How do you know if someone has blocked you on iMessage? Well, it’s not easy to find out, and although there are signs you can look out for, nothing is conclusive. Those signs could well have a totally innocent meaning, so the only real way to know if you’re blocked on iMessage is just to ask the person for a straight-up answer. But assuming you’d rather not ask, and you want to keep things on the down-low, here are some signs your messages may not be reaching Planet Earth.

INTERNET ・ 24 DAYS AGO