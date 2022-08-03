ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

ClutchPoints

‘I don’t feel well right now’: Miguel Cabrera gets brutally honest on Tigers’ future

Miguel Cabrera is slowly approaching the end of his mega-deal with the Detroit Tigers. Cabrera, who signed a monstrous 8-year, $248 million deal with the Tigers back in 2016, has two more seasons left on his deal before he and the Tigers have a mutual option for the final two seasons. Currently plagued by injury, the 39-year-old got brutally honest on his MLB future, admitting that he’s not currently feeling up to it. Via Evan Petzold, Cabrera admitted that he doesn’t “feel too well right now,” amid looming discussions about his status for the 2023 season.
MLB
numberfire.com

Daz Cameron in right field for Tigers on Thursday

Detroit Tigers outfielder Daz Cameron is batting seventh in Thursday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Cameron will take over right field after Willi Castro was given a breather versus left-hander Jeffrey Springs. According to Baseball Savant on 38 batted balls this season, Cameron has recorded a 10.5% barrel rate...
thecomeback.com

Foul ball yields disastrous and incredible results for Tigers fan

We’ve seen foul balls go both impeccably well and disastrously bad for fans at Major League ballparks this season. In Thursday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, we saw both. It started bad when a foul ball from Tigers shortstop Javier...
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers icon Miguel Cabrera, his ailing right knee and an uncertain future

Miguel Cabrera doesn't like talking about his right knee. On Thursday, though, the 39-year-old didn't hesitate to discuss the subject. A few reporters approached Cabrera's locker in the clubhouse after the Detroit Tigers DH sat out Wednesday's series finale in Minneapolis. Understanding what was happening, the 20-year MLB veteran — a lock for the Baseball Hall of Fame — met them in the middle to talk about his health.
Yardbarker

Rays draw 13 walks while rallying past Tigers

Brandon Lowe drove in three runs for the second straight night and the visiting Tampa Bay Rays benefited from 13 walks while downing the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Friday. Roman Quinn and Taylor Walls scored two runs apiece for the Rays, who have won the first two games of the four-game series. Tampa Bay trailed 3-2 before scoring three times in the eighth inning.
