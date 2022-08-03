ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

wschronicle.com

Lack of workforce housing is crisis that demands a holistic effort – now

The City of Winston-Salem has set a goal of creating 750 units of affordable, or workforce, housing annually for the next ten years. But the leading builder of affordable single-family housing for homeowners in the city, Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County, has produced only 430 units of workforce housing since the local Habitat affiliate started 37 years ago, a rate of about 12 houses per year.
triad-city-beat.com

Winston-Salem DSA demands district attorney and DA candidate pledge to protect abortion rights

Featured photo: On Thursday morning, members of the Winston-Salem Democratic Socialists of America held a press conference demanding that Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill and Democratic candidate Denise Hartsfield pledge to not prosecute abortion patients or providers in the future. (screenshot) On Thursday morning, about a dozen people...
wfmynews2.com

Greensboro accepting parking fines paid in school supplies

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you have a parking ticket, you can pay the price in school supplies. The City of Greensboro is accepting new and unwrapped school supplies or a cash donation to the Guilford Education Alliance (GEA) Teacher Supply Warehouse as payment for parking ticket fines issued now through September 30.
wallstreetwindow.com

NC Pre-Kindergarten Program Enrollment In Rockingham County, North Carolina

Children who turn four by August 31, 2022 may be eligible for the NC Pre-Kindergarten Program. The NC Pre-K program provides high-quality, early childhood experiences to four-year-old children. The Rockingham County Partnership for Children is currently accepting applications for the 2022-2023 school year. Contact: Adina Tompkins for more information 336-342-9676...
WFMY NEWS2

Insurance expert answers your questions | 2 Wants to Know

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You should have noticed an increase on your insurance rates this June. The NC Insurance Commissioner approved an average of 7.9% increase for auto and homeowners' insurance policies to combat inflation. That's not the only increase you'll see. Due to supply chain issues and rising inflation,...
WSOC Charlotte

Residential development with more than 250 homes planned in Mooresville

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — It appears Mooresville is being targeted for yet another large residential project. At its meeting on Monday night, the Mooresville Board of Commissioners was scheduled to hold a public hearing for an annexation and utility extension request from Century Communities Inc. Documents show the request is being made for a nearly 75-acre site off U.S. Highway 21, just north of Mooresville. Century Communities is proposing a project with 252 residential units at the site, according to its application.
WXII 12

Smart Start of Forsyth County hosts community event in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Hundreds of people gathered at Bailey Park on Saturday to help kick off a new program from Smart Start of Forsyth County. The event was part of the launch of Smart Start's R.O.O.T.S., Reversing Outcomes of Traumatic Situations, initiative that was developed to tackle the onset causes and mitigate the issues of ACEs, Adverse Childhood Experiences, that can affect development and behavior even into adulthood.
FOX8 News

Biscuitville set to open new distribution center in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Biscuitville is set to open a new distribution center in Burlington next week. The 78,000-square-foot distribution center at 2050 Willow Springs Lane will open on Aug. 10, according to a Biscuitville news release. The Burlington distribution center will employ a team of 30 and support all 69 Biscuitvilles in North Carolina […]
wfdd.org

Guilford County offers free at-home COVID-19 tests

Guilford County health officials are offering free at-home COVID-19 testing kits at 10 sites across the county. The new approach marks a shift away from the big public testing sites and clinics that the county had used in the past. Instead, the free COVID testing kits will be distributed through community sites.
alamancenews.com

Burlington among local cities participating in “National Night Out”

Anita Sartin (right) welcomes Kristin Lange and her golden retriever Schnitzel to a National Night Out celebration at Burlington’s Willowbrook Park. Since its debut in 1984, National Night Out has aimed to strengthen the bonds between law enforcement and the community by providing opportunities for officers to mingle with the people they serve.
corneliustoday.com

County moves to highest COVID alert, while NC, Cornelius plan to rescind state of emergency

Aug. 1. Mecklenburg County has moved to the highest CDC COVID-19 Community Level: High/Orange. The change from medium to high reflects the ongoing increase in positive cases, which brings an increased burden on medical resources. Emergency department visits here are up 5 percent from the previous 2-week period; reported cases...
triad-city-beat.com

GPD changes name of ‘Run From the Cops’ race after community outrage, cites misunderstanding

The name of a recurring race for charity hosted by the GPD was changed on Thursday after outrage quickly spread online. Initially the race, which is posted online, was titled “Run From the Cops” and set to take place on October 16. According to the website, the race is meant to help the police department raise money for the Special Olympics and is set to take place at Bur-Mil Park in Greensboro.
FOX8 News

I-85 North crash shut down 2 lanes in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two lanes were closed on Interstate 85 North following a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 106, near Exit 106 for Finch Farm Road. The lanes were closed for two miles through Mile Marker 108, near Exit 108 for Hopewell Church […]
