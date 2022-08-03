Erik ten Hag blasts 'unacceptable' Cristiano Ronaldo behaviour after recent friendly

Read on www.90min.com
Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
'No Club In Europe Wants Cristiano Ronaldo' Manchester United Forward Warned
Jamie Carragher has ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo, telling the striker that no team in Europe wants him, and not even his Manchester United teammates do. Ronaldo's potential move away from Old Trafford, less than a year after his supposedly heroic return, has been raging on for weeks now. The 37-year-old...
Corinthians offer Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd escape and Chelsea willing to pay £85m for Wesley Fofana - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered an unlikely escape route from his Manchester United nightmare - after Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves confessed he wants to do a deal. Four senior Chelsea players have been told their futures lie away...
'He is arrogant and not the right kind of arrogant' - Ex-Manchester United Star Says Club Must Sell Cristiano Ronaldo
Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at the club, claiming that they should look to sell the "Arrogant" superstar.
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Breaks The Silence On Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving The Game Early Against Rayo Vallecano
Erik Ten Hag has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo and other Manchester United players leaving early in their match against Rayo Vallecano.
Cristiano Ronaldo checks in for training with his Man United team-mates as Erik ten Hag ponders whether to start his unfit, wantaway star in Premier League opener after Anthony Martial was ruled out
Cristiano Ronaldo and his Manchester United team-mates have arrived at the club's Carrington training ground with Erik ten Hag still to decide on his starting XI for Sunday's Premier League opener against Brighton. Ronaldo looked in a serious mood as he pulled up in his Cadillac Escalade SUV, United fans...
Man United boss Erik ten Hag says criticism of Cristiano Ronaldo for leaving early 'not right'
Erik ten Hag has said it is "not right" that Cristiano Ronaldo has been singled out for criticism for leaving early after the friendly with Rayo Vallecano given that other Manchester United players were also involved. Ten Hag said this week that it was "unacceptable" that players left Old Trafford...
Marc-Andre ter Stegen wants Frenkie de Jong to stay at Barcelona
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has insisted that while he would like Frenkie de Jong to stay at the club, the matter is not his to discuss.
Man United’s ten Hag: Ronaldo’s Early Friendly Exit ‘Unacceptable’
Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has received criticism for leaving the club’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano after he was substituted at halftime.
3 ways Erik ten Hag could set up Manchester United's frontline against Brighton without Anthony Martial or Cristiano Ronaldo
Erik ten Hag’s preparations for his first competitive game as Manchester United manager were dealt a blow on Thursday as news broke that Anthony Martial is set to miss out with a hamstring problem. The 26-year-old Frenchman was set to start upfront in United’s Premier League opener against Brighton...
Youngster who 'astonished' Lionel Messi at Barcelona joins MLS side as league enjoys biggest ever transfer window
Riqui Puig was once tipped for stardom at Barcelona by Messi, but was allowed to leave the club for free to join Los Angeles Galaxy this week.
Erik ten Hag's Manchester United pre-match press conference vs Brighton: What to look out for & what time it is
Erik ten Hag will speak to the media ahead of Manchester United's Premier League opener on Sunday, where there will be several topics which could be brought up. Following an overly positive pre-season camp, Ten Hag's men will now step on the big stage against Brighton, where they'll host the side that beat Ralf Rangnick's side 4-0 just three months ago.
WSL clubs want faster split with FA to capitalise on Euro 2022 surge
There are doubts among WSL clubs whether the FA has the commercial expertise to take advantage of new opportunities.
Barcelona’s biggest flops XI of 21st century named by Spanish media, including Ibrahimovic and two ex-Arsenal stars
ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC and Philippe Coutinho were named in Barcelona's "Flop XI" for the 21st Century by the Spanish media. Despite enjoying huge success across the rest of Europe, the pair struggled at the Nou Camp. Two former Arsenal stars also make the XI - but who else makes the flop...
Barcelona ask Gerard Pique & Sergio Busquets to take further pay cuts
Barcelona have asked club captain Sergio Busquets and vice captain Gerard Pique to take further wage cuts in order to help them register new players.
Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool transfer stance amid spate of injuries
Jurgen Klopp has ruled out making any further signings before the transfer window closes.
Man Utd consider pushing through Frenkie de Jong transfer amid Chelsea interest
Man Utd could push through Frenkie De Jong deal by helping pay deferred wages.
Kieran Tierney reveals reaction to Arsenal signing Oleksandr Zinchenko
Kieran Tierney reveals how he reacted to Arsenal signing Oleksandr Zinchenko.
Gary Neville Delivers His Verdict On Cristiano Ronaldo’s Situation At Manchester United
Gary Neville has delivered his verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo’s current situation at Manchester United whilst speaking on Sky Sports during the opening Premier League game of the season at Selhurst Park.
Frenkie de Jong named in Barcelona squad for US tour
Frenkie de Jong will jet off to the United States as part of Barcelona's squad for their pre-season tour.
