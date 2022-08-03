ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconto County, WI

Popular Oconto River fishing access area reopens following major renovation

By OCONTO COUNTY
Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RP4us_0h2zRH0Q00

OCONTO – After being closed for two years, a popular Oconto River fishing area is officially open to the public, thanks to an $80,000 project overseen by the Oconto Sportsmen’s Club.

The nearly complete project to improve the shoreline and add a handicap-accessible dock and other amenities was celebrated Tuesday.

“Everybody that goes out there has been extremely excited about it,” said Steve Heimerman, a club member who coordinated the project.

Heimerman thanked major contributors to the project, the largest being the Fox River/Green Bay Natural Resource Damage Assessment, which provided $35,000.

Representatives of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Oneida Nation and the Menominee Tribe are the trustees who administer money from the settlement over PCB pollution of Green Bay for environmental and conservation projects throughout the area, including several others underway in Oconto, Peshtigo and Suamico.

“There isn’t anything better for our trustee money to go forward with than to provide public access to the west shore of Green Bay,” said Charles M. Wooley, USFW’s regional director of the Great Lakes Region, based in Bloomington, Minnesota.

“And this is just a great example of providing that public access, but the thing that really touches our heart and warms our soul is the way the community has wrapped their arms around this and come forward together,” he added.

Heimerman said the Sportman's Club began planning for the improvements early last year after the high-water levels in 2019 and 2020, making it “quite unsafe” for people who wanted to cast a line.

“It eroded behind the riprap, created gaps between the shore and the riprap,” he said. “We knew we had to fix this.”

Before moving ahead, the club agreed the site needed to provide access for people in wheelchairs, so they made plans to install a floating dock.

The project also included four picnic areas with tables, grills and waste receptacles, as well as expansion and improvement of the parking area, including a fence.

Heimerman said then the club set out to find funding. Besides the NRDA grant, Oconto County’s Land & Water Conservation Department provided $23,000 from a state fund it administers, $6,500 came from the Oconto County Healthy Waters Cost Share program, with $500 from the Oconto County Lakes and Waterways Association.

The Sportsmen’s Club itself kicked in $10,000, as well as much of the labor.

“This club had a lot of work parties out here, and every member of the club contributed,” Heimerman said. “There was nobody that didn’t pull some weight to make this happen.”

Construction began in February with the installation of 1,200 feet of riprap from the new dock toward the bay by Peters Concrete, Green Bay.

In May, with help from a building trades class from Oconto High School, four concrete pads were set along the shoreline for picnic areas.

The parking lot, which doubled in size, was completed in June by Hugo Trucking. Heimerman noted that the Sobieski company did the work for about half the expected cost, saving the club several thousand dollars.

Delayed by supply chain issues, the dock finally arrived July 21, and club members worked to assemble it and get it in the water.

Heimerman singled out several club members who led the different aspects of the project, including treasurer Butch Mehlberg for organizing work parties, Cody “Rooster” Bresina for the dock, Tom Wittkopf for coordinating with the high school and constructing picnic tables, and Blaine Perman, who focused on the fire pit.

He also thanked Brady Stodola, a land conservation technician with the county, for working with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and Stodola’s supervisor, department head Ken Dolata, for coordinating the state and county grants as well as administering the funding and payments for the work.

Sportsmen’s Club president Steve Stock also credited Heimerman for his effort in coordinating the project.

“He did put a lot of time in this,” Stock said.

While people could walk down the long drive from the clubhouse to the shoreline to fish, cars were not allowed until July 30.

“We opened the gate on Saturday and had 100 people out here,” Bresina said.

The final touches to complete the project are slated to be done this fall, Heimerman said. Those include improving the path to the dock, seeding the area with grass, and removing dead trees and replacing them with new ones.

Jim Zellmer, deputy division administrator the state DNR, who oversees water projects in the state, called it a great project.

“What a great example of a partnership between public and private (entities),” he said. “A little bit of seed money, all partners coming together, bringing resources to such a worthy project of providing public access to fishing, that we’re always looking for,” Zellmer said.

This was the club’s fifth riprap improvement project on its mile of shoreline since 1982, Heimerman said.

The Oconto Sportsmen’s Club was formed in 1929 and began acquiring parcels along the river in 1950.

“It was easy to get because this was swampland,” he said.

In the first several decades, the site was primarily for hunting ducks and later pheasant. Heimerman said there wasn’t much fishing because of the poor water quality of the river, that only began improving after the DNR orchestrated cleanup activities around 1979 and 1980.

“With the resurgence of the walleye population, this area became an important fishery,” he said. “The bend (about 1,000 feet toward the bay) has always been the deepest water on the lower river, and is a magnet for walleye, bass and perch.”

FOR MORE OCONTO COUNTY NEWS:Check out our website!

Contact Kent Tempus at (920) 431-8226 or ktempus@gannett.com.

