Help guide future habitat work for Arkansas's quail and turkey populations
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – The break in triple-digit temperatures may inspire many outdoors enthusiasts to pick up their hiking, cycling and camping adventures, and many hunters’ minds already are centered around improvements they can make in their favorite hunting location or scouting a new piece of public land for fall. If you happen to scare up a covey of quail or see a turkey during your adventures, the AGFC wants to know.
Hottest day ever: Who remembers August 2011?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On August 3rd, 2011, Little Rock recorded its hottest temperatures ever. It reached a scorching 114°. Little Rock wasn’t the only area seeing record-breaking temperatures on August 3rd. Russellville and Fort Smith reached 115°. The hottest place in the state on August 3rd was recorded in Searcy county. Silver Hill reached 116°.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Few scattered storms into Thursday
THURSDAY MORNING: Scattered showers and storms will gradually spread across northern Arkansas on Thursday morning. Storms will weaken as they slowly push south, perhaps reaching central Arkansas by noon. Temperatures remain steady in the upper 70s with clouds and showers around. THURSDAY AFTERNOON: A few showers and storms linger into...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Heating back up
TONIGHT: Plenty of rain fell over north Arkansas, but all of it missed Little Rock Thursday. Clouds kept temperatures in the 80s for the afternoon. Those clouds will continue to lessen through the evening and overnight with low in the mid 70s. FRIDAY: More sunshine Friday with overall, mostly sunny...
