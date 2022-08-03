Lakewood Arts Festival set for Saturday on Detroit Avenue

Read on www.cleveland.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Sand Fest, Lakewood Arts Festival and Trap Karaoke
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
The Venetian Ball set at Akron Civic Theatre
AKRON, Ohio – Akron Civic Theatre’s Spirits of the Civic – The Venetian Ball is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20. The theme for this year’s fundraising gala is Venice.
Pekar Comic Fest is Aug. 20 on Coventry in Cleveland Heights: Press Run
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- It’s that time of year once more for the Harvey Pekar Comic Book Fest, this year taking place from noon to 10 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Coventry PEACE Park in Cleveland Heights. The park can be found across from the Coventry Library branch, 1925 Coventry Road.
Twins Days Festival, Puerto Rican Parade, Medina County Fair and 20 more things to do this weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Looking for something fun to do? The first weekend of August is chock full of possibilities including fairs, festivals, concerts, theatrical performances and more. The hardest part might be narrowing it down to one, two or three options. So, here are 23 possibilities to choose from. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farm parks offer rural adventures near the city
PARMA, Ohio -- How are you gonna keep them down in the city once they’ve seen the farm?. That’s the question to ask after residents get a taste of country life at one of Northeast Ohio’s farm parks. “It’s a farm right in the middle of suburbia,”...
Portraits of yesterday: Yenke Peddler antiques
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Hartville Marketplace will host its Americana Show tomorrow on its bountiful grounds. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The show will feature advertising signs and antiques, as well as a car show on Saturday. The Hartville Kitchen restaurant and shop also will be open, featuring prepared bakery, food, furniture and gifts.
Bedrock announces first phase plans for its public space vision in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above as part of a previous Bedrock/Cleveland story aired on 3News on Sept. 15, 2021. As Bedrock works to create "a 15-minute neighborhood" along the Cuyahoga Riverfront and transform Tower City Center, more plans have been released to revamp downtown Cleveland's public spaces.
Berea, Middleburg ponder script sign installations: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- Originally installed by Destination Cleveland as a way to boost tourism, script signs initially spread throughout Cleveland, with most of them on the city’s west side. Similar signs are now heading in our direction. The first of these signs in the southwest suburbs can be found...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brecksville gets corny: Talk of the Towns
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The Brecksville Historical Association presents its annual corn roast from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Squire Rich Museum, 9367 Brecksville Road in Brecksville. Bring the whole family to enjoy roasted, freshly picked corn in the husk, served dripping in butter. Volunteers will also be...
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
cleveland.com
Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
Medina resident takes helm at Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland (JGSC) has announced that Medina resident Deborah A. Katz, JD, PhD, will serve as its new president. Katz previously held the position of first vice president of programming. Katz grew up in Pepper Pike, the daughter of Gary I. and Nancy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
First Look: Nubeigel opens in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — When Josh Admon made the move from Jerusalem to Northeast Ohio, he began his hunt for a place to open his new business. A baker by trade, and a long-time businessman, Admon wasn't quiet sure what his next venture would be. However, when he stumbled...
Officials unveil design plans for re-imagined, reinvigorated Black River Landing
Lorain Port and Finance Authority officials plus a team of architects and urban planners unveiled the much-anticipated design plans for Black River Landing.
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Classics: Barberton-Style Chicken is a Feast for the Ages
In their book 500 Things to Eat Before It's too Late, award-winning food journalists Jane and Michael Stern set out to catalog the nation's finest regional cuisine. The fruit of nearly 35 years on the road, the book guides diners to local specialties that are so good, they warrant an out-of-the-way trip. Commanding almost a full page are the fried chicken restaurants of rural Barberton, with special attention paid to Belgrade Gardens, the progenitor of them all.
AmeriCorps history specialist bids farewell after year of work: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- I guess I shouldn’t be surprised by another of those “best kept secrets” in our community. Few people seem to know that there is a local AmeriCorps representative as an area Ohio History Service Corps resource person available to historical societies in five surrounding counties.
Parma Safety Fair featuring popular helicopter visit set for Aug. 13
PARMA, Ohio -- Once a year, an arriving University Hospitals AirMed helicopter seemingly overshoots the UH Parma Medical Center. Instead of dealing with an emergency and a patient in need, the chopper hovers above Powers Boulevard before landing to audience oohs and ahhs at the Parma Safety Fair. This year’s...
Deal closes for nonprofits to take over Cleveland’s historic Shaker Square, start repairs
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shaker Square has taken a key step toward potential recovery with the closing of an $11 million purchase of the property as part of a plan to save the historic retail center on Cleveland’s East Side. New Village Corp., a subsidiary of Cleveland Neighborhood Progress, and...
Plans underway to demolish PearlBrook shopping center to build a Sheetz
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Plans are underway to demolish the PearlBrook shopping center on the border of Cleveland and Parma to make way for a Sheetz gas station. The new gas station would sit on the northwest corner of Brookpark and Pearl roads — just south of Interstate 480 — and be built on the west side of the property, according to a site plan submitted to the Cleveland Planning Commission. The plan leaves space for “future development” on the north and east side of the parcel.
streetfoodblog.com
The Greatest Eating places on the Detroit Shoreway
Why we adore it: This English-inspired upscale pub is a neighborhood gem. Do that: The Spaghett ($7) is a playful mixture of a Miller Excessive Life, Italian Aperol Spritz and recent lemon. 1261 W. 76th St., Cleveland, 216-675-0028, allsaintspublichouse.com. Amba. Why we adore it: Chef Douglas Katz’s Indian fusion restaurant...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
79K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0