Joey Janela On Whether He Regrets Anything With His AEW Run, Transitioning Back To Independent Scene

AEW: Fight Forever seems to be nearing the finish line, as today THQ Nordic and AEW have revealed a new teaser trailer, new pre-order details, and a host of new screenshots from the game. The game was teased for later this year, and now we have brand new looks at AEW stars like Kenny Omega, Thunder Rosa, Hangman Page, Chris Jericho, Abadon, Yuka Sakazaki, and Hikaru Shida, and the game's engine and character models have received a big upgrade since the last time we got an up-close look. Hopefully, we'll get a full trailer sooner than later, but in the meantime, you can check out all of the new images from AEW: Fight Forever starting on the next slide!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO