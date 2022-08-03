New Business Being Built on Wolf Road That’s Not a Restaurant!

Read on 1045theteam.com
Related
Abandoned Since 2009, See Inside this Former Albany Convent
Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
informnny.com
Capital Region eateries shift gears, close due to heat
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-The scorching heat had some Capital Region restaurants changing their plans or even closing for the day. They say if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen. And that’s what some restaurants and businesses are opting to do- stay out. At Jumpin’...
Affordable ‘Workforce’ Apartments For Teachers, Nurses in Saratoga
There is a huge housing shortage in Saratoga Springs for nurses, teachers, hotel, and restaurant workers. A company from central New York that specializes in affordable housing is looking to help that problem. They just need approval. What is the Company Looking to Do?. The company is Liberty Affordable Housing...
shelterforce.org
This Manufactured Home Park Will Soon Be Boat Storage, But One Resident Stays to Fight
The sun glitters on the blue waters of Saratoga Lake in upstate New York and refracts off the lines of bright white boats docked at a nearby boat launch and marina. The lake is located near Saratoga Springs, a longtime tourist destination in eastern Saratoga County that’s filled with all the hallmarks of a high-end vacation paradise—5-star hotels, a casino, golf course, racetrack, multiple entertainment venues, and the expensive and exclusive Prime Steak House. But luxury and scenery don’t convey a complete picture of the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Doc’s Restaurant to rebrand across the street
Doc's Restaurant exists at a special spot in Glens Falls. It's served fine cuisine for years at the Park Theater, which opened out of a theatre building long-closed and in need of repair. Now, its owners plan to move to another building given a new breath of life - right across the street.
Filipino restaurant gets permanent spot in Cohoes
Chee-bog, a restaurant serving Filipino food, has found a permanent location in Cohoes. The new restaurant will be at 300 Ontario Street, which is the former location of The Tiny Diney.
License Issues Close One Upstate NY Restaurant In Historic Spot
2022 has claimed another Capital Region restaurant in a year that has seen the shutdown of many favorite local eateries. From celebrity chef startups to multi-decade standards, it seems no restaurant is safe lately. The latest to close is a popular food truck turned brick-and-mortar in Saratoga County. The fast-casual...
WNYT
Two new beauty businesses open in downtown Albany
ALBANY – Two businesses focused on inner and outer beauty are now open in downtown Albany. N.D. El’s Salon & Spa and Blessed Body Fitness now call 488 Broadway home. Clients can experience a wide range of services – including cut, color, manicures and pedicures and prom and wedding makeup.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Farmers’ Market Coupons Distribution Schedule for August
BALLSTON SPA — Saratoga County Department Of Aging And Youth Services has announced its Farmers’ Market Coupons Distribution schedule for August. For those who qualify, the coupons will be distributed:. 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at Saratoga Springs Farmers Market at High Rock; 2-5 p.m. Aug....
Two Brothers Restaurant in Troy closing after 25 years
After 25 years, Two Brothers Italian Restaurant will be closing its doors. The restaurant made the announcement on Facebook on July 24.
Pittsfield Furniture, After 34 Years, Announces Closure, Huge Deals!
You've heard the radio commercials, 2 Brown St., 2 Brown St., 2 Brown St.! It's Pittsfield Furniture, and, after 34 years is announcing its closure and massive liquidation sale. I had a chance to speak with Paul Clark on Friday and he said everything must go! To the bare walls!
Some get free Albany museum admission this weekend
Want to learn about 19th-century American sculpture? How about illustrations curated by the Norman Rockwell collection? This weekend, there's a way to get in to see all that and much more at the Albany Institute of History & Art.
Cigarette lights clothes on fire outside Hudson home
At about 3 p.m. on Thursday, City of Hudson firefighters were called to an odor of something burning outside of a house. Turns out, a pile of clothes had been lit on fire by a cigarette.
Albany road closures, parking restrictions for ‘The Gilded Age’
HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” a series set in 1882 starring Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, and Carrie Coon, will be filming in Albany for its second season. The show will be filming throughout August in Troy, Albany, and Cohoes.
glensfallschronicle.com
Hudson Falls builder; Lake George pastor
After 45 years running Hudson Falls’s Hilltop Construction Company, Tom Albrecht, 66, retired and swapped his title of CEO/President for Pastor of 147-year-old First United Methodist Church on Montcalm Street in Lake George. Mr. Albrecht says he’s answering a call “placed on his heart by God.”. Hilltop,...
Assemblywoman sees new future for warehouse district
Everyone knows the Central Warehouse. Known as Albany’s eyesore — the building is causing new problems for the city and county as leaders debate how to move forward. But, one lawmaker has a new vision.
Will There Be Free Samples at the North East Cannabis Convention?
Are you a cannabis enthusiast? Are you looking to get cannabis or hemp-based products for your business? Or even see what new things are available for packaging the products?. Maybe a convention is the best way to check out all of the new products? Remember what a convention was? You might think that they are things that are only done in Las Vegas and that there must be showgirls and debauchery, but not at this convention.
Capital Region TV is Losing a Legend
TV in Albany will never be the same. Long time NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Bob Kovachick has announced his retirement. Kovachick made the emotional announcement live on the air Friday with his co-workers Subrina Dhammi, Mark Mulholland and Paul Caiano by his side. Bob has been a staple on Capital Region...
Stunning State of the Art Glass House For Rent in Hudson, New York
The Hudson Valley region of New York is absolutely gorgeous and the rest of the country is starting to notice. It may be hard for us locals to believe but Upstate New York is becoming a popular tourist destination. Its beauty and remoteness make it a haven for celebrities and wealthy travelers from New York City or from around the world.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Columbia County farm rescues retired thoroughbreds
Timo, 16, is a thoroughbred who spent the first couple years of his life on a racetrack. “He was absolutely emaciated after his racing career ended. He was put on Craigslist free to a good home, and that good home almost starved him to death,” said Summer Brennan a trainer.
104.5 The Team
Schenectady, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0