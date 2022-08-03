Both sides firing political shots before today’s Walz/Jensen debate at Farmfest

Read on hot967.fm
Candidates for governor cross swords over crime at close of FarmFest debate
The two major rivals for Minnesota governor held off until closing statements at yesterday’s Farmfest debate to slug-it-out over Minnesota’s troubling crime rate. Republican Scott Jensen says, more cops on the street and judges who stick to mandated sentences:. “This has gotta stop, folks. There was a teenage...
MN gov’t response to COVID sparks flash point at Farmfest governor candidate debate
Government’s response to the COVID pandemic hit a flash point in today’s (Wed) governor candidate debate at Farmfest when Republican challenger Scott Jensen and Democratic incumbent Tim Walz were asked, how will you make sure more seniors in care facilities can stay close to home? Walz pointed a finger at Senate Republicans:
Walz, GOP Challenger Jensen Face-Off At FarmFest
(Morgan, MN) — Governor Tim Walz and GOP challenger Dr. Scott Jensen are previewing what is likely to be a contentious race for governor. Hundreds turned out yesterday to see the two spar over issues at FarmFest 2022 in Redwood County. The forum lasted over an hour and was the candidates’ first face-to-face meeting of the race. The questions revolved around ag-related issues and the conversation became heated when Jensen challenged Walz’s approach to COVID restrictions. Public safety was also discussed, including the death of a teen Tuesday at the light rail station near Target Field.
Farmfest wraps up today, Woman Farmer of Year Award this morning
The Woman Farmer of the Year Award (1045am) is among highlights on this third and final day of Farmfest. Day two was marked by a vigorous debate battle between Democratic Governor Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen. Walz touted “One Minnesota,” pointing to bipartisan efforts:. “I am...
Group to empower parents in MN schools launches campaign today at State Capitol
A group aimed at empowering parents says they’ve identified over 100 school board candidates for this year’s elections and officially kick off their campaign this morning (11am) at the State Capitol. Cristine Trooien with Minnesota Parents Alliance:. “By leaps and bounds, the failure to keep our test scores...
Help Still Available For Housing Assistance
Minnesota Housing’s homeowner assistance program will continue to accept requests for help as long as funding is available. HomeHelpMN lifted its August application deadline on Thursday. More than 43-hundred Minnesota homeowners had requested assistance as of July 31st. Those with past-due mortgages and expenses are encouraged to apply right away. Homeowners who experienced financial hardship due to the COVID pandemic may be eligible for help to bring their payments current. Applications can be submitted at HomeHelpMN-dot-org or by calling 800-388-3226.
Nurses Association Reacts to Report of Adverse Events
The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) is reacting to this week’s report from the state Health Department showing that adverse events and instances of patient harm rose significantly last year. MNA President Mary Turner says that while the report is troubling…. “This report in one sense is like total justification...
Minnesota In Drought For Third Consecutive Year Despite Wet Spring
The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that parts of Minnesota are experiencing drought conditions for the third consecutive year. Officials say the flash drought is confined to St. Cloud and the area south, with the Twin Cities hit hardest. Climatologist Pete Boulay says the area jumped from abnormally dry to severe drought in two weeks and remains there. Conditions are persisting despite a wet spring. Boulay says the dryness could leave crops with shallow roots.
Minnesota State Fair Featuring New Brews And Beverages
(Falcon Heights, MN) — The 2022 Minnesota State Fair will feature new brews and beverages. The Great Minnesota Get Together will have 46 new specialty brews and beverages. New choices include the Arctic Moscow Mule Slushie, Baklava Cream Ale, and the Fair Mullet. Honored classics will also return. About...
North Mankato search warrant leads to arrest of suspect along with seizure of firearm, narcotics
Attend Mankato’s 24th Annual RibFest August 4 – 7
The 24th Annual RibFest returns to Riverfront Park, 309 W. Rock St., Thursday, August 4 – Sunday, August 7. RibFest features live music in the Vetter Stone Amphitheater and ribs made by “ribbers” from across the country. To help guests get to and from the event, continuous bus service on the event shuttle bus and Route 7 will be provided from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m., Thursday through Saturday.
