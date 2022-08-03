Read on www.centralillinoisproud.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
Twins' bullpen implodes again, Blue Jays dominate series opener
Twins relievers gave up nine runs in four innings during a 9-3 loss.
‘I don’t feel well right now’: Miguel Cabrera gets brutally honest on Tigers’ future
Miguel Cabrera is slowly approaching the end of his mega-deal with the Detroit Tigers. Cabrera, who signed a monstrous 8-year, $248 million deal with the Tigers back in 2016, has two more seasons left on his deal before he and the Tigers have a mutual option for the final two seasons. Currently plagued by injury, the 39-year-old got brutally honest on his MLB future, admitting that he’s not currently feeling up to it. Via Evan Petzold, Cabrera admitted that he doesn’t “feel too well right now,” amid looming discussions about his status for the 2023 season.
MLB・
numberfire.com
Daz Cameron in right field for Tigers on Thursday
Detroit Tigers outfielder Daz Cameron is batting seventh in Thursday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Cameron will take over right field after Willi Castro was given a breather versus left-hander Jeffrey Springs. According to Baseball Savant on 38 batted balls this season, Cameron has recorded a 10.5% barrel rate...
Detroit Tigers' Al Avila took over 7 years ago. Here's how he has managed the roster
The unofficial start of the Detroit Tigers' rebuild has long been seen as the trade deadline in July 2017, when the team began to clean house. That's when they sent away J.D. Martinez, with Justin Verlander departing in August, as well as other key pieces in Justin Upton, Justin Wilson and Alex Avila.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit Tigers stumped by Minnesota Twins' trade deadline pickups in 4-1 loss
MINNEAPOLIS — Once again, the Detroit Tigers' offense didn't do enough. The Minnesota Twins, on the other hand, weren't consistently productive but still did enough in the batter's box — thanks to new catcher Sandy León's two-RBI performance — to hand the Tigers a 4-1 loss in Wednesday's series finale at Target Field. The Tigers (42-64) dropped...
thecomeback.com
Foul ball yields disastrous and incredible results for Tigers fan
We’ve seen foul balls go both impeccably well and disastrously bad for fans at Major League ballparks this season. In Thursday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, we saw both. It started bad when a foul ball from Tigers shortstop Javier...
Detroit Tigers icon Miguel Cabrera, his ailing right knee and an uncertain future
Miguel Cabrera doesn't like talking about his right knee. On Thursday, though, the 39-year-old didn't hesitate to discuss the subject. A few reporters approached Cabrera's locker in the clubhouse after the Detroit Tigers DH sat out Wednesday's series finale in Minneapolis. Understanding what was happening, the 20-year MLB veteran — a lock for the Baseball Hall of Fame — met them in the middle to talk about his health.
Yardbarker
Rays draw 13 walks while rallying past Tigers
Brandon Lowe drove in three runs for the second straight night and the visiting Tampa Bay Rays benefited from 13 walks while downing the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Friday. Roman Quinn and Taylor Walls scored two runs apiece for the Rays, who have won the first two games of the four-game series. Tampa Bay trailed 3-2 before scoring three times in the eighth inning.
Comments / 0