Rescued! Injured ADKS Hiker Saved By 8 Rangers, ATV and Wheeled Litter!

Moreau Good Samaritans & Officers Save Life of Motorcycle Accident Victim
There are heroes walking among us in the Capital Region and they were recently recognized by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office. A couple from Moreau and two of our finest were honored for their quick thinking that saved a life. Passers-by Stopped to Help. There was a horrific motorcycle crash...
Anglers rescued after boat stranded on Lake George
Two anglers were rescued by a group of Forest Rangers on Sunday afternoon after their boat was washed ashore near Lake George.
Motorcyclist dies in Warren County crash
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash in Horicon. Steven Schnall, 55 of New York, New York, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Saranac Lake 6er hiking challenge announces new rules, village considers ending program
A popular hiking challenge in the Adirondacks has announced new rules, but could be ending as packed trailheads, traffic, trail erosion and safety issues are growing concerns in a small mountain village. The Saranac Lake Village Board has been considering a request from residents of the town of St. Armand...
Warren County offering free water during heat wave
Free bottled water is up for offer at the Warren County Municipal Center in Queensbury. On Thursday, Aug. 4, bottled water is being offered at the municipal center, located at 1340 Route 9.
Adirondacks Woman Stabbed to Death! Did Her Daughter Do It?
How well do we really know our neighbors? I say hello to anyone I see while I walk my dog in the morning and evenings but that's about all it is. "Good morning! What a beautiful day." Things like that are exchanged but I can't say I really know my neighbors after living in the same home for 2 years.
Advocates urge action for Adirondack Rail Trail
ARTA plans to hire executive director; OSI applies for grant for trailhead development. There is light at the end of the tunnel for the Adirondack Rail Trail, a multi-use path that would connect Lake Placid to Tupper Lake but advocates intend to lend a flare. According to Lee Keet, secretary...
Man accused of Plattsburgh homicide pleads not guilty
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Vincent Abrams, the manaccused of stabbing a Plattsburgh woman to death at her apartment, appeared in court on Thursday. Abrams, 44, of Champlain, NY, is facing several charges including robbery and 1st and 2nd degree murder in connection to the death of 44-year-old Melissa Myers in early June. Police say Abrams stabbed Myers multiple times.
Police looking for missing Alyssa Corron, last seen in Colchester
Colchester Police are looking for Alyssa Corron, last seen at her home in Colchester on July 29, 2022. Corron is 17 years old with brown eyes and black hair. Her natural color is light brown. She is 5'2, 130 lb. If seen contact her parents or Colchester Police. Katie -...
Man waving fake gun at South Burlington grocery store arrested
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — South Burlington police arrested a man waving what appeared to be a gun at a shopping plaza off of Williston and Hinesburg Roads on Thursday evening. Officers responded to the Price Chopper after 7 p.m. where they found 41-year-old Jason Breault brandishing a replica Ruger semi-automatic pistol. It was later confirmed to be a replica gun and not a real firearm.
Hudson Falls builder; Lake George pastor
After 45 years running Hudson Falls’s Hilltop Construction Company, Tom Albrecht, 66, retired and swapped his title of CEO/President for Pastor of 147-year-old First United Methodist Church on Montcalm Street in Lake George. Mr. Albrecht says he’s answering a call “placed on his heart by God.”. Hilltop,...
Washington County to hold bottled water distribution
Washington County has received bottled drinking water from New York State for distribution, on what is shaping up to be the hottest day of the year.
A Reporter Encounters Rail Buffs — and an Unexpected Detour — on Amtrak's Inaugural Trip From Burlington
I arrived at Burlington's Union Station last Friday to catch a 10:10 a.m. train — and found a giant early morning party. I was about to climb on the inaugural Ethan Allen Express train from Burlington to New York City. It would be the first time a train carried people between the two cities since 1953, when a Rutland Railroad workers' strike ended the line's passenger service.
A Great Meal in an Unassuming Place in Lake Placid
After walking around for a few hours in Lake Placid, New York, we were hungry and tired. We got into the car to find somewhere to eat for dinner. We have people with different diet restrictions, as well as children with us, so it can be challenging at times to find a place everyone likes.
License Issues Close One Upstate NY Restaurant In Historic Spot
2022 has claimed another Capital Region restaurant in a year that has seen the shutdown of many favorite local eateries. From celebrity chef startups to multi-decade standards, it seems no restaurant is safe lately. The latest to close is a popular food truck turned brick-and-mortar in Saratoga County. The fast-casual...
The Good Bite Kitchen moves from Main Street to Sentinel Road
LAKE PLACID — The Good Bite Kitchen recently moved from its former location at 2501 Main St., next to Little Blue House, where owner Kayte Billerman operated the business for 10 years. The Good Bite is now in the space formerly occupied by the Kreature Butcher Shop at 6115...
Swimming holes look good when lake beaches close but they come with risks
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - When it’s hot and Lake Champlain’s beaches are closed due to cyanobacteria, some people head to swimming holes to cool off. And while they may be beautiful, they can come with their own risks. Sunny skies, temperatures in the 80s: perfect beach weather. Unless...
Two people hurt in Warren County motorcycle crash
Two people were thrown off their motorcycle in Johnsburg on Sunday. Investigators say 71-year-old Mark Durea of Wells lost control while trying to turn from State Route 28 onto Friends Road around 11:30 a.m. Durea was airlifted to Albany Med with serious injuries. His spouse, 70-year-old Josephine Durea, was taken...
WANTED: 6′ 7″ 300LB Man Accused of Grisly Murder in Upstate NY
Police say he killed a woman in Plattsburgh weeks ago and has been on the run ever since. The last time anyone saw him was over one week ago - heading possibly to Mexico. A 6' 7", 300-pound behemoth of a man, accused of murder in Upstate New York, has been on the run for weeks ever since police anointed him as the prime suspect in a stabbing murder back on July 14th.
Sheriff: Motorcyclist ejected after nearly striking bystander, then hitting vehicle
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — On July 30th, 2022 at approximately 1:23 P:M, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to Glen Lake Road in the Town of Queensbury for a report of a personal injury motorcycle crash. The crash occurred when 56 year-old Michael Trull of Londonderry, New Hampshire...