Comments / 1

Related
wtaq.com

Green Bay to Reassess Beach Project at Bay Beach Amusement Park

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The effort to bring the beach back to Bay Beach Amusement Park has hit another roadblock. City officials were hopeful to start construction on a pier and boardwalk for the beach this fall, but now they’re planning to spend the next few weeks reassessing the entire beach project.
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Calumet County storm rips up barns; tears down trees

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV)-Many Calumet County residents are cleaning up after a storm crashed through their communities Wednesday morning. One of the hardest hit areas was rural Harrison near the intersection of Highway 55 and Highway 10. There Local Five News reporters saw barns with roofs torn off and trees down. Neighbors Local Five News […]
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Freedom opens arms for out of town bicyclists

FREEDOM — Midwest hospitality was on full display in Freedom this week for three bicyclists on their way to New England. The bicyclists were making their way through Outagamie County Thursday evening, and were looking for a place to spend the night, when the came upon the Freedom Fire Department.
FREEDOM, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
County
Oconto County, WI
City
Oconto, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Sobieski, WI
WSAW

I-41 overpass, hit by dump trucks twice, is closed indefinitely

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says an I-41 overpass in Outagamie County will remain closed “indefinitely.”. Southbound lanes of the interstate were closed for hours Wednesday after a dump truck hit the overpass at Rose Hill Rd., also known as County Highway CC. The...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
The Ann Arbor News

In the UP, a new chapter begins in 20-year clash over gold mine

MENOMINEE, MI — Guy “Anahkwet” Reiter was in his twenties when he first began actively opposing an open-pit gold mine along the banks of the Menominee River. Today, Reiter is 42 and has three kids. But the years haven’t tamed his dislike for the proposed Back Forty mine near Stephenson in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, which he says he would lay down his life to try and stop.
MENOMINEE, MI
wtaq.com

Plans Move Forward for 12-Story Condo Near Lambeau Field

ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Plans for a 12-story condo project just east of Lambeau Field moved forward Tuesday. The Barsan Corporation is proposing the 81-unit complex for the northeast corner of Holmgren Way and Mike McCarthy Way, in front of The Bar. The Coachway Condos complex would feature 164...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Picnic Areas#Linus Outdoor#Linus Fishing#Fox River#Popular Oconto River#The Great Lakes Region#Sp
WLUC

Feeding America mobile food pantry to be in two locations Wednesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Feeding America mobile food pantry is scheduled to be in two locations in Upper Michigan on Wednesday, August 3. The first location is in Menominee County and will be at the Greater Marinette-Menominee YMCA on 1600 West Drive. That will begin at 10 a.m. and is a drive through event and it is requested you stay in your vehicle.
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
Go Valley Kids

Enjoy the Summer Harvest: Blueberry Picking in Northeast Wisconsin

One of the best parts of summer is fresh, locally grown berries! While strawberry picking is a well-known and beloved summer tradition, did you know we also have some farms in our area that offer pick-your-own blueberries? Blueberry picking is the best! You don’t have to crouch to pick, and there are branches accessible for both big and small. Plus, you get a nutrient-packed treat to munch on while you work. And, there is minimal prep work once you get them home! Bring on the blueberry jams, pies, muffins, and pancakes, we’ve got all the details you need to get out there and reap a bountiful harvest.
WISCONSIN STATE
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

U-Haul announces plans for new facility, jobs in Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA — U-Haul plans to build a new retail, moving and self-storage facility in Kaukauna after the company’s recent 4.66-acre land acquisition at 1550 Arbor Way. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fox Cities North is scheduled for completion by summer 2024, according to a news release. It will comprise a four-story building of more than 100,000 square feet, housing indoor ADA-accessible self-storage rooms with climate-control options and high-tech security features at affordable price points.
KAUKAUNA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
wearegreenbay.com

‘Serious incident’ at a De Pere foundry on Friday

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – C.A. Lawton Co. confirms there was a serious incident at its foundry operation located in the City of De Pere on Friday. According to a release, the company’s emergency procedures were immediately activated after the serious incident. Officials from Lawton have been in contact with OSHA and are fully cooperating with the active investigation.
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: I-41 crash in Outagamie County cleared

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash is cleared on I-41 in Outagamie County, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). It reportedly happened at 4:55 p.m. and was cleared around 45 minutes later. There is no information yet on if anyone was hurt due to the crash but Local...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Shawano County, WI, Reports Case of Strangles

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed one case of strangles at a boarding facility in Shawano County. The facility is under voluntary quarantine. To read the alert and others, click here. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
wnmufm.org

Suspect in Green Bay homicide, Iron County attack in custody

ALABAMA— A man suspected in a Green Bay homicide and an Iron County, Michigan attack has been found in Alabama. Michigan State Police say the Iron County Prosecutor’s Office issued a felony warrant for the arrest of Caleb Scott Anderson, who is in custody. Anderson is the suspect in an attack on a teen girl in Gaastra on Monday morning. He’s also the suspect in a Tuesday homicide on Packerland Drive in Green Bay.
IRON COUNTY, MI
101 WIXX

Worker Killed in De Pere Workplace Incident

DE PERE, WI (WLUK) — A worker was killed Friday in an incident at the C.A. Lawton Co in De Pere. No other details have been released. OSHA is investigating, and has six months to complete that report, said Rob Bonack, area director at the OSHA Appleton area office.
DE PERE, WI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Power Ball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In Northeast Wisconsin

As the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to record-setting levels last week, a lucky Wisconsin player won $1,000,000 in the Friday, July 29, 2022, drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Lighthouse Corner, 1005 Crooks Ave., in Kaukauna. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize. “We are...
KAUKAUNA, WI
Green Bay Press-Gazette

Green Bay Press-Gazette

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, obituaries, business, entertainment and more from the Green Bay area.

 http://greenbaypressgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy