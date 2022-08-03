Joey Janela On Whether He Regrets Anything With His AEW Run, Transitioning Back To Independent Scene

Read on 411mania.com
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Reveals Top WWE Star She Had A Crush On
Over the years, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan has made no bones about how much she idolized John Cena growing up, revealing several times that she had a massive crush on the 16-time World Champion. Besides their mutual love for pro wrestling, Morgan and Cena are also renowned sneaker...
PWMania
Becky Lynch Takes Shot at Roman Reigns
This week, Becky Lynch took a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Twitter. Reigns and Lynch were shown side by side with their respective red and blue brand titles on the WWE On FOX Twitter account. The account asked, “WHO DID IT BETTER?”. The Man replied...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Says They Would Have Slept With Paul Heyman
Paul Heyman has worked with a variety of talents over the years and back in 2005 Heyman was working in OVW. There he worked with Shelly Martinez, formerly known as Ariel in WWE, and it sounds like Martinez took an interest in Heyman. During an appearance on Wrestling Shoot Interviews,...
411mania.com
Madison Rayne Comments On Her First Night With AEW
In a post on Twitter, Madison Rayne spoke about her first night with AEW, where she worked as the coach of the women’s division. The announcement of her signing was made yesterday. She will appear on this week’s live AEW Rampage. Rayne wrote: “Today was such an incredible...
PWMania
New Champions Crowned on WWE NXT 2.0
The new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions are Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Chance and Carter won the Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match to win the vacant belts on Tuesday night’s NXT 2.0 episode’s commercial-free premiere. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley from The Diamond Mine, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction, and Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon were the other teams competing.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Tweets For The First Time Since Walking Out Of WWE
The Boss is back! At least on Twitter, anyway. In her first tweet since walking out of “WWE Raw” with fellow WWE superstar Naomi on May 16, Banks said, “I’m so excited to see you guys this weekend!!!! I love you.”. Banks’ tweet refers to her...
stillrealtous.com
Lana Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Her After She Split From Rusev On TV
When Rusev was first called up to the WWE main roster he was a force to be reckoned with and Lana was right by his side. However, in the summer of 2015 WWE decided to split Lana and Rusev up, and what followed was a relationship storyline involving Dolph Ziggler and Summer Rae.
Lex Luger Hopeful He’ll Be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame
He says the honor ‘would be the cherry on top’ of his legendary wrestling career.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reveals Biggest Regret From His Feud With The Rock
During the Attitude Era, The Rock and Triple H were two of the biggest stars in WWE, and they went on to have a rivalry that went on for years. Triple H and The Rock had some classic matches, but they never got to have a one on one match on the Grandest Stage of Them All.
wrestlinginc.com
Mick Foley Comments On His Son Dewey’s Future Following WWE Exit
WWE Hall Famer Mick Foley has commented on his son Dewey’s future following his exit from WWE. He was released in June of this year. Foley mentioned that he feels like his son would be able to work better if he had fewer constraints, given his good track record. He said that he wouldn’t be surprised if Dewey ended up working somewhere else, given that he was working extreme hours while still part of WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Comments On WWE’s Black Representation
“Raw” Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is firmly established as one of the top stars in WWE, and as a Black woman, she represents even more to many fans — a wider change across the WWE talent roster. “I do feel like I’ve come into the WWE at...
stillrealtous.com
Major Name Reportedly Removed From WWE’s Internal Roster
The last few months have been interesting for WWE as the company has been going through major changes. Vince McMahon recently retired and now PWInsider is reporting that Vince McMahon was officially removed from WWE’s internal talent roster earlier this week. It was noted that Vince McMahon was listed...
ComicBook
AEW: Fight Forever Reveals new Looks at Kenny Omega, Thunder Rosa, and More
AEW: Fight Forever seems to be nearing the finish line, as today THQ Nordic and AEW have revealed a new teaser trailer, new pre-order details, and a host of new screenshots from the game. The game was teased for later this year, and now we have brand new looks at AEW stars like Kenny Omega, Thunder Rosa, Hangman Page, Chris Jericho, Abadon, Yuka Sakazaki, and Hikaru Shida, and the game's engine and character models have received a big upgrade since the last time we got an up-close look. Hopefully, we'll get a full trailer sooner than later, but in the meantime, you can check out all of the new images from AEW: Fight Forever starting on the next slide!
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Reacts To Dumpster Match Tribute On AEW Dynamite
The Acclaimed and The Gunn Club turned back the clock on the 8/3 “AEW Dynamite” episode, paying homage to an iconic moment from the February 2, 1998 “WWE Raw” episode. On that fateful night 24 years ago, The New Age Outlaws (Billy Gunn & Road Dogg) would lock Cactus Jack (Mick Foley) & Chainsaw Charlie (Terry Funk) inside a giant dumpster and push it off the stage, sending it crashing to the arena floor. The ‘holy s–t’ moment planted the seeds for the first-ever Dumpster Match at WrestleMania XIV, which the babyfaces won to capture the WWE Tag Team Titles Titles. The very next night, however, the Outlaws would regain the titles in a steel cage match, joining D-Generation X in the process.
PWMania
Top WWE Star Pitched for a WrestleMania Match with Triple H
According to AJ Styles, he once pitched a WrestleMania match with WWE’s Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and Head of Creative, Triple H. AJ has previously expressed his desire to compete against WWE’s Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania and even pushed the company to extend Michaels an offer one year. Now, AJ has admitted in an interview with Fightful Select that he also tried to arrange for Triple H to face him in a WrestleMania match.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Commentators Weren’t Given Heads Up About Recent Scary Spot
WWE celebrated its 35th annual SummerSlam event on July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, with the show showcasing a new era under the new head of WWE creative, Paul Levesque (fka Triple H). “The Biggest Party of the Summer” saw several returning stars and impactful moments, with the most memorable of the night happening in the main event.
411mania.com
AEW News: Toni Storm Featured on Cover of Fitness Gurls Magazine, Dark Highlights, Tay Conti Gets Kittens for Sammy Guevara
– AEW star Toni Storm is featured on the cover of Fitness Gurls Magazine. You can check out some of Storm’s featured images from the magazine below:. – AEW released the following clips for last night’s edition of Dark:. – In a new vlog, Tay Conti bought some...
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Last Minute Plans For New WWE Stable
From time to time WWE Superstars come to the realization that there is strength in numbers, and they team up much like Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky have. Bayley made her return at SummerSlam alongside Kai and Sky, and it looks like the group’s debut at the event was a last minute decision.
411mania.com
Various News: The Undertaker Poses For Photo With Andrade, AEW Teases Hookhausen In Match Graphic, New Roman Reigns Shirt Avaiable
– Following Ric Flair’s Last Match last Sunday, The Undertaker posed for a photo with Andrade el Idolo backstage. Andrade wrote: “Never imagine it! thank you for your words Sir #Undertaker #Andrade #RicFlairsLastMatch #legend”. – In recent match graphics for AEW Quake by the Lake, it seems the...
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Former Champion Returning To WWE
WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years, but with a new regime in charge fans have wondered who could return to the company in the future. Fightful Select is now reporting that former NXT Champion Karrion Kross had been discussed as a name of interest for a possible WWE return.
