celtic Club
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago
Tallmadge Hair Service, located at 71 West Ave. in Tallmadge, is participating as a donation site for the 13th Annual Celtic Club Fights Cancer campaign by collecting new and gently worn bras which will be given to battered women's shelters after the Club's fall bridge bra displays.

Tallmadge Hair Service has been a donation site for all 13 years since the beginning in downtown Kent in 2010. They have collected over 200 bras and will receive bras at the salon through the end of December.

Tallmadge Hair Service is open Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and closed on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

