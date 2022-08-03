Frier Levitt welcomes new law office leader as director of administration

Read on www.roi-nj.com
Related
roi-nj.com
Murphy headed to Israel on Sunday for 4 days of meetings with business, academic and government leaders
Gov. Phil Murphy, continuing his quest to expand the state’s business and cultural ties with Israel, will travel to Jerusalem on Sunday night for four days of meetings with business, education and governmental leaders. The trip, which is sponsored by the Center for Innovative Policy, is Murphy’s fourth to...
roi-nj.com
Smarth, longtime exec with Small Business Development Centers, announces retirement
Deborah Smarth, who served as associate state director and chief operating officer of the New Jersey Small Business Development Centers network for almost 18 years, has announced her retirement to transition into new life missions. The NJSBDC is part of the national network of SBDCs providing assistance for entrepreneurs and...
roi-nj.com
Antares Vision Group moving HQ to Mt. Laurel
Antares Vision Group, an Italian-based publicly traded company with a large division in New Jersey, is moving its local headquarters from Moorestown to Mount Laurel, Vantage Commercial announced today. Antares Vision Group has signed a lease for 21,940 square feet of industrial/flex space at 200 Century Parkway, which is owned...
roi-nj.com
Gopal honored nationally for commitment to mental health
State Sen. Vin Gopal was one of 11 state legislators nationally to be honored by Mental Health America for championing mental health. Gopal (D-Ocean Twp.) was cited for his work to establish a statewide crisis system of care, efforts to increase suicide prevention training and his focus on school-based mental health education.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
roi-nj.com
RWJBarnabas Health leads N.J. in women’s care excellence awards
RWJBarnabas Health received 26 awards from Healthgrades, the highest number of awards in the state for excellence in comprehensive women’s care. Healthgrades’ Obstetrics and Gynecology Excellence Award, Labor and Delivery Excellence Award, Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award and 5-Star Recipient Awards recognize RWJBarnabas Health facilities as top hospitals in the nation for providing superior care for women during labor and delivery and gynecologic procedures.
roi-nj.com
Offshore wind: Major manufacturing facility could be coming to N.J.
Atlantic Power Transmission and Morrison Energy will announce Wednesday their intention to partner on a project to develop a manufacturing facility in New Jersey that potentially could produce the massive, 200-feet-tall, 5,000-ton jacket foundations that are used to support offshore wind substations. Bringing this manufacturing to New Jersey — the...
roi-nj.com
Hoboken’s ‘Rebuild by Design’ project awarded additional $100M (SLIDESHOW)
The Rebuild by Design project to protect Hoboken from flooding was recently awarded an additional $100 million by Gov. Phil Murphy and the state of New Jersey through the state’s yearly budgeting process. The funding will be utilized for construction costs associated with the Rebuild by Design project, including...
roi-nj.com
Ørsted partners with Rutgers and Monmouth universities for fisheries monitoring program in N.J.
Rutgers University, Monmouth University and Delaware State University are collaborating with Ocean Wind 1 to implement fisheries monitoring surveys as part of an extensive Fisheries Monitoring Plan. Through a $13 million investment, Ocean Wind 1, New Jersey’s first offshore wind project, will monitor for potential changes to fisheries in a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
roi-nj.com
Murphy extends outdoor dining provisions by 2 years
Outdoor dining is here to stay. Or, at least, it is for two more years. Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed a bill to extend expanded permissions for restaurants, bars, distilleries and breweries to use fixtures and equipment enabling them to serve patrons outdoors in private areas, on sidewalks and in other municipally designated outdoor areas.
Comments / 0