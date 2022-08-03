See Animals Like Never Before at This Ann Arbor Creature Conservancy

Get your team together for a golf outing to benefit Voices for Children in Flint. Voices for Children is an incredible organization that helps children in Genesee and Shiawassee Counties that have been victims of abuse. One in four kids in our area are victims of child abuse, child sexual abuse, human trafficking, and neglect. Voices for Children is often the victim's first stop when they escape those situations and Voices provides forensic interviews, exams, legal help, child and family therapy, and more.

